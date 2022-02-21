APVVP West Godavari Recruitment 2022 for 168 medical Pots, Apply Before 22 February @westgodavari.ap.gov.in

APVVP West Godavari Recruitment 2022: Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad West Godavari (APVVP West Godavari) has been released for recruitment to the post of Counsellor, Audiometric Technician, Dental Technician, Physiotherapist, Bio-Medical Engineer, Radiographer, Theatre Assistant, Post Mortem Assistant, Lab – Technician, Lab – Attendant, General Duty Attenders, Plumber, Electrician. Interested candidates can download APVVP West Godavari Recruitment 2022 Application Form from westgodavari.ap.gov.in.

A total of 169 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The application process for the said posts are going to be closed tomorrow. i.e. 22 February 2022. APVVP West Godavari Recruitment 2022 Application Process was started on 15 February 2022. Candidates can apply to the posts after ensuring their qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Last date of application submission: 22 February 2022

APVVP West Godavari Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Radiographer- 1 Post

Theatre Assistant - 23 Posts

Post Mortem Assistant - 25 Posts

Lab Technician - 20 Posts

Lab Attendent- 5 Posts

Counsellor - 6 Posts

Audiometric Technician - 1 Post

Dental Technician - 1 Post

Physiotherapist - 5 Posts

Bio Medical Engineer - 9 Posts

General Duty Attenders - 61 Posts

Plumber - 7 Posts

Electrician - 5 Posts

APVVP West Godavari Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

shall be given to a candidate who in addition, possesses a degree BA/B.Sc/ M. Sc/ M. A./ B.Sc(Hons)/B.A. (Hons) of any recognized university with Physics as a main subject. Theatre Assistant - Must have passed SSC/10th Class from a recognized school; Must have put in a minimum service of 5 years as Nursing Orderly in hospital.

Post Mortem Assistant - Must have passed SSC/10th Class or its the equivalent from a recognized school.

Lab Technician - Intermediate with Chemistry as one of the subject.

Audio - Metry Technician from recognized institution in India; Must be registered in RCI (Rehabilitation Council of India; Must be registered in A.P., Paramedical Board. Dental Technician - Must have passed Dental Mechanic, Course from any Institution recognized by Dental Council of India; Must have Registered as Dental Mechanic with the A.P. State Board of Dental Council of India.

Bio Medical Engineer- Must possess B.Tech (Bio Medical Engineer) degree of any university.

General Duty Attenders - Must have passed SSC/10th class or its equivalent from a recognized school.

institution; 3 years experience as plumber. Electrician - Must have passed SSC or its equivalent exam; Passed in ITI plumbing trade from a recognized institution; 3years experience as Electrician.

APVVP West Godavari Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - 18 to 42 years

How to apply for APVVP West Godavari Recruitment 2022

The candidate is required to download the application forms from the website (http:/twestgodavari.ap.gov.in and the copy of the application form along with necessary documents shall submit in-person/by Registered post from 10.00 AM of 15.02.2022 to 05.00 PM of 22.02.2022 (22.02.2022) is the last date for submission of applications in-person/registered post). This office is not responsible for postal delay if any and applications received after 05.00 PM of 22. 02.2022 will not be accepted in any circumstances.