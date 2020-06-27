Army Dental Corps SSC Recruitment 2020: 43 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @joinindianarmy.nic.in

Army Dental Corps SSC Recruitment 2020: Army Dental Corps has published a short recruitment notification, in the employment newspaper dated 27 June to 03 July 2020, for the post of Short Service Commissioned Officer. Eligible Male and Female Candidates can apply online for Army Dental Corps Recruitment from 30 June 2020 onwards.

Candidates seeking to apply for ArmyShort Service Commission Recruitment 2020 should BDS/MDS passed from DCI and completed 1-year compulsory rotatory internship

More details on Army Dental Corps SSC such as Eligibility, Terms & Conditions, Instructions, Selection Process, Detailed Notification will also be available on Indian Army website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in on 30 June 2020.

Army Dental Corps SSC 2020 Important Dates

Starting Date of Application: 30 June 2020

Last Date of Application: to be notified later

Army Dental Corps SSC 2020 Vacancies Details

Total Posts - 43

Eligibility Criteria for Army Dental Corps SSC

Educational Qualification:

Candidates must be BDS (with minimum 55% marks in final year BDS)/MDS having passed from a College/University recognized by Dental Council of India (DCI). He/she should have completed one-year compulsory Rotatory internship, as mandated by DCI, by 31 March 2020 & must be in possession of Permanent Dental Registration Certificate of State Dental Council/DCI valid at least up to 31 Dec 2020.

Only those candidates (BDS/MDS) who have appeared in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test, NEET(MDS)-2020 conducted by National Board of Exminations (NBE), New Delhi, under the aegis of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, on 20 Dec 2019, at various examination centers of NBE, are eligible to apply. Candidates must submit the copy of Mark-sheet/Score Card of NEET (MDS)-2020 along with the application.

Army Dental Corps SSC Age Limit:

Not more than 45 Years as on 31 Dec 2020

How to Apply for Army Dental Corps SSC Recruitment 2020 ?

Candidates can apply for the AMC SSC 2020 on official website on or before last date.