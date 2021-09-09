Army Institute of Nursing Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Teaching & Non Teaching Posts

How to apply for Army Institute of Nursing Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Army Institute of Nursing, C/o 151 Base Hospital, Basistha Temple Road, Basistha, Guwahati - 781029, Assam by 30 Sep 2021.

What is the qualification required for Army Institute of Nursing Tutor Recruitment 2021?

Candidates should have passed M.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. Nursing with 1year experience.

What is the qualification required for Army Institute of Nursing Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021 for Child Health Nursing?

Candidates should have passed M.Sc. Nursing in Child Health Nursing speciality with Three years teaching experience after M.Sc. Nursing.

What is the qualification required for Army Institute of Nursing Assistant Professor Recruitment 2021?

Candidates should have passed M.Sc. Nursing in Community Health Nursing specialty with Three years teaching experience after M.Sc. Nursing.

What is the last date of application submission for Army Institute of Nursing Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 September 2021.