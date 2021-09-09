Army Institute of Nursing Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for Teaching & Non Teaching Posts

Army Institute of Nursing Recruitment 2021: Army Institute of Nursing, Guwahati has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Community Health Nursing, Assistant Professor, Child Health Nursing, Tutor, Accountant and SKT. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 September 2021.
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of application: 30 September 2021
Army Institute of Nursing Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
- Assistant Professor, Community Health Nursing - 1 Post
- Assistant Professor, Child Health Nursing- 1 Post
- Tutor - 5 Posts
- Accountant- 1 Post
- SKT- 1 Post
Army Institute of Nursing Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Assistant Professor, Community Health Nursing - Candidates should have passed M.Sc. Nursing in Community Health Nursing speciality with Three years teaching experience after M.Sc. Nursing.
- Assistant Professor, Child Health Nursing- Candidates should have passed M.Sc. Nursing in Child Health Nursing speciality with Three years teaching experience after M.Sc. Nursing.
- Tutor - Candidates should have passed M.Sc. Nursing or B.Sc. Nursing with 1 year of experience.
- Accountant- Candidates should have passed BCom/ MCom from any recognized University with a minimum of five years of relevant experience. For Ex-Servicemen Fifteen years of service as a clerk having good knowledge in accounts matters.
- SKT- Candidates should have passed Class XII. Ex-Servicemen clerk having good knowledge in-store matters.
Download Army Institute of Nursing Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for Army Institute of Nursing Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications along with the documents to the Army Institute of Nursing, C/o 151 Base Hospital, Basistha Temple Road, Basistha, Guwahati - 781029, Assam by 30 Sep 2021. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of the date of the interview via email/ telephonically. The candidates can refer to the official notification for more details.