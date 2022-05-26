Army Public School (APS) RK Puram Recruitment 2022 for PRT, TGT, PGT Posts, Download Application Form

Army Public School (APS) RK Puram Recruitment 2022: Army Public School (APS), RK Puram , Secunderabad has published a notification for recruitment to the post of Post Graduate Teacher (PGT), Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) and Primary Teacher on its website i.e. apsrkpuram.edu.in. Candidates are required to apply offline before the last date. Application Forms are available on the school’s website.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 06 June 2022

APS Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Post Graduate Teacher - 7 Posts

Psychology - 01

Commerce - 01

Fine Arts – 01

Geography-01

Biology-01

Economics-01

Physical Education-01

Trained Graduate Teacher - 20 Posts

Social Science-04

English-05

Hindi-05

Sanskrit-02

Maths-01

Computer Science (IP)-01

Physical Education-01

Special Educator-01

Primary Teachers (PRT) : All Subjects- 15

Primary Teacher (PRT) - Music (Western) -01, Dance – 01 and Art & Craft- 01

APS Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Trained Graduate Teacher - Graduation with B.Ed and equivalent with 50% marks in graduation but has qualified as a Post Graduate with the same subject and scored 50% or more marks in PG will also be considered.

Primary Teacher - Trained Graduate with B.Ed/D.Ed, with 50% in each subject and recognised Degree in Education.

PRT Music - Graduate in the relevant subject as per CBSE Bye Laws and AWES Guidelines.

Post Graduate Teacher - Post Graduate with 50% marks in the subject plus recognised Degree in Education.

APS Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Fresh Candidates - below 40 years less than 5 years experience

Experience Candidates - below 57 years incl ESM 5 years experience.

How to apply for APS Recruitment 2022

Interested candidates can download the application from the official website. Application form alongwith a DD for Rs 100/- in favour of Army Public School, RK Puram, Payable at Secunderabad to be sent by post/by hand to the school alongwith Xerox copies of Educational qualifications, experience certificates and Aadhar Card.