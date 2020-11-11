Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus: Online Screening Exam on 21st & 22nd November 2020

Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam Pattern and Syllabus: There are 137 Army Public Schools (APS) located in various Cantonments and Military Stations across India. These schools are administered and managed by local Army authorities and affiliated to CBSE through Army Welfare Education Society (AWES). There are approximately 8000 teachers on the rolls of these schools. Out of these, a large number get turned over every year due to various reasons.

Note: The exact number of vacancies available in the respective school will be announced by the School/Management while advertising for holding interviews/evaluation of teaching skills. In the last two years the number of total vacancies in different categories were 2315 & 2169 respectively. This year AWES will conduct online exam for PGT/ TGT/ PRT teaching posts on 21st & 22nd November 2020. For exam preparation, candidates need to analyze the detailed syllabus and latest exam pattern to score high in the exam.

Before analyzing the detailed syllabus, let’s first look at the selection procedure of Army Public School AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Recruitment:

The Selection Procedure of AWES 2020 Recruitment consists of three stages:

Stage-1: Screening Exam (21st & 22nd November 2020)

Screening Exam will be conducted on 21st & 22nd November 2020, for vacancies that will arise during the ensuing academic year. This shall be conducted online and those who qualify in this stage will be given Score Cards.

Score Card

The Score Cards of successful candidates will be available on the Registration Portal after the exam which the candidates may download and laminate.

The card will be valid for life provided the candidate takes up teaching position in any CBSE recognized school (for a period of at least one year) within 3 years of issue of Score Card.

A Score Card will make candidates eligible to appear for the remaining stages of the selection process.

Once the candidate is possession of a CSB card on successful clearing of the online examination, the candidate would need to look for vacancy announcements by the Army Public School of their choice/ neighborhood. For this, they may contact the school/ check the website of the schools concerned or look for advertisement on the news papers.

Note: Holding a Score Card by itself does not entitle you to appointment as teacher in any Army Public School. It only renders you eligible for Stages 2 & 3 of the selection process.

In addition to fresh candidates, the following may also appear for the screening test:

(i) Holders of Score Cards who want to improve their scores.

(ii) Those desirous of upgrading themselves. For E.g. a candidate holding Score Card of TGT may now want to obtain a card for PGT, having acquired additional qualification.

Stage-2: Interview

Interview may or may not be held at the location of the school. They may be held as per discretion of the local management.

Stage-3: Evaluation of Teaching Skills and Computer Proficiency

For Language teachers, written test comprising Essay & Comprehension of 15 marks each will be held along with evaluation of teaching skills. Selection Committee may also hold Computer proficiency tests if they so desire.

Note:

1. To qualify for interview and evaluation of teaching skills, the candidates have to pass a Screening Examination.

2. Stage 2 and 3 of selection shall be conducted by the respective schools/their controlling management at different time. Application form for the same shall be available on school websites accordingly.

Latest Exam Pattern of the AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT 2020 Exam

The Screening Exam for PGT/ TGT/ PRT posts will be conducted by AWES on 21st & 22nd November 2020. The exam will be conducted online in the MCQ format. Let’s look at the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the APS AWES 2020 Exam:

Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam Post Paper Contents Duration of Exam Marks Type of Questions PGT/ TGT Part A General awareness, Mental Ability, English Comprehension, Educational Concepts and Methodology 3 Hours 90 Objective Part B Specific to subject 90 Objective PRT Part A Same as Part A for PGT/TGT 1 Hour 30 Minutes 90 Objective

Note:

Scores will be normalized to 100. There will be negative marking of 1/4thmarksfor each wrong answer. Part A and Part B will be available together and the candidates have freedom to answer questions in the order in which they prefer. To qualify for a post, the candidate must score minimum 50 % marks in each part. Those PGT/TGT candidates who fail in Part B but pass Part A may opt to take a score card for PRT. For TGT papers of Science & Social Science subjects, there will be a portion of questions pertaining to parallel subjects. For Eg, TGT Physics paper will have 10 questions each of Chemistry and Biology. Similarly TGT History paper will have 10 questions each of Geography and Pol.Science and so on. For PRT, Candidates desirous to appear for vacancies of Hindi or Sanskrit teachers will get a Bilingual Paper. A small portion of the paper shall however be in English only, as the job assignment would be in an English Medium School.

Detailed Syllabus of the AWES PGT/ TGT/ PRT 2020 Exam

Let’s look at the syllabus of Online Screening Exam in detail:

Syllabus of Part A – For PGT/TGT/PRT

The Part A of the online screening exam consists of four sections:

1. Mental Ability: Below topics are covered under the Mental Ability Section of Part-A Exam:

Analogy,

Classification,

Series,

Coding-Decoding,

Blood Relations,

Direction sense test,

Logical Venn Diagrams,

Alphabet test,

Sitting Arrangements,

Mathematical Operations,

Arthematic Reasoning,

Inserting Missing Characters or Number,

Ranking and Time Sequence Test,

Eligibility Test.

2. General Awareness: Below topics are covered under the General Awareness Section of Part-A Exam:

Sports,

History,

Culture,

Geography,

Economic Scene General Polity,

Indian Constitution,

Scientific Research, etc.

3. English Comprehension: Below topics are covered under the English Comprehension Section of Part-A Exam:

Vocabulary,

Grammar – Verb, Adverb, Preposition, Subject Verb agreement, tenses

Error Correction/ recognition

Proficiency in English,

Comprehension,

Synonyms and Antonyms,

Fill in the blanks,

Sentence Rearrangement, etc.

4. Educational Concepts & Methodology: Below topics are covered under the English Comprehension Section of Part-A Exam:

Materials development and syllabus design,

Teacher education and critical pedagogy,

Technology and language teaching,

Sociocultural Theory of language learning,

Classroom Management,

English for Specific Purposes (ESP)/ English for Academic Purposes (EAP),

Strategies-based instruction,

Integrated language skills,

Reflective language teaching,

Needs Analysis.

Syllabus of Part-B – For PGT/TGT

The Part B of the online screening exam will carry multiple choice questions specific to the subject chosen by the candidate for PGT or TGT posts. The list of subjects is given below:

Biotechnology

Psychology

Home Science

Physical education

Political Science

Economics

Geography

Commerce

History

Mathematics

Physics

Chemistry

Hindi

Biology

English

Computer Science Informatics

After going through the above mentioned detailed syllabus of APS AWES PGT/TGT/PRT 2020 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.