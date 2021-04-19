Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Arogya Maharashtra Group C Result 2021 Out @arogya.maharashtra.gov.in: Download Merit List Here

Maharashtra, Public Health Department has released the result of various Group C posts such as Counselor, Junior Clerk, Occupational Therapist, Physiotherapist, Psychitric Social Worker and Social Superintendent Candidates can download Arogya Vibhag Result from arogya.maharashtra.gov.in.

Created On: Apr 19, 2021 15:45 IST
Arogya Maharashtra Group C Result 2021
Arogya Maharashtra Group C Result 2021

Arogya Maharashtra Group C Result 2021: Maharashtra, Public Health Department has released the result of various Group C posts such as Counselor, Junior Clerk, Occupational Therapist, Physiotherapist, Psychitric Social Worker and Social Superintendent Candidates can download Arogya Vibhag Result from the official website of Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag - arogya.maharashtra.gov.in.

Arogya Maharashtra Group C Result Link is given below. The candidates can download Maharogya Bharti Result, directly, through the link below:

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Result Download Link 

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Result Notice Link 

How to Download Arogya Maharashtra Group C  Result 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag -https://arogya.maharashtra.gov.in/
  2. Click on ‘Job opportunities’ tab given on the homepage
  3. A new page will open where you find the result links for the posts
  4. 4.Click on Blue Hyperlink
  5. It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on 'Document Link'
  6. Download Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Result PDF
  7. Check details of selected candidates

 
Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

8 + 5 =
Post

Comments