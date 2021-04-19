Arogya Maharashtra Group C Result 2021 Out @arogya.maharashtra.gov.in: Download Merit List Here
Maharashtra, Public Health Department has released the result of various Group C posts such as Counselor, Junior Clerk, Occupational Therapist, Physiotherapist, Psychitric Social Worker and Social Superintendent Candidates can download Arogya Vibhag Result from arogya.maharashtra.gov.in.
Arogya Maharashtra Group C Result 2021: Maharashtra, Public Health Department has released the result of various Group C posts such as Counselor, Junior Clerk, Occupational Therapist, Physiotherapist, Psychitric Social Worker and Social Superintendent Candidates can download Arogya Vibhag Result from the official website of Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag - arogya.maharashtra.gov.in.
Arogya Maharashtra Group C Result Link is given below. The candidates can download Maharogya Bharti Result, directly, through the link below:
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Result Download Link
Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Result Notice Link
How to Download Arogya Maharashtra Group C Result 2021 ?
- Go to official website of Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag -https://arogya.maharashtra.gov.in/
- Click on ‘Job opportunities’ tab given on the homepage
- A new page will open where you find the result links for the posts
- 4.Click on Blue Hyperlink
- It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to click on 'Document Link'
- Download Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag Result PDF
- Check details of selected candidates