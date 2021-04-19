Arogya Maharashtra Group C Result 2021 Out @arogya.maharashtra.gov.in: Download Merit List Here

Arogya Maharashtra Group C Result 2021: Maharashtra, Public Health Department has released the result of various Group C posts such as Counselor, Junior Clerk, Occupational Therapist, Physiotherapist, Psychitric Social Worker and Social Superintendent Candidates can download Arogya Vibhag Result from the official website of Maharashtra Arogya Vibhag - arogya.maharashtra.gov.in.

Arogya Maharashtra Group C Result Link is given below. The candidates can download Maharogya Bharti Result, directly, through the link below:

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Result Download Link

Arogya Vibhag Maharashtra Result Notice Link

How to Download Arogya Maharashtra Group C Result 2021 ?