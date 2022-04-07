ASRB AO Admit Card 2022 (SOON): Select Your Centre Now!

ASRB AO Admit Card 2022 (SOON): Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) has decided to conduct the exam for the post of Administrative Officer (AO) and Finance & Accounts Officer on 10 May 2022. Now, the board will upload the admit cards of all applicants on ASRB website. The admit card shall be made on the basis of their new choice of centre. So, all candidates are invited to fill their fresh preference of centres on asrb. ASRB AO Centre Link is available till 11 April 2022. The centres can be selected by login into the account using Registration Number and Date of Birth.

ASRB AO Centre Link

Candidates should note that the centre which is filled earlier in the online application is null and void. In case of non-submission of fresh preference of centres by the candidates in the given time period, to such candidates, the board will assign any centre at its discretion.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the steps to download ASRB Admit Card ?

How to Download ASRB AO Admit Card 2022 ?

Go to the official website of ASRB - asrb.org.in Click on the admit card link Provide your details Download ASRB Admit Card

ASRB Exam Pattern 2022

Objective multiple choice paper of 200 questions of one mark each of three hours duration containing the following Section:

A penalty of one-third of the marks will be done for a wrong answer. This paper will be qualifying in nature and marks scored in it will not be carried forward.

ASRB AO Tier 2 Exam

The ASRB will prepare a list of candidates to be qualified for Tier-II Examination, based on the criterion of minimum qualifying marks, as may be determined by the Board and twenty top-scoring candidates for one vacancy shall be declared qualified for the Tier-II Exam from each category under which vacancy(ies) are available.