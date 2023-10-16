AHSEC Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th Psychology Syllabus: Here, students can find the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached Assam Board Class 12 Psychology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for strategic preparation of exams.

Assam Board HS Psychology Syllabus 2024: Assam Board conducts its AHSEC Board examinations for Class 12 students. On its website, it has recently published a syllabus for all subjects of Class 12. Students can find here the Assam Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached the Assam Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus PDF download link below. To ensure that you prepare well for the examination and there’s no room for error in your preparation, we have also attached AHSEC Class 12 Psychology marking scheme and exam pattern for your reference.

Psychology is an elective subject in higher secondary school. Students who have chosen psychology as one of their subjects should have a look at the syllabus, marking scheme, and exam pattern attached here. Since, Class 12 is an important grade for students, good preparation and understanding of the subject are required to score high marks. Students should also not forget that the grade 12 board exam is competitive and tough. Thus, check the study materials below and use them to strengthen your preparation.

AHSEC Class 12 Psychology Course Structure 2023-2024

Psychology is an interesting subject that requires focus and determination to score good marks. Students can check the AHSEC Class 12 Psychology course structure to learn about the course and various aspects related to it.

S.No Title No. of Periods 1 Variations in Psychological Attributes 20 2 Self and Personality 20 3 Meeting Life Challenges 20 4 Psychological Disorders 20 5 Therapeutic Approaches 20 6 Attitude and Social Cognition 20 7 Social Influence and Group Processes 20 Total 140

Assam HS Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024

The syllabus for Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Psychology has been presented below along with a PDF download link. Check the unit-wise topics in detail. Students can know about the topics and chapters to be covered within an academic year, through this syllabus.

Chapters Unit-1 Variations in Psychological Attributes Individual Differences in Human Functioning

Assessment of Psychological Attributes

Intelligence

Theories of Intelligence

Information Processing approach of intelligence

Individual Differences in Intelligence

Culture and Intelligence

Emotional Intelligence

Special Abilities: Aptitude: Nature and Measurement

Creativity Unit-2 Self and Personality Concept of Self

Cognitive and Behavioural aspects of Self

Culture and Self

Concept of Personality

Major Approaches to the Study of Personality (Type Approaches, Trait Approaches, Psychodynamic Approach and Post Freudian Approaches, Behavioural Approach, Cultural Approach, Humanistic Approach)

Assessment of Personality (Self-report Measures, Projective Techniques, Behavioural Analysis) Unit- 3 Meeting Life Challenges Nature, Types and Sources of Stress

Effects of Stress on Psychological Functioning and Health (Stress and Health, General Adaptation Syndrome)

Coping with Stress- Stress Management Techniques

Promoting Positive Health and Well-being Unit- 4 Psychological Disorders Concepts of Abnormality and Psychological Disorders- Historical Background

Classification of Psychological Disorders

Factors Underlying Abnormal Behaviour

Major Psychological Disorders (Anxiety Disorders, Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders, Trauma-and Stressor-Related Disorders, Somatic symptom and related disorders, Dissociative disorders, Depressive Disorder, Bipolar and Related Disorders, Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders, Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Disruptive, Impulse-Control and Conduct Disorders, Feeding and Eating Disorders, Substance-Related and Addictive Disorders) Unit- 5 Therapeutic Approaches Nature and Process of psychotherapy- Therapeutic relationship

Types of Therapies (Behaviour Therapy, Cognitive Therapy, Humanistic-Existential Therapy, Alternative Therapies, Factors contributing to healing in Psychotherapy, Ethics in Psychotherapy)

Rehabilitation of the Mentally Ill Unit - 6 Attitude and Social Cognition Explaining Social Behaviour

Nature and Components of Attitudes

Attitude Formation and Change (Attitude Formation, Attitude Change, Attitude-Behaviour Relationship)

Prejudice and Discrimination

Strategies for Handling Prejudice Unit- 7 Social Influence and Group Processes Nature and Formation of Groups

Type of Groups

Influence of Group on Individual Behaviour (Social Loafing, Group Polarisation)

To download the AHSEC Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below

AHSEC Class 12 Psychology Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Psychology unit-wise marking scheme for current academic session 2023-2024 has been presented below. Check the marks distribution to know what marks have been allotted to each chapter and unit. Students can then choose to prepare the chapters accordingly.

S.No Title Marks 1 Variations in Psychological Attributes 10 2 Self and Personality 10 3 Meeting Life Challenges 10 4 Psychological Disorders 10 5 Therapeutic Approaches 10 6 Attitude and Social Cognition 10 7 Social Influence and Group Processes 10 Total 70

Assam Board Class 12 Psychology Exam Pattern 2023-2024

The exam pattern for Assam Board Class 12 Psychology has been attached here for your reference. The paper pattern will tell you about the question paper and important details related to it such as the typology of questions, the number of questions, and more.