AHSEC Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board HS Psychology Syllabus 2024: Assam Board conducts its AHSEC Board examinations for Class 12 students. On its website, it has recently published a syllabus for all subjects of Class 12. Students can find here the Assam Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached the Assam Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus PDF download link below. To ensure that you prepare well for the examination and there’s no room for error in your preparation, we have also attached AHSEC Class 12 Psychology marking scheme and exam pattern for your reference.
Psychology is an elective subject in higher secondary school. Students who have chosen psychology as one of their subjects should have a look at the syllabus, marking scheme, and exam pattern attached here. Since, Class 12 is an important grade for students, good preparation and understanding of the subject are required to score high marks. Students should also not forget that the grade 12 board exam is competitive and tough. Thus, check the study materials below and use them to strengthen your preparation.
AHSEC Class 12 Psychology Course Structure 2023-2024
Psychology is an interesting subject that requires focus and determination to score good marks. Students can check the AHSEC Class 12 Psychology course structure to learn about the course and various aspects related to it.
|
S.No
|
Title
|
No. of Periods
|
1
|
Variations in Psychological Attributes
|
20
|
2
|
Self and Personality
|
20
|
3
|
Meeting Life Challenges
|
20
|
4
|
Psychological Disorders
|
20
|
5
|
Therapeutic Approaches
|
20
|
6
|
Attitude and Social Cognition
|
20
|
7
|
Social Influence and Group Processes
|
20
|
Total
|
140
Assam HS Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024
The syllabus for Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Psychology has been presented below along with a PDF download link. Check the unit-wise topics in detail. Students can know about the topics and chapters to be covered within an academic year, through this syllabus.
|
Chapters
|
Unit-1 Variations in Psychological Attributes
|
Unit-2 Self and Personality
|
Unit- 3 Meeting Life Challenges
|
Unit- 4 Psychological Disorders
|
Unit- 5 Therapeutic Approaches
|
Unit - 6 Attitude and Social Cognition
|
Unit- 7 Social Influence and Group Processes
To download the AHSEC Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below
AHSEC Class 12 Psychology Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024
Assam Board Class 12 Psychology unit-wise marking scheme for current academic session 2023-2024 has been presented below. Check the marks distribution to know what marks have been allotted to each chapter and unit. Students can then choose to prepare the chapters accordingly.
|
S.No
|
Title
|
Marks
|
1
|
Variations in Psychological Attributes
|
10
|
2
|
Self and Personality
|
10
|
3
|
Meeting Life Challenges
|
10
|
4
|
Psychological Disorders
|
10
|
5
|
Therapeutic Approaches
|
10
|
6
|
Attitude and Social Cognition
|
10
|
7
|
Social Influence and Group Processes
|
10
|
Total
|
70
Assam Board Class 12 Psychology Exam Pattern 2023-2024
The exam pattern for Assam Board Class 12 Psychology has been attached here for your reference. The paper pattern will tell you about the question paper and important details related to it such as the typology of questions, the number of questions, and more.
|
Exam
|
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Examination (AHSECE), also called as Assam AHSEC
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)
|
Total Marks
|
70
|
Duration
|
3 hours
|
No. of Sections
|
4
|
No. of Questions
|
30
|
Section- A (Very Short Answer Type Questions)
|
1 mark each x 8 questions = 8 marks
|
Section- B ( Very Short Answer Type Questions)
|
2 mark each x 10 questions = 20 marks
|
Section- C (Short Answer Type Questions)
|
3 mark each x 9 questions = 27 marks
|
Section - D (Long Answer Type Questions)
|
5 mark each x 3 questions = 15 marks