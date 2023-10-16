AHSEC Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th Psychology Syllabus: Here, students can find the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached Assam Board Class 12 Psychology Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme for strategic preparation of exams.

Get here AHSEC Class 12 Psychology Syllabus pdf to download

Assam Board HS Psychology Syllabus 2024: Assam Board conducts its AHSEC Board examinations for Class 12 students. On its website, it has recently published a syllabus for all subjects of Class 12. Students can find here the Assam Board  Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached the Assam Board Class 12 Psychology Syllabus PDF download link below. To ensure that you prepare well for the examination and there’s no room for error in your preparation, we have also attached AHSEC Class 12 Psychology marking scheme and exam pattern for your reference. 

Psychology is an elective subject in higher secondary school. Students who have chosen psychology as one of their subjects should have a look at the syllabus, marking scheme, and exam pattern attached here. Since, Class 12 is an important grade for students, good preparation and understanding of the subject are required to score high marks. Students should also not forget that the grade 12 board exam is competitive and tough. Thus, check the study materials below and use them to strengthen your preparation. 

AHSEC Class 12 Psychology Course Structure 2023-2024

Psychology is an interesting subject that requires focus and determination to score good marks. Students can check the AHSEC Class 12 Psychology course structure to learn about the course and various aspects related to it. 

S.No

Title

No. of Periods

1

Variations in Psychological Attributes

20

2

Self and Personality

20

3

Meeting Life Challenges

20

4

Psychological Disorders

20

5

Therapeutic Approaches

20

6

Attitude and Social Cognition 

20

7

Social Influence and Group Processes

20
 

Total

140

Assam HS Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024

The syllabus for Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 Psychology has been presented below along with a PDF download link. Check the unit-wise topics in detail. Students can know about the topics and chapters to be covered within an academic year, through this syllabus. 

Chapters

Unit-1 Variations in Psychological Attributes 

  • Individual Differences in Human Functioning
  • Assessment of Psychological Attributes
  • Intelligence
  • Theories of Intelligence
  • Information Processing approach of intelligence
  • Individual Differences in Intelligence
  • Culture and Intelligence
  • Emotional Intelligence
  • Special Abilities: Aptitude: Nature and Measurement 
  • Creativity

Unit-2 Self and Personality 

  • Concept of Self 
  • Cognitive and Behavioural aspects of Self
  • Culture and Self 
  • Concept of Personality 
  • Major Approaches to the Study of Personality (Type Approaches, Trait Approaches, Psychodynamic Approach and Post Freudian Approaches, Behavioural Approach, Cultural Approach, Humanistic Approach) 
  • Assessment of Personality (Self-report Measures, Projective Techniques, Behavioural Analysis)

Unit- 3 Meeting Life Challenges 

  • Nature, Types and Sources of Stress
  • Effects of Stress on Psychological Functioning and Health (Stress and Health, General Adaptation Syndrome)
  • Coping with Stress- Stress Management Techniques
  • Promoting Positive Health and Well-being

Unit- 4 Psychological Disorders 

  • Concepts of Abnormality and Psychological Disorders- Historical Background 
  • Classification of Psychological Disorders 
  • Factors Underlying Abnormal Behaviour
  • Major Psychological Disorders (Anxiety Disorders, Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders,   Trauma-and Stressor-Related Disorders, Somatic symptom and related disorders, Dissociative disorders,   Depressive Disorder, Bipolar and Related Disorders, Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders, Neurodevelopmental Disorders, Disruptive, Impulse-Control and Conduct Disorders, Feeding and Eating Disorders, Substance-Related and Addictive Disorders)

Unit- 5 Therapeutic Approaches 

  • Nature and Process of psychotherapy- Therapeutic relationship
  • Types of Therapies (Behaviour Therapy, Cognitive Therapy, Humanistic-Existential Therapy, Alternative Therapies, Factors contributing to healing in Psychotherapy, Ethics in Psychotherapy) 
  • Rehabilitation of the Mentally Ill

Unit - 6 Attitude and Social Cognition 

  • Explaining Social Behaviour
  • Nature and Components of Attitudes 
  • Attitude Formation and Change (Attitude Formation, Attitude Change, Attitude-Behaviour Relationship)
  • Prejudice and Discrimination 
  • Strategies for Handling Prejudice

Unit- 7 Social Influence and Group Processes 

  • Nature and Formation of Groups
  • Type of Groups 
  • Influence of Group on Individual Behaviour (Social Loafing, Group Polarisation)

To download the AHSEC Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024, click on the link below

AHSEC Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2023-2024

AHSEC Class 12 Psychology Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Assam Board Class 12 Psychology unit-wise marking scheme for current academic session 2023-2024 has been presented below. Check the marks distribution to know what marks have been allotted to each chapter and unit. Students can then choose to prepare the chapters accordingly. 

S.No

Title

Marks

1

Variations in Psychological Attributes

10

2

Self and Personality

10

3

Meeting Life Challenges

10

4

Psychological Disorders

10

5

Therapeutic Approaches

10

6

Attitude and Social Cognition 

10

7

Social Influence and Group Processes

10
 

Total

70

Assam Board Class 12 Psychology Exam Pattern 2023-2024

The exam pattern for Assam Board Class 12 Psychology has been attached here for your reference. The paper pattern will tell you about the question paper and important details related to it such as the typology of questions, the number of questions, and more. 

Exam

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Examination (AHSECE), also called as Assam AHSEC

Exam Conducting Body

Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC)

Total Marks

70

Duration

3 hours

No. of Sections

No. of Questions 

30

Section- A (Very Short Answer Type Questions)

1 mark each x 8 questions = 8 marks

Section- B ( Very Short Answer Type Questions)

2 mark each x 10 questions = 20  marks

Section- C (Short Answer Type Questions)

3 mark each x 9 questions = 27 marks

Section - D (Long Answer Type Questions)

5 mark each x 3 questions = 15 marks

