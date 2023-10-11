AHSEC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-24: Assam Board HS Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme

Assam Board 12th Physics Syllabus: Students can find here pdf download links for AHSEC Class 12 Physics Syllabus 2023-2024. Also, find attached, Assam Board Class 12 Physics exam pattern and marking scheme for the current academic session 2023-2024.

Assam Board HS Physics Syllabus 2024: This article brings to you the AHSEC Class 12 Physics Syllabus along with the marking scheme and exam pattern. The provided materials are for the current academic session 2023-2024.

Assam Board has recently published its 2024 syllabus for all the important chapters of Class 12. Students can check the syllabus of the required subject easily by following the steps mentioned below. Also, it is vital to understand the importance of the syllabus and make the best use of it.

Assam HS Physics Syllabus 2023-2024

Here, AHSEC Class 12 Physics Syllabus and marking scheme for 2024 have been attached. Check the attached syllabus for examination and practice as per the provided syllabus

Chapters No. of Periods Unit -1 Electrostatics 25 Chapter- 1 Electric Charges and Field Electric Charges; Conservation of charge, Coulomb's law force between two point charges, forces between multiple charges; superposition principle, and continuous charge distribution. Electric field, electric field due to a point charge, electric field lines, electric dipole, electric field due to a dipole, torque on a dipole in a uniform electric field. Electric flux, statement of Gauss's theorem and its applications to find field due to infinitely long straight wire, uniformly charged infinite plane sheet, and uniformly charged thin spherical shell (inside and outside). Chapter - 2 Electrostatic Potential and Capacitance Electric potential, potential difference, electric potential due to a point charge, a dipole and system of charges; equipotential surfaces, electrical potential energy of a system of two point charges and of electric dipole in an electrostatic field. Conductors and insulators, free charges, and bound charges inside a conductor. Dielectrics and electric polarization, capacitors, and capacitance, combination of capacitors in series and in parallel, capacitance of a parallel plate capacitor with and without dielectric medium between the plates, energy stored in a capacitor. Unit- 2 Current Electricity 22 Chapter- 3 Current Electricity Electric current, flow of electric charges in a metallic conductor, drift velocity, mobility and their relation with electric current; Ohm's law, electrical resistance, combination of resistance(series and parallel) V-I characteristics (linear and non- linear), electrical energy and power, electrical resistivity and conductivity, temperature dependence of resistance. Internal resistance of a cell, potential difference and emf of a cell, combination of cells in series and in parallel, Kirchhoff's laws and simple applications, Wheatstone bridge. Unit- 3 Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism 25 Chapter- 4 Moving Charges and Magnetism Concept of magnetic field, Oersted's experiment. Biot - Savart law and its application to current carrying circular loop. Ampere's law and its applications to infinitely long straight wire. Straight solenoids (only qualitative treatment), force on a moving charge in uniform magnetic and electric fields. Force on a current-carrying conductor in a uniform magnetic field, force between two parallel current-carrying conductors-definition of ampere, torque experienced by a current loop in uniform magnetic field; Current loop as a magnetic dipole and its magnetic dipole moment, moving coil galvanometer-its current sensitivity and conversion to ammeter and voltmeter Chapter- 5 Magnetism and Matter Bar magnet, bar magnet as an equivalent solenoid (qualitative treatment only). Magnetic field intensity due to a magnetic dipole (bar magnet) along its axis and perpendicular to its axis (qualitative treatment only), torque on a magnetic dipole (bar magnet) in a uniform magnetic field (qualitative treatment only), magnetic field lines. Magnetic properties of materials-Para-, dia-and ferro-magnetic substances with examples, Magnetization of material. Unit- 4 Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents 20 Chapter-6 Electromagnetic Induction Electromagnetic induction; Faraday's laws, induced EMF and current; Lenz's Law, Self and mutual induction. Chapter- 7 Alternating Current Alternating currents, peak and RMS value of alternating current/voltage; reactance and impedance; LCR series circuit (Phasor treatment only)resonance; power in AC circuits. AC generator and transformer. Power factor, Wattles current Unit-5 Electromagnetic Waves 04 Chapter- 8 Electromagnetic Waves Basic idea of displacement current, Electromagnetic waves, their characteristics, their Transverse nature (qualitative ideas only). Electromagnetic spectrum (radio waves, microwaves, infrared, visible, ultraviolet, X-rays, gamma rays) including elementary facts about their uses. Unit- 6 Optics 30 Chapter- 9 Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Ray Optics: Reflection of light, spherical mirror and mirror formula Refraction of light, total internal reflection and its applications, optical fibers, refraction at spherical surfaces, lenses, thin lens formula, Lens maker's formula, magnification, power of a lens, combination of thin lenses in contact, refraction of light through a prism. Optical instruments: Microscopes and astronomical telescopes (reflecting and refracting) and their magnifying powers. Chapter-10 Wave Optics Wave front and Huygen's principle, reflection and refraction of plane wave at a plane surface using wave fronts. Proof of laws of reflection and refraction using Huygen's principle. Interference, Young's double slit experiment and expression for fringe width, (no derivation, final expression only) coherent sources and sustained interference of light, diffraction due to a single slit, width of central maximum (qualitative treatment only) Unit- 7 Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation 08 Chapter- 11 Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation Dual nature of radiation, Photoelectric effect, Hertz and Lenard's observations; Einstein's photoelectric equation-particle nature of light. Experimental study of photoelectric effect. Matter waves-wave nature of particles, de-Broglie relation. Unit- 8 Atoms and Nuclei 18 Chapter-12 Atoms Alpha-particle scattering experiment; Rutherford's model of atom; Bohr model, Bohr’s model of hydrogen atom. Expression of radius of nth orbit, velocity and energy of electron, hydrogen spectra (qualitative treatment only). Chapter- 13 Nuclei Composition and size of nucleus, Nuclear force, Mass- energy relation, mass defect, binding energy per nucleon and its variation with mass number, nuclear fission, nuclear fusion Unit- 9 Electronic Devices 18 Chapter- 14 Semiconductors-Electronics: Materials, Devices, and Simple Circuits Energy bands in conductors, semiconductors and insulators (qualitative ideas only) Intrinsic and extrinsic semiconductors, p and n-type, p-n junction. Semiconductor diode, I-V characteristics in forward and reverse bias, application of junction diode: diode as a rectifier.

For Assam Board Class 12 Physics Syllabus pdf download link, click on the text below

Assam Board Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2023-2024

Students can check the AHSEC Class 12 Physics Exam Pattern 2023-2024 here for students appearing in the Assam Board Class 12 exam in 2024.

Exam Assam Higher Secondary Education Council Examination (AHSECE), also called as Assam AHSEC Exam Conducting Body Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Total Marks 70 Duration 3 hours No. of Sections 4 No. of Questions 30 Section- A (Very Short Answer Type Questions) 1 mark each x 8 questions = 8 marks Section- B (Short Answer Type Questions) 2 mark each x 10 questions = 20 marks Section - C (Short Answer Type Questions) 3 mark each x 9 questions = 27 marks Section - D (Long Answer Type Questions) 5 mark each x 3 questions = 15 marks

AHSEC Class 12 Physics Unit-wise Marking Scheme 2023-2024

Here, unit-wise marks distribution for AHSEC Class 12 Physics has been attached. Check the Assam Board Class 12 Physics Marking Scheme here.

Unit Marks Distribution Electrostatics 25 Current Electricity 22 Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism 25 Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents 20 Electromagnetic Waves 04 Optics 30 Dual Nature of Matter and Radiation 08 Atoms and Nuclei 18 Electronic Devices 18

AHSEC Class 12 Physics Prescribed Books

Here, are the recommended books for AHSEC Class 12 Physics for English as well as Assamese medium.

For English medium:

Physics Part I, Textbook for Class XII, Published by NCERT

Physics Part II, Textbook for Class XII, Published by NCERT

For Assamese medium:

Padartha Bigyan, Pratham Bhag, Published by AHSEC

Padartha Bigyan, Dwitiya Bhag, Published by AHSEC

