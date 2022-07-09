Assam Police Constable Interview Admit Card 2022 (Out)@police.assam.gov.in, Check Result/Viva Voce Schedule

State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the Admit Card for the Constable (UB) & (AB) on its official website-police.assam.gov.in. Check download link.

Assam Police Constable Interview Admit Card 2022: Office of the Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the Admit Card for the interview round for the posts of Constable (UB) & (AB) in Assam Police. SLPRB has also released the list of qualified candidates for the interview round for the Constable posts. Candidate qualified for the interview round for the Constable post can download the Assam Police Constable Interview Admit Card 2022 from the official website-slprbassam.in.

However you can download the Assam Police Constable Interview Admit Card 2022 also with the direct link given below.

SLPRB has also uploaded the PDF of the list of qualified candidates for the recruitment for 705 posts of Constable (UB) & 1429 posts of Constable (AB) in Assam Police on its official website.

As per the official notice, the interview for the qualified candidates will be commence from 11 July 2022. Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after providing their login credentials including Application Number,Name and Date of Birth to the link available on the official website.

How to Download Assam Police Constable Interview Admit Card 2022