Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021 Out: Download PET PST Call Letter @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has uploaded the admit card of Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for Constable Posts. Candidates who are appearing in Assam Police PST PET f from 01 September 2021 at 15 districts including Biswanath, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Hailakandi, Hojai, Jorhat, Morigaon, Kamrup(M), Karimganj, Karbi Anglong, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Udalgari can download Assam Police Admit Card on slprbassam.in.



Assam Police Admit Card Download Link

It is to be noted that notice regarding PST/PET and downloading of Admit Card for the remaining 15 districts will be published shortly

If any candidate facing difficulty in downloading Assam Police Admit Card may immediately contact Help Line No.-8826762317 or Email to helpdesk.admitcard@gmail.com.

Assam Police Constable PST Round

PST will be of no marks. Height, weight & chest (only males) will be measured using latest technology and after which the candidate will be examined by a Medical Officer for preliminary check-ups like knock knee, vision test, colour blindness test, flat foot, varicose vein, physical deformities etc. Once a candidate clears the PST he/she will have to appear in the PET (Physical Efficiency Test).

Assam Police Constable PET Round

PET round consists of 40 marks. There will be 3.2 km race to be completed within 14 minutes (840 seconds) and Long Jump of 335 cm (3 chances to be given and the longest valid jump rounded off to the nearest cm will be considered for awarding marks).For female candidates, it will be 1600 meter race to be completed within 08 minutes and minimum 244 cm for long jump (3 chances to be given and the longest valid jump rounded off to the nearest cm will be considered for awarding marks).

Qualified Candidates in Assam Police Constable Physical Test will be called for the Written Test in order of merit at the rate of 5 (five) times the number of posts allotted in respect of each category.

The recruitment is being done for filling 6662 vacancies of which 2391 vacancies are available for Constable UB and 4271 for Constable AB in Assam Police.

How to Download Assam Police Constable Admit Card 2021 ?

Visit SLPRB official website - slprbassam.in

Click on ‘Download’ Tab given under 'Download Admit Card for PST/PET'

Enter your Phone Number/Email ID/ Application ID

Click on ‘Login’ Button

Download SLPRB Constable Admit Card

Assam Police Constable PET PST Notice