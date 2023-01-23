Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For 2649 Posts of Forester, Driver, Constable & Others @slprbassam.in

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Assam Police has invited application for the 2649 various posts including Forester, Driver, Constable and others. Check notification, PDF, application process and others here.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023: Office of the chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has invited application for the 2649 various posts under Forest Department. A total 4120 vacancies including Forester Grade I, Forest Guard, AFPF Constable, Driver and others. Candidates eligible and interested for the posts can apply online on or before 06 February 2023 at slprbassam.in.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Bachelor/ Higher Secondary (10+2)/HSLC with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Notification Details Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Job :

No. SLPRB/ REC/FG-AFPF/605/2022/157

Important Date Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts through official website on or before 06 February 2023.

Vacancy Details Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Posts Number Forester Grade-I 264 Forest Guard 1226 AFPF Constable 981 Driver Constable 36 Driver 142

Eligibility Criteria Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Forester Grade-I: Bachelor in any discipline from a recognized University or equivalent.

Forest Guard: Higher Secondary (10+2) or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council.

AFPF Constable: HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board.

Driver Constable: HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized

Board or Council and must possess valid driving license for LMV or MMV or HMV.

Driver: HSLC or equivalent examination passed from a recognized Board or Council and must possess valid driving license for LMV or MMV or HMV.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/salary/application process etc for the posts.

Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Job Notification PDF



How To Apply Assam Police Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.