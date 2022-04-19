Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022: Check Detailed Syllabus Section-wise & Post-wise

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Syllabus: Applications are invited from eligible candidates for filling up of 306 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Un-Armed Branch), 320 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions, and 705 vacant posts of Constables (Un-Armed Branch of District Executive Force) and 1429 posts of Constables (Armed Branch) in Assam Police. Eligible candidates can download the Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 till 24th April 2022. As per the latest notice by the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati, the date of exam and time of exam have been issued for all the above posts. In this article, we have shared Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Detailed Syllabus Section-wise & Post-wise for 2760 Vacancies of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB & AB) and Constables (UB & AB).
Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
|
Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Events
|
Important Dates
|
Online Applications Start Date for SI (UB), Constable (UB & AB)
|
10th December 2021
|
Online Applications End Date for SI (UB), Constable (UB & AB)
|
9th January 2022
|
Online Applications Start Date for SI (AB)
|
22nd December 2021
|
Online Applications End Date for SI (AB)
|
21st January 2022
|
Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 Release Date
|
13th March 2022 (11 AM) - 24th April 2022
|
Assam Police SI 2022 Written Exam
|
24th April 2022
Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Syllabus for Sub-Inspector (UB & AB)
|
Logical Reasoning
|
Aptitude, Comprehension
|
Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India
|
General Knowledge
|
Arithmetical Reasoning
|
Simplification and Approximation
|
Indian History
|
Current Affairs – National and International
|
Coding and Decoding
|
Mixtures and Allegations
|
Indian Culture & Heritage
|
International and National Organizations
|
Blood Relations
|
Permutations and Combinations
|
Current Events - National & International
|
Important Days
|
Ven Diagram
|
Mensuration
|
Indian Constitution
|
Important Abbreviations
|
Direction Sense
|
Quadratic Equations
|
Indian Polity
|
General Policy
|
Number Series
|
Probability
|
Science & Technology
|
Science and Technology
|
Mirror Images
|
Time and Work Partnership
|
Indian Geography
|
Science – Inventions & Discoveries
|
Problem on Age
|
Boats and Streams
|
IT & Space
|
Sports
|
Grouping Identical Figures
|
SI & Compound Interest
|
Indian National Movement
|
Budget and Five Year Plans
|
Figure Matrix Questions
|
Time and Distance
|
Assam Culture and Heritage
|
Books and Authors
|
Alphabet Series
|
Problems on Trains
|
Assam History
|
Indian Economy
|
Arguments
|
L.C.M and H.C.F
|
Major wildlife sanctuary and national park in Assam
|
Awards and Honours
|
Decision Making
|
Pipes and Cisterns
|
Major rivers in Assam
|
Countries and Capitals
|
Number Ranking
|
Percentages
|
Major forts, palaces, ancient notable and natural places, caves, mausoleums, etc in Assam
|
|
Inference
|
Problems on Numbers
|
Major personalities of Assam
|
|
Non-Verbal Series
|
Averages
|
|
|
Analogy
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
|
|
|
Areas
|
|
|
|
Indices and Surds
|
|
Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Syllabus for Constable (UB & AB)
|
Logical Reasoning/Mental Ability
|
Elementary Arithmetic
|
General English
|
Linear & Matrix Arrangements
|
SI & Compound Interest
|
Reading Comprehension
|
Puzzles & Seating Arrangements
|
Time and Distance
|
Para Jumble
|
Arithmetic Reasoning
|
Problems on Trains
|
Cloze Test
|
Logical Reasoning
|
L.C.M and H.C.F
|
Fill in the Blanks
|
Analytical Ability
|
Pipes and Cisterns
|
Sentence Framing
|
Data Interpretation
|
Percentages
|
Grammar & Vocabulary
|
Direction and Distance
|
Problems on Numbers
|
Error Spotting
|
Order & Ranking
|
Averages, Discount, Interest
|
Antonyms & Synonyms
|
Coding and Decoding
|
Ratio and Proportion
|
Idioms and phrases
|
Dice Clocks
|
Profit and Loss
|
Sentence Improvement
|
Calendars
|
Mensuration
|
Verbs, Adjectives, Clauses
|
Blood Relations
|
Number Systems
|
Mis-Spelt Words
|
Venn Diagrams
|
Decimals & Fractions
|
One-word Substitution
|
Number Series
|
Tables & Graphs
|
|
Verbal & Non-verbal series
|
Arithmetic Problems
|
|
Statement & Conclusion
|
Geometry
|
|
Problem Solving
|
Algebra
|
|
Analogy
|
Computation of Whole Numbers
|
|
Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India
|
General Awareness/General Knowledge and current affairs
|
Indian History
|
Current Affairs – National and International
|
Indian Culture & Heritage
|
International and National Organizations
|
Current Events - National & International
|
Important Days
|
Indian Constitution
|
Important Abbreviations
|
Indian Polity
|
General Policy
|
Science & Technology
|
Science and Technology
|
Indian Geography
|
Science – Inventions & Discoveries
|
IT & Space
|
Sports
|
Indian National Movement
|
Budget and Five Year Plans
|
Assam Culture and Heritage
|
Books and Authors
|
Assam History
|
Indian Economy
|
Major wildlife sanctuary and national park in Assam
|
Awards and Honours
|
Major rivers in Assam
|
Countries and Capitals
|
Major forts, palaces, ancient notable and natural places, caves, mausoleums, etc in Assam
|
|
Major personalities of Assam
|
Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 Download Links
|
Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022
|
Admit Card Link
|
306 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Un-Armed Branch), 320 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions
|Admit Card Link
|
705 vacant posts of Constables (Un-Armed Branch of District Executive Force) and 1429 posts of Constables (Armed Branch) in Assam Police