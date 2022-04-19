Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022: Check Detailed Syllabus Section-wise & Post-wise

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Syllabus: Applications are invited from eligible candidates for filling up of 306 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Un-Armed Branch), 320 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions, and 705 vacant posts of Constables (Un-Armed Branch of District Executive Force) and 1429 posts of Constables (Armed Branch) in Assam Police. Eligible candidates can download the Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 till 24th April 2022. As per the latest notice by the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati, the date of exam and time of exam have been issued for all the above posts. In this article, we have shared Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Detailed Syllabus Section-wise & Post-wise for 2760 Vacancies of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB & AB) and Constables (UB & AB).

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Online Applications Start Date for SI (UB), Constable (UB & AB) 10th December 2021 Online Applications End Date for SI (UB), Constable (UB & AB) 9th January 2022 Online Applications Start Date for SI (AB) 22nd December 2021 Online Applications End Date for SI (AB) 21st January 2022 Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 Release Date 13th March 2022 (11 AM) - 24th April 2022 Assam Police SI 2022 Written Exam 24th April 2022

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Syllabus for Sub-Inspector (UB & AB)

Logical Reasoning Aptitude, Comprehension Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India General Knowledge Arithmetical Reasoning Simplification and Approximation Indian History Current Affairs – National and International Coding and Decoding Mixtures and Allegations Indian Culture & Heritage International and National Organizations Blood Relations Permutations and Combinations Current Events - National & International Important Days Ven Diagram Mensuration Indian Constitution Important Abbreviations Direction Sense Quadratic Equations Indian Polity General Policy Number Series Probability Science & Technology Science and Technology Mirror Images Time and Work Partnership Indian Geography Science – Inventions & Discoveries Problem on Age Boats and Streams IT & Space Sports Grouping Identical Figures SI & Compound Interest Indian National Movement Budget and Five Year Plans Figure Matrix Questions Time and Distance Assam Culture and Heritage Books and Authors Alphabet Series Problems on Trains Assam History Indian Economy Arguments L.C.M and H.C.F Major wildlife sanctuary and national park in Assam Awards and Honours Decision Making Pipes and Cisterns Major rivers in Assam Countries and Capitals Number Ranking Percentages Major forts, palaces, ancient notable and natural places, caves, mausoleums, etc in Assam Inference Problems on Numbers Major personalities of Assam Non-Verbal Series Averages Analogy Ratio and Proportion Areas Indices and Surds

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Syllabus for Constable (UB & AB)

Logical Reasoning/Mental Ability Elementary Arithmetic General English Linear & Matrix Arrangements SI & Compound Interest Reading Comprehension Puzzles & Seating Arrangements Time and Distance Para Jumble Arithmetic Reasoning Problems on Trains Cloze Test Logical Reasoning L.C.M and H.C.F Fill in the Blanks Analytical Ability Pipes and Cisterns Sentence Framing Data Interpretation Percentages Grammar & Vocabulary Direction and Distance Problems on Numbers Error Spotting Order & Ranking Averages, Discount, Interest Antonyms & Synonyms Coding and Decoding Ratio and Proportion Idioms and phrases Dice Clocks Profit and Loss Sentence Improvement Calendars Mensuration Verbs, Adjectives, Clauses Blood Relations Number Systems Mis-Spelt Words Venn Diagrams Decimals & Fractions One-word Substitution Number Series Tables & Graphs Verbal & Non-verbal series Arithmetic Problems Statement & Conclusion Geometry Problem Solving Algebra Analogy Computation of Whole Numbers

Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India General Awareness/General Knowledge and current affairs Indian History Current Affairs – National and International Indian Culture & Heritage International and National Organizations Current Events - National & International Important Days Indian Constitution Important Abbreviations Indian Polity General Policy Science & Technology Science and Technology Indian Geography Science – Inventions & Discoveries IT & Space Sports Indian National Movement Budget and Five Year Plans Assam Culture and Heritage Books and Authors Assam History Indian Economy Major wildlife sanctuary and national park in Assam Awards and Honours Major rivers in Assam Countries and Capitals Major forts, palaces, ancient notable and natural places, caves, mausoleums, etc in Assam Major personalities of Assam

