Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022: Check Detailed Syllabus Section-wise & Post-wise

Created On: Apr 19, 2022 16:04 IST
Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Detailed Syllabus Section wise Post wise

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Syllabus: Applications are invited from eligible candidates for filling up of 306 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Un-Armed Branch), 320 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions, and 705 vacant posts of Constables (Un-Armed Branch of District Executive Force) and 1429 posts of Constables (Armed Branch) in Assam Police. Eligible candidates can download the Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 till 24th April 2022. As per the latest notice by the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati, the date of exam and time of exam have been issued for all the above posts. In this article, we have shared Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Detailed Syllabus Section-wise & Post-wise for 2760 Vacancies of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB & AB) and Constables (UB & AB).

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Events

Important Dates

Online Applications Start Date for SI (UB), Constable (UB & AB)

10th December 2021

Online Applications End Date for SI (UB), Constable (UB & AB)

9th January 2022

Online Applications Start Date for SI (AB)

22nd December 2021

Online Applications End Date for SI (AB)

21st January 2022

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 Release Date

13th March 2022 (11 AM) - 24th April 2022

Assam Police SI 2022 Written Exam

24th April 2022

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Syllabus for Sub-Inspector (UB & AB)

Logical Reasoning

Aptitude, Comprehension

Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India

General Knowledge

Arithmetical Reasoning

Simplification and Approximation

Indian History

Current Affairs – National and International

Coding and Decoding

Mixtures and Allegations

Indian Culture & Heritage

International and National Organizations

Blood Relations

Permutations and Combinations

Current Events - National & International

Important Days

Ven Diagram

Mensuration

Indian Constitution

Important Abbreviations

Direction Sense

Quadratic Equations

Indian Polity

General Policy

Number Series

Probability

Science & Technology

Science and Technology

Mirror Images

Time and Work Partnership

Indian Geography

Science – Inventions & Discoveries

Problem on Age

Boats and Streams

IT & Space

Sports

Grouping Identical Figures

SI & Compound Interest

Indian National Movement

Budget and Five Year Plans

Figure Matrix Questions

Time and Distance

Assam Culture and Heritage

Books and Authors

Alphabet Series

Problems on Trains

Assam History

Indian Economy

Arguments

L.C.M and H.C.F

Major wildlife sanctuary and national park in Assam

Awards and Honours

Decision Making

Pipes and Cisterns

Major rivers in Assam

Countries and Capitals

Number Ranking

Percentages

Major forts, palaces, ancient notable and natural places, caves, mausoleums, etc in Assam

 

Inference

Problems on Numbers

Major personalities of Assam 

 

Non-Verbal Series

Averages

 

 

Analogy

Ratio and Proportion

 

 

 

Areas

 

 

 

Indices and Surds

 

 

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Syllabus for Constable (UB & AB)

Logical Reasoning/Mental Ability

Elementary Arithmetic

General English

Linear & Matrix Arrangements

SI & Compound Interest

Reading Comprehension

Puzzles & Seating Arrangements

Time and Distance

Para Jumble

Arithmetic Reasoning

Problems on Trains

Cloze Test

Logical Reasoning

L.C.M and H.C.F

Fill in the Blanks

Analytical Ability

Pipes and Cisterns

Sentence Framing

Data Interpretation

Percentages

Grammar & Vocabulary

Direction and Distance

Problems on Numbers

Error Spotting

Order & Ranking

Averages, Discount, Interest

Antonyms & Synonyms

Coding and Decoding

Ratio and Proportion

Idioms and phrases

Dice Clocks

Profit and Loss

Sentence Improvement

Calendars

Mensuration

Verbs, Adjectives, Clauses

Blood Relations

Number Systems

Mis-Spelt Words

Venn Diagrams

Decimals & Fractions

One-word Substitution

Number Series

Tables & Graphs

 

Verbal & Non-verbal series

Arithmetic Problems

 

Statement & Conclusion

Geometry

 

Problem Solving

Algebra

 

Analogy

Computation of Whole Numbers

 

 

Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India

General Awareness/General Knowledge and current affairs

Indian History

Current Affairs – National and International

Indian Culture & Heritage

International and National Organizations

Current Events - National & International

Important Days

Indian Constitution

Important Abbreviations

Indian Polity

General Policy

Science & Technology

Science and Technology

Indian Geography

Science – Inventions & Discoveries

IT & Space

Sports

Indian National Movement

Budget and Five Year Plans

Assam Culture and Heritage

Books and Authors

Assam History

Indian Economy

Major wildlife sanctuary and national park in Assam

Awards and Honours

Major rivers in Assam

Countries and Capitals

Major forts, palaces, ancient notable and natural places, caves, mausoleums, etc in Assam

 

Major personalities of Assam 

 

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 Download Links

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 

Admit Card Link

306 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Un-Armed Branch), 320 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions

 Admit Card Link

705 vacant posts of Constables (Un-Armed Branch of District Executive Force) and 1429 posts of Constables (Armed Branch) in Assam Police

Admit Card Link

