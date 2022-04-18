Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022: Check Exam Dates, Shift Timings, Exam Pattern for 2760 Vacancies

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Exam Key Updates: Applications are invited from eligible candidates for filling up of 306 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Un-Armed Branch), 320 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions, and 705 vacant posts of Constables (Un-Armed Branch of District Executive Force) and 1429 posts of Constables (Armed Branch) in Assam Police. Eligible candidates can download the Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 till 24th April 2022. As per the latest notice by the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati, the date of exam and time of exam have been issued for all the above posts. In this article, we have shared Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Exam Dates, Shift Timings, Exam Pattern for 2760 Vacancies of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB & AB) and Constables (UB & AB).

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Online Applications Start Date for SI (UB), Constable (UB & AB) 10th December 2021 Online Applications End Date for SI (UB), Constable (UB & AB) 9th January 2022 Online Applications Start Date for SI (AB) 22nd December 2021 Online Applications End Date for SI (AB) 21st January 2022 Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 Release Date 13th March 2022 (11 AM) - 24th April 2022 Assam Police SI 2022 Written Exam 24th April 2022

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Exam Schedule

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Exam Schedule Date of Exam Shift Timings 306 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Un-Armed Branch), 320 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions 24th April 2022 10 AM to 12 Noon 705 vacant posts of Constables (Un-Armed Branch of District Executive Force) and 1429 posts of Constables (Armed Branch) in Assam Police 24th April 2022 2 PM to 4 PM

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Exam Pattern

For the post of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB) & Sub-Inspector of Police (AB) for newly created Assam Police Commando Battalions

Sections No. of Questions Total Marks Time Allotted Logical reasoning, aptitude, comprehension 100 Questions 100 Marks 3 Hours Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India General Knowledge

NOTE: Each question will be of 1 (one) mark. There will be negative marking of ½ mark for each wrong answer. The question paper for Written Exam will be in Assamese/ Bodo/ Bengali/English.

For the post of Constable (UB & AB) in Assam Police

Sections No. of Questions Total Marks Time Allotted Elementary Arithmetic 45 Questions 45 Marks 90 Minutes General English Logical reasoning/Mental ability Assam’s History, Geography, Polity, Economy General Awareness/General Knowledge and current affairs

NOTE: For each correct answer the candidate will get one mark. There will be no negative marking. The question paper for Written Exam will be in Assamese/ Bodo/ Bengali/English.

