Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022: Check Important Topics & Preparation Strategies Section-wise

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Exam on 24th April 2022. Download Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 and Check Preparation Strategies Section-wise for 2760 Vacancies of SI (UB & AB) and Constables (UB & AB).

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Important Topics & Prep Strategies: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Assam, Guwahati is scheduled to conduct the Assam Police SI Written Exam on 24th April 2022 for filling up of 306 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Un-Armed Branch), 320 existing vacancies in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police (Armed Branch) for newly created Assam Commando Battalions, and 705 vacant posts of Constables (Un-Armed Branch of District Executive Force) and 1429 posts of Constables (Armed Branch) in Assam Police. Eligible candidates can download the Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 till 24th April 2022. Assam Police SI 2022 Written Exam will be held for 2760 Vacancies of SI (UB & AB) and Constables (UB & AB). In this article, we have shared Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Section-wise Preparation Strategies for 2760 Vacancies of Sub-Inspector of Police (UB & AB) and Constables (UB & AB).

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Online Applications Start Date for SI (UB), Constable (UB & AB) 10th December 2021 Online Applications End Date for SI (UB), Constable (UB & AB) 9th January 2022 Online Applications Start Date for SI (AB) 22nd December 2021 Online Applications End Date for SI (AB) 21st January 2022 Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 Release Date 13th March 2022 (11 AM) - 24th April 2022 Assam Police SI 2022 Written Exam 24th April 2022

Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022 Important Topics & Preparation Strategies Section-wise

How to Prepare Logical Reasoning, Aptitude, Comprehension for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022?

Start your preparation from topics such as syllogism, coding-decoding, etc to get a kickstart, acquire basic concepts, speed, skill, and confidence in solving questions. Move onto difficulty topics such as analytical reasoning, puzzles & seating arrangements, etc after you have gained a good hand at solving basic concepts. The logical reasoning, aptitude, comprehension section requires a lot of practice hence candidates should set up exam like settings with a timer when solving practice sets, previous years’ questions, mock tests, etc. Refer to important topics from this section below:

Logical Reasoning: Candidates should focus on important topics such as puzzles & seating arrangement, syllogistic reasoning, arithmetical reasoning, analogies, similarities, problem-solving, decision making, space visualization, verbal & non-verbal series, data interpretation, analytical ability, direction & distance, coding-decoding, blood relations, venn diagrams, number series, statement & conclusion.

Aptitude, Comprehension: Candidates should focus on numbers system, quadratic equations, ratio & proportion, boats & streams, geometry, simple & compound interest, average, time & work, simplification, problem on ages, pipes & cisterns, mixtures & allegations, percentages, areas.

Best Books to Prepare Logical Reasoning, Aptitude, Comprehension in Assam Police SI 2022 – Recommended List

Book Name Author Analytical Reasoning MK Pandey A Modern Approach to Logical Reasoning R S Aggrawal Logical Reasoning and Mental Ability (Test Of Non-Verbal Reasoning) Anjani A Gupta Reasoning Test (Verbal) (Popular Master Guide) Ramesh Publishing House Reasoning Skills R Gupta

How to Prepare History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Culture of Assam and India for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022?

This section looks small but is actually a vast one. It covers all and everything about Assam state. Candidates who have aced their hold on history of Assam such as various kingdoms, events, festivals, dates, names, geographical, political, economic, political facts about Assam along with studying the pre and post-independence of India, history of India, etc. Refer below to important topics in this section below:

History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Culture of Assam and India: Candidates should focus on Major forts, palaces, ancient notable and natural places, caves, mausoleums, etc in Assam, Major wildlife sanctuary and national park in Assam, Major rivers in Assam, Major personalities of Assam, Current Events - National & International, Indian Culture & Heritage, Indian History.

Best Books to Prepare History, Geography, Polity, Economy, Culture of Assam and India in Assam Police SI 2022 – Recommended List

Book Name Author History of Assam Sir Edward Gait Ancient & Medieval India Poonam Dalal Dahiya Class 9th and 10th Textbooks of Assam Board NCERT

How to Prepare General Awareness/General Knowledge and Current Affairs for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022?

General Awareness is a highly scoring subject if one has been keeping track of current affairs from the past minimum 3 months and maximum 6 months. This means one need to be aware of all latest happening and events ranging from October 2021 to April 2022. Static GK is also very important to score high in this section. Refer to important topics under static banking awareness and static GK. Most of the questions are asked from the latest current affairs in the past 3-6 months. To score high in General Awareness/General Knowledge, candidates should read all important Articles & Schedules in the Indian Constitution, Chief Ministers, Cabinet Ministers, Governors, Important Temples, Dams, UNESCO Heritage Sites, Art & Culture, Important Personalities, Rivers, Sports Winners (Indian), etc. To score high in Current Affairs, candidates should practice reading newspapers such as The Hindi, The Economic Times (online or hardcopy) everyday, stay abreast with government schemes, summits, conferences, science & tech, sports news, index & reports, budget allocations, Defence events, important appointments, etc.

General Awareness/General Knowledge and Current Affairs: Candidates should focus on Current Affairs – National and International, International and National Organizations, Important Days, Countries and Capitals, Books and Authors, Budget and Five Year Plans, Important Abbreviations.

Best Books to Prepare General Awareness/General Knowledge and Current Affairs in Assam Police SI 2022 – Recommended List

Book Name Author Lucent General Knowledge 2021 Dr. Binay Karna General Knowledge Manohar Pandey/Arihant Experts Manorama Yearbook Mammen Mathew

How to Prepare Elementary Arithmetic for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022?

This section similar to logical reasoning is built to assess the problem solving skills of candidates. Candidates should keep their basics very clear and cover the properties of numbers, important formulas, divisibility rules, concepts of unit digits, concepts of profit, loss & discount, simple interest, compound interest (important formulas). Practice percentage to fraction and vice versa conversion upto 1/20. Practice tables upto 25, squares upto 40 and cubes upto 20. Strengthen your basics such as practicing questions related to squares and cubes, tables & concepts, basic arithmetic problems, etc. Solve as many mock tests & previous years question papers as possible. Ace your solving skills by setting up exam like settings with a timer to solve previous years’ question papers.

Elementary Arithmetic: Candidates should focus on Arithmetic Problems, SI & Compound Interest, Problems on Trains, Problems on Numbers, Problems on Ages, Time and Distance, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Profit and Loss, Geometry, Algebra, Tables & Graphs.

Best Books to Prepare Elementary Arithmetic in Assam Police SI 2022 – Recommended List

Book Name Author Elementary Arithmetic (Objective Instant Arithmetic) Dr. M.B. Lal & P.K. Goswamy Quicker Objective Arithmetic Dr. Lal & Jain Super Quicker Arithmetic Naunihal Saini

How to Prepare General English for Assam Police SI Recruitment 2022?

Candidates will be assessed for their skills in English Grammar, Vocabulary, and Comprehension. Read the newspapers, magazines, editorials, and books. Mark new words and look up their meaning in the dictionary. Solve as many previous years’ question papers, mock tests, quizzes as possible to boost your performance.

Reading Comprehension: Regular practice is crucial to developing your speed, understanding tones of Reading Comprehensions. Read the passage carefully and examine the theme to spot keywords & answers easily. Aim to attempt 4 to 5 RCs every day, build the habit to note important points, solve data-driven questions. Most importantly, RCs are to be solved calmly so that you do not have to keep revisiting the passage repeatedly.

Spotting Errors: A strong understanding of grammar and vocabulary is a MUST for spotting grammatically incorrect sentences. Brush up basic rules of grammar, tenses, verbs, adverbs, nouns, pronouns, adjectives, prepositions, conjunction, articles, singular & plural rules, vocabulary to spot errors in the sentence. Regular reading practice will also aid in solving Error Detection questions.

Sentence Rearrangement: Strong vocabulary and grammar aid in finding the logical sequence of the lines. Look at the connectors to spot the flow. Look at the articles, adverbs, definers, connectors, pronouns, etc to take cues while arranging the lines of the sentences.

Idioms & Phrases: One should have the knowledge and aim at expanding their knowledge bank of most common Idioms & Phrases in English. Practice at least 10 Idioms & Phrases every day throughout the preparation time.

Cloze Test (Fill in the Blanks): A good command over English Grammar, Vocabulary, Nouns, pronouns, tenses, prepositions, conjunctions, adjectives, subject-verb, and agreement rule, etc, Idioms & Phrases, and Clauses are the key to solving Cloze Test (Fill in the Blanks) questions in CDS English. The questions usually have a clue hence it is advised to re-read the sentences twice or thrice carefully.

General English: Candidates should focus on Reading Comprehension, Para Jumble, Cloze Test, Error Spotting, Idioms and Phrases, Mis-Spelt Words, Sentence Rearrangement.

Best Books to Prepare General English in Assam Police SI 2022 – Recommended List

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2022 Download Links