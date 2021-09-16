Assam TET Notification 2021 OUT @ssa.assam.gov.in for Lower Primary & Upper Primary Level: Apply Now!

Assam TET Notification 2021 has been released at ssa.assam.gov.in. Check educational qualification, experience, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, selection criteria, how to apply, important dates, exam date, admit card release date and other important updates here.

Assam TET Notification 2021: Department of Education (Elementary) has released a notification for conduct the Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 for Lower Primary and Upper Primary Level for the state of Assam. The candidates having permanent residence in the state of Assam who intends to appear in Paper I (Lower Primary) and Paper ll (Upper Primary) of TET can apply through the online mode. Before filling up of online application, the candidate has to go through the instruction Manual for online application.

The last date of application is 25 September 2021. The exam is scheduled to be held on 24 October 2021. The candidates can check the educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details below.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 25 September 2021

Exam Date: 24 October 2021

Assam TET 2021 Eligibility Criteria



The eligibility criteria of a candidate to appear in TET are as follows:

The candidate must be a permanent resident of Assam.

Candidate must have a minimum academic and professional qualification as per NCTE norms as follows

Minimum Qualification for Lower Primary TET (classes I to V)

Senior Secondary (or it's equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary

Education (by whatever name known) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.E1.Ed) OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education) OR Graduation and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)obtained from any NCTE recognized institution shall be considered for appointment as a teacher in class I to V, provided the person so appointed as a teacher will have to mandatorily undergo a six month Bridge Course in Elementary Education recognized by the NCTE, within two years of such appointment as a primary teacher.

Minimum Qualification for appearing in Upper Primary TET (Classes Vl to Vlll)

Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) OR At least 50% marks either in Graduation or in Post Graduation and B. Ed OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education (B. El. Ed). OR Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year B.A./8. Sc. Ed. Or B.A. Ed/B. Sc. Ed. OR Graduation with at least 50% marks and 1-year B. Ed.(Special Education)

Assam TET 2021 Exam Pattern

For Paper 1 (for Class I to IV)

Serial Number Subject No. Of Questions Marks 1. Child Development & Pedagogy (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks 2. Language I - Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, Manipuri, Garo, Karbi, Hmar (compulsory-any one) 30 MCQs 30 Marks 3. Language ll - Enolish(comoulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks 4. Mathematics ( compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks 5. Environmental Studies ( compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks

For Paper 2 (For Class VI to VII)

Serial Number Subject No. Of Questions Marks 1. Child Development & Pedagogy (compulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks 2. Language I - Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Bodo, Manipuri, Garo, Karbi, Hmar (compulsory-any one) 30 MCQs 30 Marks 3. Language ll - Enolish(comoulsory) 30 MCQs 30 Marks 4 (a) For Mathematics and Science teacher: Mathematics and Science Or 60 MCQs 60 Marks 4 (b) For Social Studies teacher : Social Studies Or 60 MCQs 60 Marks 4 (c) For any other teacher - either iv (a) Or iv (b)

Duration of examination: 2.5 hours (150 Minutes) for Paper-l and 2.5 hours (150 Minutes) for Paper ll. Additional 20 minutes time (per hour) will be there for visually impaired candidates.

Minimum Marks for qualifying in TET: A candidate is required to score 60 % i.e. 90 marks out of 150 to qualify for the Teachers' Eligibility Test (TET). However, for SC/ST (Hills)/ST(Plain)/OBC/MOBC/PWD (PH), there will be a relaxation of 5 oh. Thus, for these candidates, qualifying marks will be 83 out of 150 i.e. 55 %. There will be no negative marking.

Medium of question paper: Assamese, Bengali, Bodo, Hindi, English

How to apply for Assam TET 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 25 September 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.