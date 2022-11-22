AWES Result 2022 (Released) @awesindia.com: Check APS OST Score Card Link

AWES Result 2022: Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) has released the result and scorecard for Online Screening Test (OST) on its official website i.e. awesindia.com. The candidates can check the marks obtained in the exam by login into their account. According to the official website, “OST (ONLINE SCREENING TEST) for Recruitment of Teachers in Army Public Schools. Result Declared Login to download Score Card.”

AWES Result Link is also provided in this article. The candidates who have attended the Army Public School Exam on 05 and 06 November 2022 can download AWES OST Result, directly, through this link as well.

How to Download AWES Result 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of AWES - awesindia.com

Step 2: Go to ‘Click here for Score Card…’ given under ‘OST’ on the left side of the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on 'Login' Button

Step 4: A login link will be opened where you are required to enter your login details including 'username' and 'password;

Step 5: Download APS AWEES Result 2022

Shortlisted candidates will be called for interviews by a ‘Central Selection Board’ (CSB). These boards are ordered by the ‘Chairman Board of Administration at the six Command Head Quarters. Similarly, candidates who apply for the post of a teacher under ‘Fixed Term’ employment are interviewed by a Local Selection Board (LSB) which is ordered by the Local Military Authority.

AWE conducted the OST for the recruitment of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) and Primary Teacher (PRT) for which the vacancies are announced by the Army Public Schools time to time.