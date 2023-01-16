BAMS Full Form with All Details

BAMS full form is Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery - Know BAMS stands for, meaning, what is BAMS, description, acronym for, abbreviation, definition and full name of BAMS.

BAMS full form is Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery. It is a five-and-a-half-year undergraduate course that is undertaken by those candidates who have completed their class 12 with Biology as one of the main subjects. BAMS is an Ayurvedic healing art-based medical programme that provides complete knowledge about ‘Ashtanga Ayurveda’ along with scientific advances in modern medicine and practical training. In this article, we have provided you with adequate information on BAMS full form in medical as well as BAMS full form in Hindi. Read about BAMS eligibility, best colleges, career opportunities and more.

BAMS Full Form in Hindi | BAMS फुल फॉर्म हिंदी में

BAMS का फुल फॉर्म हिंदी में बैचलर ऑफ आयुर्वेद मेडिसिन एंड सर्जरी (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (B.A.M.S.) होता है | BAMS चिकित्सा के विषय में डिग्री दी जाती है| यह उन छात्रों के लिए की कक्षा 12 से भौतिकी, रसायन विज्ञान, जीव विज्ञान और अंग्रेजी कोर पढ़ाई कर चुके हैं| BAMS में डिग्री ले लेने से एक व्यक्ति भारत में कही भी स्वास्थ्य सेवा क्षेत्र, जीवन विज्ञान, फार्मास्युटिकल उद्योग आदि के क्षेत्र में करियर बना सकते हैं|

BAMS Eligibility

Candidates who are willing to appear for BAMS exam must ensure that they fulfill BAMS eligibility criteria that consist of age limit and educational qualification. We have provided to you the BAM eligibility below:

A candidate should have completed his/her class 12 from a recognized board with Physics, Chemistry, Biology and English Core as main subjects.

Those candidates who belong to the General category should have 50% aggregate while SC/ST/OBC candidates should have secured at least 40%.

The candidates should have completed 17 years to appear for BAMS.

The upper age limit for BAMS is 20 years for General category candidates while 4 years relaxation is for reserved candidates.

Candidates must have qualified NEET by obtaining minimum marks to secure admission in BAMS.

Colleges for BAMS

BAMS course is the ayurvedic study of biological treatment. The students are taught modern science using conventional/traditional methods. The following is a list of BAMS colleges in India.

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences, Bangalore

National Institute of Ayurveda, Jaipur

BHU (Banaras Hindu University), Varanasi

IMS ( Institute of Medical Science), Varanasi

Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbia College, New Delhi

BAMS Admissions

Candidates seeking admission to BAMS course should have qualified NEET UG exam. Hence, it is mandatory for every student to qualify NEET exam conducted by NTA. As per the scores obtained by you in NEET, counseling is done whereby the candidates are allotted a seat.

Other than this, some state-level institutions also conduct their own entrance tests for BAMS admissions. CET (Common Entrance Test in Karnataka), GCET (Goa Common Entrance Test), OJEE (Odisha Joint Entrance Examination), KEAM (Kerala Engineering, Agriculture and Medical), etc. are some of the tests that are conducted for BAMS admissions in India.

BAMS Course Details

The total years for the completion of BAMS course is 5.5 years including an internship of 1 year. The course details for BAMS have been given below for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th year. Various subjects are included in each for proper knowledge of each paper of BAMS.

BAMS 1st Year Course

Vignana Ayurveda Itihasa Sanskrit Shareera Kriya Shareera Rachna Ashtanga Hridaya

BAMS 2nd Year Course

Dravyaguna Vignana Roga Nidana Rasashastra Charaka Samhita

BAMS 3rd Year Course

Agada Tantra Swasthavritta Prasuti Tantra evam Stri Roga Kaumarbhritya Parichaya Charaka Samhita

BAMS 4th Year Course

Kayachikitsa Panchakarma Shalya Tantra Shalakya Tantra Research Methodology and Medical Sciences

Career Opportunities After BAMS

Candidates who successfully complete BAMS courses have a number of career opportunities in the field of the healthcare sector, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and so on. Candidates can opt to work in either government or private Ayurveda clinics. They can also open their own private clinics to practice. The scope of job opportunities after the completion of BAMS is immense. We have listed some of the career opportunities after BAMS below.