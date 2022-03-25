Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 159 BOB Manager Across India @bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda (BOB) is looking to recruit Branch Receivables Managers (BRM). A total of 159 vacancies are available Across India. BOB Manager Online Application Link is available from 25 March to 14 April 2022.
Candidates with having a graduate degree and desirable experience can apply for BOB Recruitment 2022.
Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility. Short-listing and interview/selection methods will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents as and when called by the Bank.
Bank of Baroda Manager Notification
Bank of Baroda Manager Online Application Link
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 25 March 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 14 March 2022
Bank of Baroda Manager 2022 Vacancy Details
Branch Receivables Manager - 159 Posts
- SC - 23
- ST 11
- OBC - 42
- EWS - 15
- UR - 68
BOB State-wise Vacancy
|State
|No of Vacancies
|Andhra Pradesh/Telangana
|5
|Arunachal Pradesh
|2
|Assam
|4
|Bihar
|7
|Chhattisgarh
|5
|Goa
|3
|Gujarat/Daman And Diu/Dadar N Haveli
|18
|Haryana/Punjab
|10
|Himachal Pradesh
|3
|Jammu & Kashmir
|1
|Jharkhand
|3
|Karnataka
|7
|Kerala
|5
|MP
|7
|Maharashtra
|23
|Manipur
|1
|Meghalaya
|1
|Mizoram
|1
|Nagaland
|1
|NCT Of Delhi/NCR
|10
|Odisha
|7
|Rajasthan
|7
|Tamil Nadu/Puduchery
|5
|Tripura
|1
|Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand
|15
|West Bengal/Sikkim/Andaman Nicobar
|7
Bank of Baroda Branch Receivables Manager 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from University / Institution recognized by Govt. of India / UGC/AICTE.
Experience:
Minimum 2 Years of overall work experience out of which 1 year of experience should be in Collection Profile with Banks / NBFCs /Financial Institutions and related industries in India.
Age Limit:
23 to 25 years
How to Apply for BOB Recdruitment 2022 ?
- Visit Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.in/Career.htm and register yourselves online in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Careers-> Current Opportunities on
the Bank’s website & pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.
- Upload their Bio-data while filling online application. Also, you also required to upload their scanned photograph, signature and other documents related to their eligibility.
Application Fee:
Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates
Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women