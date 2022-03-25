Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 159 BOB Manager Across India @bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda is hiring 159 Manager Posts. Download Notification, Important Dates, Online Application Link and Other Details.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Bank of Baroda (BOB) is looking to recruit Branch Receivables Managers (BRM). A total of 159 vacancies are available Across India. BOB Manager Online Application Link is available from 25 March to 14 April 2022.

Candidates with having a graduate degree and desirable experience can apply for BOB Recruitment 2022.

Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria for the post as of the date of eligibility. Short-listing and interview/selection methods will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents as and when called by the Bank.

Bank of Baroda Manager Notification

Bank of Baroda Manager Online Application Link

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 25 March 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 14 March 2022

Bank of Baroda Manager 2022 Vacancy Details

Branch Receivables Manager - 159 Posts

SC - 23

ST 11

OBC - 42

EWS - 15

UR - 68

BOB State-wise Vacancy

State No of Vacancies Andhra Pradesh/Telangana 5 Arunachal Pradesh 2 Assam 4 Bihar 7 Chhattisgarh 5 Goa 3 Gujarat/Daman And Diu/Dadar N Haveli 18 Haryana/Punjab 10 Himachal Pradesh 3 Jammu & Kashmir 1 Jharkhand 3 Karnataka 7 Kerala 5 MP 7 Maharashtra 23 Manipur 1 Meghalaya 1 Mizoram 1 Nagaland 1 NCT Of Delhi/NCR 10 Odisha 7 Rajasthan 7 Tamil Nadu/Puduchery 5 Tripura 1 Uttar Pradesh/Uttarakhand 15 West Bengal/Sikkim/Andaman Nicobar 7

Bank of Baroda Branch Receivables Manager 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from University / Institution recognized by Govt. of India / UGC/AICTE.

Experience:

Minimum 2 Years of overall work experience out of which 1 year of experience should be in Collection Profile with Banks / NBFCs /Financial Institutions and related industries in India.

Age Limit:

23 to 25 years

How to Apply for BOB Recdruitment 2022 ?

Visit Bank’s website www.bankofbaroda.in/Career.htm and register yourselves online in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Careers-> Current Opportunities on

the Bank’s website & pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc. Upload their Bio-data while filling online application. Also, you also required to upload their scanned photograph, signature and other documents related to their eligibility.

Application Fee:

Rs.600/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for General, EWS & OBC candidates

Rs.100/- + Applicable Taxes + Payment Gateway Charges for SC, ST, PWD & Women