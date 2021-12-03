Bank of Baroda 2021 Registration till 9th December: Check how to apply for Relationship Manager post

Bank of Baroda 2021 Registration till 9th December for 376 Wealth Management Professionals: Check how to apply, selection procedure, roles and responsibilities.

Bank of Baroda 2021 Registration till 9th December for Wealth Management Professionals: Bank of Baroda (BOB) is conducting a recruitment drive to hire experienced Senior Relationship Manager and e-Wealth Relationship Manager in the Wealth Management Services Department in Bank of Baroda. The online registration of application began from November 19, 2021 and the last date for online registration of application and payment of fees is December 9, 2021. The Wealth Management Services department in Bank of Baroda will fill up a total of 376 vacancies of which 326 vacancies are for Senior Relationship Manager and 50 vacancies for e-Wealth Relationship Manager. In this article, we share the details of the positions, selection procedure, how to apply, fees, roles and responsibilities, expected places of posting, reservation in posts, age relaxation, and remuneration.

Bank of Baroda 2021 Wealth Management: Online Application Link

Bank of Baroda 2021 Recruitment Wealth Management: Important Dates

Bank of Baroda 2021 Recruitment Process Important Dates Online registration of application date November 19, 2021 to December 9, 2021 Last date for online registration of application and payment of fees December 9, 2021

Bank of Baroda 2021 Recruitment Wealth Management: Details of Positions

NOTE: The nature of employment will be contractual engagement for a period of 5 years with periodic performance review. The candidates applying for these positions must maintain a healthy credit history and have a minimum CIBIL score of 650 or above at the time of joining.

Post & Vacancies Age (as on November 1, 2021) Education (as on November 1, 2021) Work Experience (as on November 1, 2021) Sr. Relationship Manager (326) Vacancies) Min: 24 Years Max: 35 Years A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. of India /Govt. bodies/AICTE Desirable qualification/certification 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management Regulatory certifications e.g. NISM/IRDA Minimum 2 Years of Experience as Relationship Manager in Wealth Management with Public Banks / Private Banks / Foreign Banks / Broking Firms / Security Firms / Asset Management Companies



Rich Knowledge and Experience in Mutual funds and Insurance is desirable.



Proficiency/knowledge in local language/area/market/clients is desirable e- Wealth Relationship Manager (50 Vacancies) Min: 23 Years Max: 35 Years A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India./Govt. bodies/AICTE Desirable qualification/certification 2 years full time Post Graduate Degree / Diploma in Management Regulatory certifications e.g. NISM/IRDA Minimum 1.5 Years of Experience as Relationship Manager in Wealth Management with Public Banks / Private Banks / Foreign Banks / Broking Firms / Security Firms / Asset Management Companies OR 1.5 years’ experience in sales/ services of High Value financial products through digital medium (telephone/video or web).

Bank of Baroda 2021 Recruitment Wealth Management: Selection Procedure – Interview Only

(i) Selection will be based on short listing and subsequent round of Personal Interview and/or Group Discussion.

(ii) Adequate candidates as decided by the Bank will be shortlisted based on their qualification, experience and overall suitability for Interview. Most suitable candidates will be called for the selection process (GD/PI/any other selection method) and merely applying / being eligible for the post does not entitle the candidate to be invited for the selection process.

(iii) A candidate should qualify in all the processes of selection that include Group Discussion (GD) and/or Personal Interview (PI) and/or other selection method (as the case may be) and should be sufficiently high in the merit to be shortlisted for subsequent process.

(iv) In case more than one candidate scores the cut off marks (common mark at cut off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order.

(v) Minimum Qualifying marks for UR/EWS candidates is 60 per cent of the marks and for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates, the same shall be 55 per cent of the marks. However, the Bank, reserves the right to modify the Minimum Qualifying Marks at any stage.

Methodology for Selection

Sr. Relationship Manager: Applications are invited city/location wise. Hence, the shortlisting of applications, invitation for selection process, and preparation of merit list shall be location wise for these positions.

e- Wealth Relationship Manager: All India basis

Bank of Baroda 2021 Recruitment Wealth Management: How to Apply

Candidates are required to have a valid personal email ID and Contact Number. It should be kept active till completion of this recruitment project. Bank may send call letters for GD and/or interview and/or Selection Process on the registered Email ID. In case, a candidate does not have a valid personal email ID, he/she should create his/ her new email ID before applying Online.

Candidates should visit the official website of Bank of Baroda www.bankofbaroda.co.in/Careers.htm and register themselves online in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Career Page -> Current Opportunities on the website of the Bank and pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.

Candidates need to upload their bio-data/resume when filling the application. They are also required to upload their scanned photograph, signature and other required documents. Candidates shall also be required to submit supporting documents such as DOB Proof, Graduation Certificate, Other Certifications, Category/PWD Certificate, Experience Letter, Document showing Break up of CTC, Latest Salary Slip (from September/October 2021) at the time of submitting the online application form.

Bank of Baroda 2021 Recruitment Wealth Management: Fees General and OBC candidates: Rs 600/- (plus applicable GST & transaction charges) Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates: Rs. 100/- (plus applicable GST & transaction charges) Application fees (Intimation charges only – Non Refundable)

Bank of Baroda 2021 Recruitment Wealth Management: Roles and Responsibilities

Senior Relationship Manager e-Wealth Relationship Manager Will be responsible for revenues on Liabilities and wealth management products. All banking service queries will be passed on to the Customer Service Executive (CSE). Review customer wealth needs and proactively engage with the customer to validate the understanding of his needs. Review product penetration for the assigned client base, identify potential customers who can be sold tailored products to enhance product penetration. Ensure coverage of all relationships through customer engagements, risk profiling and financial planning. All loans and cross sell referrals will be passed on to the respective units. Organize customer events to enhance customer bonding. Acquire new customers through converting referral leads. Ensure that KYC/AML and other compliance norms are strictly adhered to. Complete all mandatory certifications within 90 days of joining the role and continuously keep self-updated on changes in products, processes and compliance / regulatory norms. Provide complete and comprehensive information on products, services, charges etc. proactively to the customer and ensure best services are provided to them.

The candidate should have adequate experience in building and managing relationship with High Net Worth Clients [Clients having a minimum Total Relationship Value (TRV) of `.30.00 lakh]. Will be responsible for managing HNI clients from various locations managed from a centralized hub. Will be responsible for revenues on Liabilities and wealth management products. All banking service queries will be passed on to the Customer Service Executive (CSE) attached to them. Review customer wealth needs and proactively engage with the customer to validate the understanding of his needs. Review product penetration for the assigned client base, identify potential customers who can be sold tailored products to enhance product penetration. Ensure coverage of all relationships through customer engagements, risk profiling and financial planning. All loans and cross sell referrals will be passed on to the respective units. Organize customer events to enhance customer bonding. Acquire new customers through converting referral leads. Ensure that KYC/AML and other compliance norms are strictly adhered to. Complete all mandatory certifications within 90 days of joining the role and continuously keep self-updated on changes in products, processes and compliance / regulatory norms. Provide complete and comprehensive information on products, services, charges etc. proactively to the customer and ensure best services are provided to them. Must possess sound communication skill.

Bank of Baroda 2021 Recruitment Wealth Management: Expected Places of Posting

Post Expected Places of Posting Sr. Relationship Manager Ahmedabad (25) Allahabad (5) Bengaluru (32) Chennai (12) Coimbatore (4) Faridabad (4) Ghaziabad (8) Gurgaon (4) Hyderabad (12) Indore (2) Jaipur (5) Jodhpur (3) Kanpur (5) Kolkata (4) Lucknow (6) Ludhiana (2) Mumbai (91) Nagpur (4) New Delhi (43) Noida (4) Pune (10) Rajkot (7) Surat (11) Udaipur (2) Varanasi (3) Vadodara (18) e- Wealth Relationship Manager Mumbai (50)

Bank of Baroda 2021 Recruitment Wealth Management: Reservation in Posts

Position SC ST OBC EWS UR Total Sr. Relationship Manager 44 42 101 47 92 326 e- Wealth Relationship Manager 8 4 14 5 19 50

Bank of Baroda 2021 Recruitment Wealth Management: Age Relaxation

Category Age Relaxation (years) Scheduled Caste/ Scheduled Tribe 5 years OBC (Non Creamy Layer) 3 years Persons with Disability (PWD) Gen/EWS (10 years), OBC (13 years), SC/ST (15 years) Ex-servicemen, Commissioned Officers including Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs)/ Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) who have rendered at least 5 years military service and have been released on completion of assignment (including those whose assignment is due to be completed within one year from the last date of receipt of application) Gen/EWS (5 years), OBC (8 years), SC/ST (10 years)

Bank of Baroda 2021 Recruitment Wealth Management: Remuneration

Remuneration offered will be on Fixed Salary basis depending on candidate’s qualifications, experience, overall suitability, last drawn salary of the candidate and market benchmarks for the respective posts. Apart from the Fixed Salary, selected candidate will be eligible for Performance Linked Variable Pay which will be over and above the Fixed Salary but linked to the achievement of specific targets