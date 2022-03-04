Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2022 Notification Out for 105 Posts, Apply Online Before 24 March

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment Notification 2022: Bank of Baroda (BOB), on 4 March 2022, has issued an advertisement for qualified & experienced Specialist Officers for Fraud Risk Management, MSME and Corporate Credit Departments. Those who possess the required eligibility conditions can apply for BOB SO Recruitment upto 24 March 2022 at bankofbaroda.in.
Around 105 vacancies are available for the post of Manager – Digital Fraud, Credit Officer, Credit - Export / Import Business and Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager.
Admission to the online tests, if any or subsequent selection processes, will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for the further selection process if called.
Bank of Baroda SO Notification Download
Bank of Baroda SO Online Application Link
How to Apply for BOB SO Recruitment 2022 ?
- Visit the official website of BOB - www.bankofbaroda.co.in
- Go To ‘Careers’ Section and ‘Current Opportunities’
- Now, click on ‘Apply Online’ Given under ‘Recruitment of Specialist Officers In Bank of Baroda’
- Register for the post and submit your details
- Pay Fee
Important Dates
- Starting date of Online Application - 04 March 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 24 March 2022
BOB Bank of Baroda SO Vacancy Details
- Manager – Digital Fraud (Fraud Risk Management) - 15
- Credit Officer (MSME Department) SMG/S IV - 15
- Credit Officer (MSME Department) MMG/S III - 25
- Credit - Export / Import Business (MSME Department) SMG/SIV - 8
- Credit - Export / Import Business (MSME Department)MMG/SIII - 12
- Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department) MMG/SIII - 15
- Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department) MMG/SII - 15
Eligibility Criteria for Bank of Baroda SO Posts
Educational Qualification
- Manager – Digital Fraud (Fraud Risk Management) - B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science or Graduation in Computer Science/ IT i.e. B.Sc/ BCA/ MCA. Min. 3 years’ post qualification experience of working in IT / Digital area in Banking sector.
- Credit Officer (MSME Department) SMG/S IV - Graduate in any discipline OR CA / CMA / CFA.Minimum 8 years of experience of Credit appraisal or Minimum 7 years of experience as Analysts in RBI approved Rating Agencies.
- Credit Officer (MSME Department) MMG/S III - Graduate in any discipline OR CA / CMA / CFA.Minimum 5 years of experience of Credit appraisal or Minimum 5 years of experience as Analysts in RBI approved Rating Agencies.
- Credit - Export / Import Business (MSME Department) SMG/SIV - Graduate in any discipline OR CA / CMA / CFA.Minimum 8 years of experience in Export / Import Credit Appraisal with any Bank/ NBFC/Financial Institutions in India.
- Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department) MMG/SIII - Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Marketing / Sales. Min. 5 Years of Work Experience in Public/ Private / Foreign Banks with 4 Years Exposure in Sales / Relationship Management in Forex.
- Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department) MMG/SII - Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Marketing / Sales. Min. 3 Years of Work Experience in Public/ Private / Foreign Banks with 2 Years Exposure in Sales / Relationship Management in Forex.
BOB SO Age Limit:
- Manager – Digital Fraud (Fraud Risk Management) - 24 to 34 years
- Credit Officer (MSME Department) SMG/S IV - 28 to 40 years
- Credit Officer (MSME Department) MMG/S III - 25 to 37 years
- Credit - Export / Import Business (MSME Department) SMG/SIV - 28 to 40 years
- Credit - Export / Import Business (MSME Department)MMG/SIII - 25 to 37 years
- Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department) MMG/SIII - 26 to 40 years
- Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department) MMG/SII - 24 to 35 years
BOB SO Salary:
- MMGS II : Rs. 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180
- MMGS III : Rs. 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230
- SMG/S-IV : Rs. 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890
Selection Process for BOB SO Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of
- Online Exam
- Group Discussion (GD)/Personal Interview (PI)/Psychometric Test or any other test/assessment
BOB SO Application Fee:
SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women - Rs.100/-
GEN/ OBC /EWS - Rs.600/-