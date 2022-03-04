Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment 2022 Notification Out for 105 Posts, Apply Online Before 24 March

Bank of Baroda is hiring 105 Specialist Officers. Check Application Link, Notification, Qualification, Experience, Age Limit, Salary, Selection Process and How to Apply.

Bank of Baroda SO Recruitment Notification 2022: Bank of Baroda (BOB), on 4 March 2022, has issued an advertisement for qualified & experienced Specialist Officers for Fraud Risk Management, MSME and Corporate Credit Departments. Those who possess the required eligibility conditions can apply for BOB SO Recruitment upto 24 March 2022 at bankofbaroda.in.

Around 105 vacancies are available for the post of Manager – Digital Fraud, Credit Officer, Credit - Export / Import Business and Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager.

Admission to the online tests, if any or subsequent selection processes, will be purely provisional without verification of documents. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for the further selection process if called.

How to Apply for BOB SO Recruitment 2022 ?

Visit the official website of BOB - www.bankofbaroda.co.in Go To ‘Careers’ Section and ‘Current Opportunities’ Now, click on ‘Apply Online’ Given under ‘Recruitment of Specialist Officers In Bank of Baroda’ Register for the post and submit your details Pay Fee

Important Dates

Starting date of Online Application - 04 March 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 24 March 2022

BOB Bank of Baroda SO Vacancy Details

Manager – Digital Fraud (Fraud Risk Management) - 15

Credit Officer (MSME Department) SMG/S IV - 15

Credit Officer (MSME Department) MMG/S III - 25

Credit - Export / Import Business (MSME Department) SMG/SIV - 8

Credit - Export / Import Business (MSME Department)MMG/SIII - 12

Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department) MMG/SIII - 15

Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department) MMG/SII - 15

Eligibility Criteria for Bank of Baroda SO Posts

Educational Qualification

Manager – Digital Fraud (Fraud Risk Management) - B.E./ B. Tech in Computer Science/ IT/ Data Science or Graduation in Computer Science/ IT i.e. B.Sc/ BCA/ MCA. Min. 3 years’ post qualification experience of working in IT / Digital area in Banking sector.

Credit Officer (MSME Department) SMG/S IV - Graduate in any discipline OR CA / CMA / CFA.Minimum 8 years of experience of Credit appraisal or Minimum 7 years of experience as Analysts in RBI approved Rating Agencies.

Credit Officer (MSME Department) MMG/S III - Graduate in any discipline OR CA / CMA / CFA.Minimum 5 years of experience of Credit appraisal or Minimum 5 years of experience as Analysts in RBI approved Rating Agencies.

Credit - Export / Import Business (MSME Department) SMG/SIV - Graduate in any discipline OR CA / CMA / CFA.Minimum 8 years of experience in Export / Import Credit Appraisal with any Bank/ NBFC/Financial Institutions in India.

Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department) MMG/SIII - Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Marketing / Sales. Min. 5 Years of Work Experience in Public/ Private / Foreign Banks with 4 Years Exposure in Sales / Relationship Management in Forex.

Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department) MMG/SII - Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Marketing / Sales. Min. 3 Years of Work Experience in Public/ Private / Foreign Banks with 2 Years Exposure in Sales / Relationship Management in Forex.

BOB SO Age Limit:

Manager – Digital Fraud (Fraud Risk Management) - 24 to 34 years

Credit Officer (MSME Department) SMG/S IV - 28 to 40 years

Credit Officer (MSME Department) MMG/S III - 25 to 37 years

Credit - Export / Import Business (MSME Department) SMG/SIV - 28 to 40 years

Credit - Export / Import Business (MSME Department)MMG/SIII - 25 to 37 years

Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department) MMG/SIII - 26 to 40 years

Forex - Acquisition & Relationship Manager (Corporate Credit Department) MMG/SII - 24 to 35 years

BOB SO Salary:

MMGS II : Rs. 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180

MMGS III : Rs. 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230

SMG/S-IV : Rs. 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890

Selection Process for BOB SO Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of

Online Exam Group Discussion (GD)/Personal Interview (PI)/Psychometric Test or any other test/assessment

BOB SO Application Fee:

SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women - Rs.100/-

GEN/ OBC /EWS - Rs.600/-