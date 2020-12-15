BARC Recruitment 2020-21: 105 Vacancies Notified for JRF Posts, Online Application Begins from 18 Dec @barc.gov.in

BARC Recruitment 2020-21: Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), Mumbai has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the areas of Physical, Chemical and Biological Sciences. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at barc.gov.in.

Facility for submission of online application will be available from 18 December 2020 to 15 January 2021.Candidate should not apply multiple applications. Candidate should read the instructions in the advertisement and online application form carefully before making any entry or selecting any option. While filling up the online application form candidates should ensure that all the required details are entered.

Important Dates:

Receipt of applications: 18 December 2020 from 1000 hours onwards

Last date of receipt of applications: 15 January 2021 upto 1700 hours

Interview (tentative dates): April /May 2021

BARC Recruitment 2020-21 Vacancy Details

Junior Research Fellow - 105 Posts

Disciplines:

Physical Sciences

Chemical Sciences

Life Sciences

BARC Recruitment 2020-21 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have a consistently good academic record and should have secured a minimum of 60% aggregate in B.Sc. and 55% aggregate in M.Sc. from a recognized University.

BARC Recruitment 2020-21 Age Limit - 28 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

BARC Recruitment 2020-21 Selection Criteria

Applications will be scrutinized and candidates will be shortlisted for interview based on their academic performance and score obtained in the Qualifying Examination. A first screening will be made based on previous academic records of the applicants. A further shortlisting of candidates will be made based on the performance in nationwide screening test (Qualifying Examination).

Download BARC Recruitment 2020-21 Notification PDF Here

BARC Recruitment 2020-21 Apply Online

Official Website

How to apply for BARC Recruitment 2020-21

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 18 December to 15 January 2021. After submitting the online application process, the candidates can take a printout of the online application for future reference.

BARC Recruitment 2020-21 Application Fee