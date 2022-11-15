BDL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online For 119 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Post, Check Eligibility

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has invited online application for the 119 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Post on its official website. Check BDL recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BDL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has published notice for the 119 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 25 November 2022 (through NATS Portal) and 30 November 2022 (through BDL Portal.)



Candidates with certain and specific educational qualification including Degree/Diploma in concerned engineering trades with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the Certificate Verification by officials of Bharat Dynamics Limited. You can check the details including eligibility criteria, age limit, selection process and other update here.

Notification Details BDL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 :

BDL/6081/HR-L&D/APP/11/2022-23

Important Date BDL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application:

25 November 2022 (through NATS Portal)

30 November 2022 (through BDL Portal)

Vacancy Details BDL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Graduate Apprentice-83

Diploma/Technician Apprentice-36

Eligibility Criteria BDL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Graduate Apprentice-Degree in Engineering or Technology

Diploma/Technician Apprentice-Diploma in Engineering by concerned board.

You are advised to check the notification link for all the details about the eligibility/educational qualification/technical education and others.

How to Download BDL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification

Visit the website of the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS)-http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ Go to the Announcement Section on the home page. Click on the link-Notification for Engagement of Apprentices at Bharat Dynamics Limited, Bhanur, Sangareddy on the home page. You will get your BDL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification in a new window. Download BDL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification and save the same for future reference.

Click Here For BDL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification PDF



How To Apply BDL Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts after following the steps on or before 25 November 2022 (through NATS Portal) and 30 November 2022 (through BDL Portal.)