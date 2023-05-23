BDL Recruitment 2023 For 100 Project Engineer/Project Officer Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And Other Details

BDL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Miniratna Category-I Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has invited online applications for the 100 Project Engineer/ Project Officer posts in different disciplines. These positions are available at various Offices located at Corporate Office (Gachibowli) – Hyderabad,Telangana / Kanchanbagh Unit – Hyderabad, Telangana / Bengaluru, Karnataka / Bhanur Unit – Sangareddy, Telangana/ Visakhapatnam Unit, Andhra Pradesh / Kochi, Kerala / Mumbai, Maharashtra.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 23, 2023 at https://bdl-india.in.
Candidates having specific educational qualifications including BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc Engg.(4 years) / Integrated M.E. / M.Tech./CA / ICWA or courses with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.
BDL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
|Opening date of online application
|May 24, 2023
|Closing date of application
|June 23, 2023
|List of Shortlisted Candidates for the Interview will be hosted on
|July 05, 2023
|Date of Interview will be held from (tentatively):
|2nd week of July 2023 onwards
BDL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Project Officer(Human Resources)- 01
Project Officer(Business Development)-02
Project Engineer(Electronics)-17
Project Engineer(Mechanical)-19
Project Engineer(Computer Science)-04
Project Officer(Human Resources)-01
Project Officer(Finance)-01
Project Engineer(Electronics)-03
Project Engineer(Mechanical)-02
Project Engineer(Computer Science)-02
Project Officer(Human Resources)-01
Project Engineer (Electronics)-11
Project Engineer (Mechanical)-08
Project Engineer (Civil)-02
Project Engineer (Computer Science) -02
Project Engineer (Electrical)-02
Project Engineer (Chemical)-06
Project Officer(Human Resources)-01
Project Officer(Finance)-01
Project Engineer (Computer Science)-01
Project Engineer (Electronics)-03
Project Engineer (Mechanical)-04
Project Officer(Human Resources)-02
Project Officer(Finance)-01
Project Engineer (Computer Science)-01
Project Engineer (Electronics)-01
Project Engineer (Mechanical)-01
Please check the notification link for details of the place of posting/location wise posts.
BDL Recruitment 2023: Consolidated Remuneration per month
Project Engineer / Project Officer
|1st Year
|Rs. 30,000/-
|2nd Year
|Rs. 33,000/-
|3rd Year
|Rs. 36,000/-
|4th Year
|Rs. 39,000/
BDL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Project Engineer (Mechanical): First Class (60%) in BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc Engg.(4 years) / Integrated M.E. / M.Tech. course or equivalent from AICTE approved Institute / University.
Project Engineer (Electronics): First Class (60%) in BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc Engg. (4 years) / Integrated M.E. / M.Tech. course or equivalent from AICTE approved Institute / University.
Project Engineer (Electrical): First Class (60%) in BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc Engg. (4 years) / Integrated M.E. / M.Tech. course or equivalent from AICTE approved Institute / University
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
BDL Recruitment 2023 PDF
BDL Recruitment 2023: How To Apply
You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://bdl-india.in/
Step 2: Go to> Careers > “Detailed Advertisement for Project Engineer(s) / Project Officer(s) Vide Advt. No: 2023-2” section on the homepage.
Step 3: Now apply against notified vacancy as available in Unit / location wise with the concerned link.
Step 4: Candidates are allowed to apply only once and applications once submitted cannot be altered under any circumstances.
Step 5: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.