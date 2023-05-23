BDL Recruitment 2023 For 100 Project Engineer/Project Officer Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And Other Details

BDL has invited online applications for the 100 Project Engineer/Project Officer Posts on its official website. Check BDL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BDL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), a Miniratna Category-I Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has invited online applications for the 100 Project Engineer/ Project Officer posts in different disciplines. These positions are available at various Offices located at Corporate Office (Gachibowli) – Hyderabad,Telangana / Kanchanbagh Unit – Hyderabad, Telangana / Bengaluru, Karnataka / Bhanur Unit – Sangareddy, Telangana/ Visakhapatnam Unit, Andhra Pradesh / Kochi, Kerala / Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before June 23, 2023 at https://bdl-india.in.



Candidates having specific educational qualifications including BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc Engg.(4 years) / Integrated M.E. / M.Tech./CA / ICWA or courses with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.



BDL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Opening date of online application May 24, 2023 Closing date of application June 23, 2023 List of Shortlisted Candidates for the Interview will be hosted on July 05, 2023 Date of Interview will be held from (tentatively): 2nd week of July 2023 onwards

BDL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Project Officer(Human Resources)- 01

Project Officer(Business Development)-02

Project Engineer(Electronics)-17

Project Engineer(Mechanical)-19

Project Engineer(Computer Science)-04

Project Officer(Human Resources)-01

Project Officer(Finance)-01

Project Engineer(Electronics)-03

Project Engineer(Mechanical)-02

Project Engineer(Computer Science)-02

Project Officer(Human Resources)-01

Project Engineer (Electronics)-11

Project Engineer (Mechanical)-08

Project Engineer (Civil)-02

Project Engineer (Computer Science) -02

Project Engineer (Electrical)-02

Project Engineer (Chemical)-06

Project Officer(Human Resources)-01

Project Officer(Finance)-01

Project Engineer (Computer Science)-01

Project Engineer (Electronics)-03

Project Engineer (Mechanical)-04

Project Officer(Human Resources)-02

Project Officer(Finance)-01

Project Engineer (Computer Science)-01

Project Engineer (Electronics)-01

Project Engineer (Mechanical)-01

Please check the notification link for details of the place of posting/location wise posts.

BDL Recruitment 2023: Consolidated Remuneration per month

Project Engineer / Project Officer

1st Year Rs. 30,000/- 2nd Year Rs. 33,000/- 3rd Year Rs. 36,000/- 4th Year Rs. 39,000/





BDL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Project Engineer (Mechanical): First Class (60%) in BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc Engg.(4 years) / Integrated M.E. / M.Tech. course or equivalent from AICTE approved Institute / University.

Project Engineer (Electronics): First Class (60%) in BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc Engg. (4 years) / Integrated M.E. / M.Tech. course or equivalent from AICTE approved Institute / University.

Project Engineer (Electrical): First Class (60%) in BE/ B.Tech/ B.Sc Engg. (4 years) / Integrated M.E. / M.Tech. course or equivalent from AICTE approved Institute / University

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.





BDL Recruitment 2023 PDF





BDL Recruitment 2023: How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website– https://bdl-india.in/

Step 2: Go to> Careers > “Detailed Advertisement for Project Engineer(s) / Project Officer(s) Vide Advt. No: 2023-2” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Now apply against notified vacancy as available in Unit / location wise with the concerned link.

Step 4: Candidates are allowed to apply only once and applications once submitted cannot be altered under any circumstances.

Step 5: Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.