BECIL Attendant Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for various posts including Ward Attendant, Sanitary Inspector, Medical Officer (Ayurveda) and others on its official website. These positions are available for deployment in All India Institute of Ayurveda, Mathura Road, Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 16, 2023.
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 12th/10th Passed/ Degree/Diploma with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
BECIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Closing date of application: August 16, 2023
BECIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
- Panchakarma Technician-4
- Panchakarma Technician-1
- Panchakarma Attendant-4
- Panchakarma Vaidya-1
- CSSD Attendant-2
- Gas Manifold Technician-2
- Ward Attendant-2
- Medical Officer (Ayurveda)-4
- Sanitary Inspector-1
BECIL Educational Qualification 2023
- Panchakarma Technician- 12th Passed. Diploma (01-year duration) in Panchakarma with one year working experience in a reputed Hospital.
- Panchakarma Attendant-10th passed. Certificate in Panchakarma Attendant (06 Month) with one year experience as Panchakarma Attendant in a reputed Hospital.
- Panchakarma Vaidya-MD (Panchakarma) Passed from a recognized Ayurvedic institute / University
CSSD Attendant- 10th passed with diploma from ITI in relevant field. 2 years experience in the central sterilization services department of a hospital / Medical Institute.
- Gas Manifold Technician- 12th with Trade certificate or ITI diploma in mechanical engineering. 2 years practical experience in skilled capacity in workshop or menial construction equipment.
- Ward Attendant- 8th passed with 01 year working experience in a reputed Hospital or Nursing Home
Medical Officer (Ayurveda)- MD Ayurveda In related Subject
- Sanitary Inspector- Degree from recognized university or diploma from recognized Institute / university. One year experience for degree holder
Two years’ experience for diploma holder in the relevant field.
- You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
BECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply For BECIL Recruitment 2023?
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
- Step 1: Visit to the official website https://www.becil.com/.
- Step 2: Go the ‘Careers Section’ and then click ‘Registration Form (Online)’.
- Step 3: Now Please read the terms and conditions carefully before applying and making online payment of fee.
- Step 4: After that, must review their application forms carefully before final submission.
- Step 5: Only shortlisted candidates as per above eligibility criteria will be called for skill test / selection process.