BECIL Attendant Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Various Posts, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BECIL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited online applications for various posts including Ward Attendant, Sanitary Inspector, Medical Officer (Ayurveda) and others on its official website. These positions are available for deployment in All India Institute of Ayurveda, Mathura Road, Delhi. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 16, 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualifications including 12th/10th Passed/ Degree/Diploma with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.



BECIL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Closing date of application: August 16, 2023

BECIL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Panchakarma Technician-4

Panchakarma Technician-1

Panchakarma Attendant-4

Panchakarma Vaidya-1

CSSD Attendant-2

Gas Manifold Technician-2

Ward Attendant-2

Medical Officer (Ayurveda)-4

Sanitary Inspector-1

BECIL Educational Qualification 2023

Panchakarma Technician - 12th Passed. Diploma (01-year duration) in Panchakarma with one year working experience in a reputed Hospital.

CSSD Attendant- 10th passed with diploma from ITI in relevant field. 2 years experience in the central sterilization services department of a hospital / Medical Institute.

Medical Officer (Ayurveda) - MD Ayurveda In related Subject

Two years’ experience for diploma holder in the relevant field.

How To Apply For BECIL Recruitment 2023?

