BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 96 Radiographer, Medical Lab Technologist, Patient & Other Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2022: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Radiographer, Medical Lab Technologist, Patient Care Coordinator, Phlebotomist & Lab Attendant. Interested candidates can submit applications latest by 28th February 2022 on becil.com. The BECIL Recruitment 2022 online applications were started on 17 February 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 17 February 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 28 February 2022

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Radiographer - 22 Posts

Medical Lab Technologist - 51 Posts

Patient Care Coordinator - 8 Posts

Phlebotomist - 1 Post

Lab Attendant- 14 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Radiographer: B.Sc (Hons.) in Radiography or B.Sc. Radiography 3 year’s course from a recognized University/Institution

Medical Lab Technologist- B.Sc. (MLT) from a Government recognized University/Institute with two year of experience in the relevant field.

Patient Care Coordinator - Full Time Bachelor’s Degree in Life Sciences (preferred) or Bachelor’s Degree in any field.

Phlebotomist - Bachelor’s Degree in Medical Laboratory Technologists/Medical Laboratory Science (Physics, Chemistry and Biology/Biotechnology) from a Govt. recognized University/Intuition.

Lab Attendant- 10+2 with Science.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Salary

Radiographer: Rs.25,000/-

Medical Lab Technologist- Rs.21,970/-

Patient Care Coordinator - Rs.21,970/-

Phlebotomist - Rs.21,970/-

Lab Attendant- Rs.20,202/-

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection will be made as per the prescribed norms and requirement of the job.

Download BECIL Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF Here

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2022

Candidates are required to apply online through website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. The last date of application submission is 28 February 2022. No TA / DA will be paid for attending the written exam/interview/joining the duty on selection.

Check Easy Steps to apply online for BECIL Recruitment 2022

visit the BECIL website www.becil.com. Go the ‘Careers Section’. then click ‘Registration Form. Fill up thhe application form and pay online fee.

BECIL Recruitment 2022 Application Fee