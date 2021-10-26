BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 80 Diploma Apprentice Post @bel-india.in, Check Application Process

Bharat Electronics Limited under the Ministry of Defence has invited online application for the 80 posts of Diploma Apprentice on its official website. Check details here.

BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: Bharat Electronics Limited, a Navartna Company and India’s premier professional electronics Company under the Ministry of Defence has invited online application for the 80 posts of Diploma Apprentice in various branches. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification on or before 15 November 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including they should have passed their Diploma course in above mentioned branches recognized by AICTE with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification can apply for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification. Candidates selected finally for these posts will get Monthly Stipend(INR) INR 10,400/-.

In a bid to apply for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification, interested and eligible candidates can application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.



Notification Details for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

No: 12930/64/HRD/GAD/07

Important Date for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 15 November 2021

Vacancy Details for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Diploma Apprentice-80 Posts

Mechanical Engineering-20

Computer Science (Computer Science & Engineering, Computer Science &Technology ,Computer Technology & Computer Engineering)-20

Electronics (Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering & Electronics)-20

Modern Office Management & Secretarial Practice-20

Eligibility Criteria for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

The candidate must have passed their Diploma course in above mentioned branches recognized by AICTE or GOI on or after 30/11/2018.

Age limit: Maximum age should be 23 years or less on 30/11/2021. Upper age relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST/PWD and 3 years for OBC candidates is as per government provisions /rules.

How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested candidates can apply online through Govt. Portal (www.mhrdnats.gov.in) on or before 15 November 2021.