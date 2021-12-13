Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BEL Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 84 Trainee Engineer and Others @bel-india.in, Check Application Process

Bharat Electronics Limited has invited online application for the 84 posts of Trainee Engineer I and Project Engineer on its official website. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Created On: Dec 13, 2021 11:44 IST
BEL Recruitment 2021
BEL Recruitment 2021

BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification :  Bharat Electronics Limited, a Navartna Company and India’s premier professional electronics Company under the Ministry of Defence has invited online application for the 84 posts of Trainee Engineer I and Project Engineer for its Hyderabad Unit. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification on or before 31 December 2021. 

Candidates with certain educational qualification including BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in concerned trades can apply for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification. 

All interested and eligible candidates can go through this article for application process, age limit, post wise qualification, experience, selection criteria, how to apply etc here.

Important Date for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification : 
Last Date for Submission of Application:31 December 2021

Vacancy Details for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification : 
Trainee Engineer – I (Electronics)-19 
Trainee Engineer – I (Mechanical)-11
Trainee Engineer – I (Computer Science)-03 
Project Engineer – I (Electronics)-36
Project Engineer – I (Mechanical)-08 
Project Engineer – I (Computer Science)-06
 Project Engineer – I (Electrical)-01

Eligibility Criteria for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification : 
Educational Qualification
Trainee Engineer – I (Electronics)-BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Electronics/Electronics & Communication/ E&T/ Telecommunication 

Trainee Engineer – I (Mechanical)-BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Mechanical 
Trainee Engineer – I (Computer Science)-BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Computer Science
Project Engineer – I (Electronics)-BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Electronics/
Electronics & Communication/ E&T/ Telecommunication
Project Engineer – I (Mechanical)-BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Mechanical 
Project Engineer – I (Computer Science)-BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Computer Science 
 Project Engineer – I (Electrical)-BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Electrical 


Age Limit BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification :
The upper age limit will be relaxable for SC, ST candidates by 5 years and for OBC
candidates by 3 years. 
For candidates belonging to PWD category having minimum 40% disability or more will get 10 years relaxation in upper age limit in addition to the relaxation applicable to the concerned categories mentioned above. 

BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification : PDF

How to Apply for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification : Interested candidates meeting all the criteria can submit the application in the format appended to this advertisement along with the documents including self-attested photocopies of the documents immediately by Speed Post only to -Dy. General Manager (HR), Bharat Electronics Limited, I.E.Nacharam, Hyderabad- 500076, Telangana State so as to reach it on or before 31.12.2021.

FAQ

What are the numbers of Vacancy in BEL Recruitment 2021?

Vacancy Details for BEL Recruitment 2021 Job Notification : Trainee Engineer – I (Electronics)-19 Trainee Engineer – I (Mechanical)-11 Trainee Engineer – I (Computer Science)-03 Project Engineer – I (Electronics)-36 Project Engineer – I (Mechanical)-08 Project Engineer – I (Computer Science)-06 Project Engineer – I (Electrical)-01

What are the Important Dates for BEL Recruitment 2021?

Last Date for Submission of Application:31 December 2021

What is the Eligibility Criteria for BEL Recruitment 2021?

Trainee Engineer – I (Mechanical)-BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Mechanical Trainee Engineer – I (Computer Science)-BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Computer Science Project Engineer – I (Electronics)-BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Electronics/ Electronics & Communication/ E&T/ Telecommunication Project Engineer – I (Mechanical)-BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Mechanical Project Engineer – I (Computer Science)-BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Computer Science Project Engineer – I (Electrical)-BE/B.Tech/B.Sc Engg. in Electrical

What are the Jobs in BEL Recruitment 2021?

Bharat Electronics Limited, a Navartna Company and India’s premier professional electronics Company under the Ministry of Defence has invited online application for the 84 posts of Trainee Engineer I and Project Engineer for its Hyderabad Unit.

Take Free Online BHEL ENGINEER / EXECUTIVE 2021 Mock Test

Start Now

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.