Best Reference Books for CBSE Class 10 and Preparation Tips

Books are our true friends! Imagine having a book, which contains the explanations of concepts in easy form with all the details required, the questions of all types (whether basic or advanced), the previous year questions and answers with explanations, the syllabus with the marking scheme, the practice papers and all that we can imagine. Students must choose their books wisely and must not forget that there is limited time to cover huge amounts of syllabus. Thus, to use their time effectively, students should focus on understanding the concepts with the limited and best quality material in hand.

What would you as a student choose, out of the following practices?

Completing 1 chapter from 30 different books in a span of 6 months Completing 1 Book with 30 different chapters in a span of 6 months Completing 30 chapters from relevant and trusted sources with the guidance of teachers and making your own revision notes out of them in 6 months. Completing 30 chapters from relevant and trusted sources with the guidance of teachers and making your own revision notes out of them. Appearing for weekly tests to reflect on your own understanding and doing multiple revisions from the revision notes.

As a student it is advisable to choose option D. to prepare effectively and ace your exams. Everyone’s strategy for exam preparation can be different and you must choose the strategy which aligns with your goals and seems doable.

We have curated a subject wise list of books which can be referred by students for their class 10 examinations. These books are referred for the CBSE board examinations, however, the students studying for other board examinations may also refer to this book list. Remember to choose the books that align with your understanding and seem convenient for you. Out of this booklist, you may use different books for different chapters or use only one books for the whole preparation. Prepare your own strategy and use the books on the basis of the discretion of your teachers, parents and your own rationale.

Subject Wise Booklist of Reference Material for Class 10 CBSE Board Examinations

1. Mathematics

Reference Books for Mathematics for CBSE Class 10 Sr. No. Book Name Author/ Publisher 1. Mathematics Class X R.D. Sharma 2. Secondary School Mathematics for Class 10 R.S. Aggarwal, V. Aggarwal, Bharati Bhawan Publication 3. Mathematics for Class 10 Golden 4. Xamidea Complete Course Mathematics VK Global 5. U-Like CBSE Sample Papers (With Solution) & Model Test Papers for Revision in Mathematics Best Book Publishing House 6. All in One Mathematics CBSE Class 10 Arihant 7. Exemplar Problem Class 10 Mathematics NCERT

2. Science

Reference Books for Science for CBSE Class 10 Sr. No. Book Name Author/ Publisher 1. Science for Tenth Class Part 1 Physics Lakhmir Singh and Manjit Kaur, S. Chand Publishing 2. Science for Tenth Class Part 2 Chemistry Lakhmir Singh and Manjit Kaur, S. Chand Publishing 3. Science for Tenth Class Part 3 Biology Lakhmir Singh and Manjit Kaur, S. Chand Publishing 4. Pradeep’s Science Part - I Physics for Class 10th Pradeep Publications India 5. Pradeep’s Science Part - II Chemistry for Class 10th Pradeep Publications India 6. Pradeep’s Science Part - III Biology for Class 10th Pradeep Publications India 7. Xamidea Complete Course Science VK Global 8. U-Like CBSE Sample Papers (With Solution) & Model Test Papers for Revision in Science Best Book Publishing House 9. All in One Science CBSE Class 10 Arihant 10. Exemplar Problem Class 10 Science NCERT 11. CBSE 10 Sample Question Papers Class 10 Science Oswaal Books 12. Foundation Science Physics for Class 10 H.C. Verma

3. Social Science

Reference Books for Social Science for CBSE Class 10 Sr. No. Book Name Author/ Publisher 1. Awareness Social Sciences Class 10 Suman Gupta, S. Chand Publishing 2. Xamidea Complete Course Social Science VK Global 3. U-Like CBSE Sample Papers (With Solution) & Model Test Papers for Revision in Social Science Best Book Publishing House 4. All in One Social Science CBSE Class 10 Arihant 5. Exemplar Problem Class 10 Social Science NCERT 6. CBSE 10 Sample Question Papers Class 10 Social Science Oswaal Books

4. English

Reference Books for English for CBSE Class 10 Sr. No. Book Name Author/ Publisher 1. English Communicative Oswaal Books 2. All In One English Language & Literature CBSE class 10 Arihant Publications 3. Xam Idea Complete Course English for CBSE Class 10 VK Global Publications 4. High School English Grammar and Composition Book Wren and Martin 5. English Language and Literature Together With

5. Hindi

Reference Books for Hindi for CBSE Class 10 Sr. No. Book Name Author/ Publisher 1. हिन्दी: स्पर्श एवं संचयन Golden 2. नवयुग हिंदी व्याकरण तथा रचना Laxmi Publication 3. CBSE Question Bank Chapterwise & Topicwise Solved Papers Class 10 हिंदी 'अ' Oswaal Books 4. All in One हिंदी 'ब' CBSE कक्षा 10 Arihant 5. CBSE Chapterwise Question Bank हिंदी (पाठ्यक्रम 'ब') U-Like

Tips for Effective Preparation with Reference Books for CBSE Class 10

Tip 1: Choose Wisely

Students must note that they are not required to study from all the books as mentioned in the list. They may take the guidance of their teachers and parents to know which book aligns with their academic goals and on the basis of the convenience of the student. Students can refer to different books for different chapters and should not overburden themselves by choosing to complete all the books as mentioned in the lists above.

Tip 2: Make Your Own Revision Notes

Students must make their own revision notes for last minute revision before the exams. It will not be possible to go through the complete books for revision during the exams, thus, it is advisable to make either hand-written notes or digital notes.

Tip 3: Practice Questions

Students must keep a target of practising at least 5 questions everyday for each subject. This will help the students in remembering the concepts and aid in better understanding. The students can refer to the answers which are provided in the books for better understanding, after solving the questions themselves. This will also boost student’s confidence during preparation.

Tip 4: Set Daily and Weekly Targets

It is easier to complete and finish daily targets such as 2 pages of a chapter in a day, than to keep procrastinating and completing 10 chapters in a day, one day before the exams, because of wasting the whole month's time. Students must note that the tasks keep piling on if they are not completed every day. Continuous preparation with perseverance and honesty will avoid the moments of feeling overwhelmed or overburdened.

Tip 5: Seek Guidance from Parents and Teachers

It is always appreciated to do self study and preparation for examinations. However, the proper mentorship and guidance from teachers and parents can shape the path in the right direction and optimise student’s preparation. Teachers and parents provide guidance on the basis of their experience, past results of students of previous batches, changing trends in the examinations etc.

Tip 6: Take Breaks

It is not possible to study the whole day. Students must understand the significance of taking breaks while studying. Play time, enough sleep and a regular balanced diet is as important as the time to study. Breaks between studies helps the students by adding fun in their day. It leads to a rejuvenated mind and unaltered motivation to study hard.

Discussion

In this article, we have presented the curated list of reference books and tips for students to prepare for their CBSE Class 10 Board Examinations. It is important for the students to strategise their own plan, journey and time table to complete the syllabus for their preparation for the examinations. We wish the students the very best for their preparation journey and upcoming board exams. Stay happy, stay motivated and keep working hard. Sky's the limit!

