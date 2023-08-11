Best Reference Books for Class 10 for Science, Book Name and Author List

Science Reference Books for Class 10th: Check the list of the top science reference books for Class 10 here to improve your conceptual understanding and score 100% in the science board exam

Get here list of best Reference Books for class 10 Science along with Book and Author name

Best Reference Books for Science Class 10: A textbook is reference material to achieve the goal of complete knowledge. Many experts have given multiple definitions for a textbook. A true academic text is one that follows the updated curriculum with proper examples, images, illustrations, problems, and solutions. There is no fixed definition of define best reference book. Still, there are a variety of reference books from the best authors and publishers that students may refer to.

Here, you will find the list of the best reference books for Class 10 Science at CBSE and ICSE Board. These Science reference books, along with their author names, will definitely help you select the best one for you. Check the unique features and decide which one is the best reference book for Class 10 Science.

Best Reference Books for Class 10 Science: Book Name and Author List

Below are the textbooks that can be referred to by CBSE Class 10 students to effectively cover their science syllabus. In Class 10 CBSE, the science subjects comprise chemistry, biology, and physics topics all in a single textbook. Thus, there will be only one exam for CBSE Class 10 Science. But these subjects are taught separately in the classroom. Different authors publish subject-wise reference books and claim to be the best reference books for the Class 10 Science CBSE Board. Let us check out the list of the best reference books for class 10 CBSE Science subjects available for CBSE students.

Reference Books for Science for CBSE Class 10 Sr. No. Book Name Author Publisher 1. Science for Tenth Class Part 1 Physics Lakhmir Singh and Manjit Kaur S. Chand Publishing 2. Science for Tenth Class Part 2 Chemistry Lakhmir Singh and Manjit Kaur S. Chand Publishing 3. Science for Tenth Class Part 3 Biology Lakhmir Singh and Manjit Kaur S. Chand Publishing 4. Pradeep’s Science Part - I Physics for Class 10th Dr. K.L. Gomber and Srindra Lal Pradeep Publications India 5. Pradeep’s Science Part - II Chemistry for Class 10th Dr. S.C. Kheterpal and Dr. S.N. Dhawan Pradeep Publications India 6. Pradeep’s Science Part - III Biology for Class 10th Dr. G Chopra and Dr. H. N. Srivastava Pradeep Publications India 8. All in One Science CBSE Class 10 Sonal Singh Arihant Publication India Limited 9. Foundation Science Physics for Class 10 H.C. Verma Bharti Bhawan 10 NCERT Science NCERT NCERT

Science for Tenth Class: Lakhmir Singh and Manjit Kaur

Features:

Simple language with a clear explanation

Eye catchy colourful diagrams and illustrations

Filled with real-life examples

Exercises with varied difficulty levels

Provides chapter summaries and key pointers

Follow the updated curriculum

Include recent developments

Provide practice papers

Available Subjects Separate for Physics, Chemistry, Biology Language English Availability Online and Offline

Pradeep’s Science: Pradeep Publications India

Features:

Comprehensive coverage

In-depth explanation of topics

Variety of Questions

Concept Maps and Diagrams

Practice Problems

Examples and Applications

Revision Notes and Summary

Previous Years' Question Papers

Follow the updated curriculum

Include recent developments

Available Subjects Separate for Physics, Chemistry, Biology Language English Availability Online and Offline

All in One Science CBSE Class 10: Arihant Publications

Features:

Comprehensive Coverage

Chapter-wise Synopsis

Detailed Explanation

Illustrations and Diagrams

Question Bank

Previous Years' Question Papers

Sample Papers

Quick Revision Notes

Solutions and Explanations

Updated Content

CBSE Exam Guidelines

Available Subjects Combined Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) Language English Availability Online and Offline

Read: Best Reference Books for CBSE Class 10

Foundation Science Physics for Class 10: H.C. Verma

Features

Detailed solutions, both numerical and theory.

Give a clear understanding of physics concepts.

Include activities, experiments and additional exploratory material.

Provide question bank after each chapter.

Follow the updated curriculum.

Available Subjects Physics Language English Availability Online and Offline

NCERT Science: National Council of Educational Research and Training

Features:

Structured Content

Clear Explanation

Diagrams and Illustrations

Real-Life Examples

In-text Questions

Exemplar Problems

Activities and Projects

Solutions

Practical Experiments

Review and Summary

Aligned with Curriculum

Focus on Critical Thinking

Available Subjects Combined Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) Language English/Hindi Availability Online and Offline

Additional Reference Material for CBSE Class 10 Science Sr. No. Name Author/Publisher 1. Xamidea Complete Course Science VK Global 2. U-Like CBSE Sample Papers (With Solution) & Model Test Papers for Revision in Science Best Book Publishing House 3. Exemplar Problem Class 10 Science NCERT 4. CBSE 10 Sample Question Papers Class 10 Science Oswaal Books

Also Read: