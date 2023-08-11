Best Reference Books for Class 10 for Science, Book Name and Author List

Best Reference Books for Science Class 10: A textbook is reference material to achieve the goal of complete knowledge. Many experts have given multiple definitions for a textbook. A true academic text is one that follows the updated curriculum with proper examples, images, illustrations, problems, and solutions. There is no fixed definition of define best reference book. Still, there are a variety of reference books from the best authors and publishers that students may refer to.
Here, you will find the list of the best reference books for Class 10 Science at CBSE and ICSE Board. These Science reference books, along with their author names, will definitely help you select the best one for you. Check the unique features and decide which one is the best reference book for Class 10 Science.
Best Reference Books for Class 10 Science: Book Name and Author List
Below are the textbooks that can be referred to by CBSE Class 10 students to effectively cover their science syllabus. In Class 10 CBSE, the science subjects comprise chemistry, biology, and physics topics all in a single textbook. Thus, there will be only one exam for CBSE Class 10 Science. But these subjects are taught separately in the classroom. Different authors publish subject-wise reference books and claim to be the best reference books for the Class 10 Science CBSE Board. Let us check out the list of the best reference books for class 10 CBSE Science subjects available for CBSE students.
|
Reference Books for Science for CBSE Class 10
|
Sr. No.
|
Book Name
|
Author
|
Publisher
|
1.
|
Science for Tenth Class Part 1 Physics
|
Lakhmir Singh and Manjit Kaur
|
S. Chand Publishing
|
2.
|
Science for Tenth Class Part 2 Chemistry
|
Lakhmir Singh and Manjit Kaur
|
S. Chand Publishing
|
3.
|
Science for Tenth Class Part 3 Biology
|
Lakhmir Singh and Manjit Kaur
|
S. Chand Publishing
|
4.
|
Pradeep’s Science Part - I Physics for Class 10th
|
Dr. K.L. Gomber and Srindra Lal
|
Pradeep Publications India
|
5.
|
Pradeep’s Science Part - II Chemistry for Class 10th
|
Dr. S.C. Kheterpal and Dr. S.N. Dhawan
|
Pradeep Publications India
|
6.
|
Pradeep’s Science Part - III Biology for Class 10th
|
Dr. G Chopra and Dr. H. N. Srivastava
|
Pradeep Publications India
|
8.
|
All in One Science CBSE Class 10
|
Sonal Singh
|
Arihant Publication India Limited
|
9.
|
Foundation Science Physics for Class 10
|
H.C. Verma
|
Bharti Bhawan
|
10
|
NCERT Science
|
NCERT
|
NCERT
Science for Tenth Class: Lakhmir Singh and Manjit Kaur
Features:
- Simple language with a clear explanation
- Eye catchy colourful diagrams and illustrations
- Filled with real-life examples
- Exercises with varied difficulty levels
- Provides chapter summaries and key pointers
- Follow the updated curriculum
- Include recent developments
- Provide practice papers
|
Available Subjects
|
Separate for Physics, Chemistry, Biology
|
Language
|
English
|
Availability
|
Online and Offline
Pradeep’s Science: Pradeep Publications India
Features:
- Comprehensive coverage
- In-depth explanation of topics
- Variety of Questions
- Concept Maps and Diagrams
- Practice Problems
- Examples and Applications
- Revision Notes and Summary
- Previous Years' Question Papers
- Follow the updated curriculum
- Include recent developments
|
Available Subjects
|
Separate for Physics, Chemistry, Biology
|
Language
|
English
|
Availability
|
Online and Offline
All in One Science CBSE Class 10: Arihant Publications
Features:
- Comprehensive Coverage
- Chapter-wise Synopsis
- Detailed Explanation
- Illustrations and Diagrams
- Question Bank
- Previous Years' Question Papers
- Sample Papers
- Quick Revision Notes
- Solutions and Explanations
- Updated Content
- CBSE Exam Guidelines
|
Available Subjects
|
Combined Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)
|
Language
|
English
|
Availability
|
Online and Offline
Foundation Science Physics for Class 10: H.C. Verma
Features
- Detailed solutions, both numerical and theory.
- Give a clear understanding of physics concepts.
- Include activities, experiments and additional exploratory material.
- Provide question bank after each chapter.
- Follow the updated curriculum.
|
Available Subjects
|
Physics
|
Language
|
English
|
Availability
|
Online and Offline
NCERT Science: National Council of Educational Research and Training
Features:
- Structured Content
- Clear Explanation
- Diagrams and Illustrations
- Real-Life Examples
- In-text Questions
- Exemplar Problems
- Activities and Projects
- Solutions
- Practical Experiments
- Review and Summary
- Aligned with Curriculum
- Focus on Critical Thinking
|
Available Subjects
|
Combined Science (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)
|
Language
|
English/Hindi
|
Availability
|
Online and Offline
|
Additional Reference Material for CBSE Class 10 Science
|
Sr. No.
|
Name
|
Author/Publisher
|
1.
|
Xamidea Complete Course Science
|
VK Global
|
2.
|
U-Like CBSE Sample Papers (With Solution) & Model Test Papers for Revision in Science
|
Best Book Publishing House
|
3.
|
Exemplar Problem Class 10 Science
|
NCERT
|
4.
|
CBSE 10 Sample Question Papers Class 10 Science
|
Oswaal Books
Also Read: