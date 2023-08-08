Best Maths Books For Class 10 Students: Check the list of the top 5 maths reference books for Class 10 here to improve your conceptual understanding and score 100% in the maths board exam.

Mathematics is a must-study subject for all school students up to class 10. It’s one of the most difficult subjects and troubles the majority of school kids. However, mathematics is essential to master, at least at the basic level, because of its wide-ranging applications in the world. Every student should be familiar with the concepts of profit & loss, simple & compound interest, percentages, etc.

As such, it becomes important to learn math by heart until class 10, which includes the board exams. Schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and other boards mostly follow the NCERT curriculum and the respective subject books. However, it’s not mandatory for students to only learn from NCERT books, although they are the best study resource for almost all subjects.

There are many accompanying books that are more advanced and comprehensive than the NCERT books. These books also contain questions from an exam perspective, previous year questions and numerous practice papers. If you wish to refer to deeper and more in-depth books on class 10 mathematics, you’ve come to the right place. Here at Jagran Josh, we bring you the list of top 5 maths reference books for class 10 students that can help you

However, keep in mind that the NCERT math book should still be your go-to study resource, and only turn to other books when you’re finished with the NCERT.

Top 5 Maths Books for Class 10

1. Arihant All in One: Mathematics CBSE Class 10

This is one of the most comprehensive maths books for students in Class 10. It primarily caters to CBSE board requirements, but students of other boards can avail it’s many benefits too. The salient features of the Arihant All in One: Mathematics CBSE Class 10 are:

Formulated as per the latest and rationalised Class 10 curriculum and made for 2024 board exams.

Multiple examples and practice questions with answers

Sample question papers for practice

Previous year CBSE question paper

Well-explained theories, derivations and NCERT solutions of the main book and exemplar

2. RD Sharma Mathematics for Class X

This is a classic book that many schools also recommend apart from the NCERT books. The key features of RD Sharma Mathematics for Class 10 are:

Numerous questions sorted as per difficulty level

Different types of questions - Fill in the Blanks, Very Short Answer Type, Long Answer Type and Multiple Choice Questions

Detailed theoretical portion with illustrations and concise explanations

A large number of solved examples

3. Secondary School Mathematics for Class 10 CBSE by RS Aggarwal, V Aggarwal

This book is also popular with class 10 students due to its unique features like:

Revised and structured as per the latest syllabus

Chapter-wise solutions

Multiple methods to solve problems

Developed by subject experts and consists of easy and simple solutions

4. NCERT Exemplar

The NCERT Exemplar is a practice book that comprises advanced-level questions that aren’t asked in the board exams but can benefit high-achieving students. Studying from Class 10 math exemplar can exponentially improve your conceptual understanding and boost your performance in the board exams.

5. U-Like CBSE Chapterwise Question Bank Mathematics Class X

The U-Like question bank is the leading resource for practising for the board exams. The book is specifically geared towards the CBSE Class 10 math board exam and consists of previous year question papers, multiple sample papers and hundreds of easy, difficult and advanced-level questions. If you’re done with your learning phase, the U-Like question bank should be your next step as it provides substantial practice and revision.

