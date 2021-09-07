BHEL Recruitment 2021 for 22 Engineer & Supervisor Posts @careers.bhel.in, Apply Till Sep 24

Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has released short notification in Employment News (04-10 September 2021) for the 22 posts of Engineers and Supervisors. Check all details here.

BHEL Recruitment 2021 Notification: Bharat Heavy Electrical Limited (BHEL) has released short notification in Employment News (04-10 September 2021) for the 22 posts of Engineers and Supervisors in Civil discipline to be engaged purely on Fixed Tenure Appointment Basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 September 2021.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including Work Experience & Capabilities Engineer (FTA-Civil)Full-Time Bachelor’s in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for BHEL Recruitment 2021Notification.

Notification Details for BHEL Recruitment 2021Notification:

Advertisement No. PSER-01/2021

Important Date for BHEL Recruitment 2021Notification:

Commencement of Online Submission of Applications-04/09/2021

Closing of Online Submission of Applications-24/09/2021

Last date for receipt of filled-in and signed application form at BHEL - PSER, Kolkata-01/10/2021

Last date for receipt of filled-in and signed application form at BHEL - PSER, Kolkata from far flung areas-08/10/2021

Vacancy Details for BHEL Recruitment 2021Notification:

Engineer (FTA-Civil)-07

Supervisor (FTA-Civil)-15



Eligibility Criteria for BHEL Recruitment 2021Notification:

Educational Qualification

Engineer (FTA-Civil)-Full-Time Bachelor’s in Engineering/Technology in Civil Engineering or 5 Year Integrated Master’s degree or Dual Degree Programme in Engineering /Technology in Civil Engineering from recognised Indian University/Institute with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC/EWS and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates.

Supervisor (FTA-Civil)-Full-Time Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognised Indian University / Institute

with minimum 60% marks in aggregate for General / OBC/ EWS and 50% marks in aggregate for SC/ST candidates.

Age Limit for BHEL Recruitment 2021Notification:

34 years (As on 01/09/2021)

Upper Age limit is relaxable for various category. Check notification.



Remuneration for BHEL Recruitment 2021Notification:

Engineer (FTA-Civil)-₹ 71, 040/-

Supervisor (FTA-Civil)-₹ 39, 670/-

In addition, reimbursement for premium paid for Mediclaim Policy upto Rs. 2 Lakhs for Self, Spouse, and dependent members of Family.

BHEL Recruitment 2021Notification: PDF





How to Apply for BHEL Recruitment 2021Notification: You can apply for these posts following the process given below.

1. Visit to the official website of https://pser.bhel.com or https://careers.bhel.in.

2. Downlod application form from our website https://pser.bhel.com or https://careers.bhel.in.

3. Send the duly filled-in application form, photograph to be pasted with Demand Draft or SB Collect payment acknowledgment printout (as the case may be) and requisite documents to the address given on notification.

4. The envelope comprising the above documents should be super-scribed as “Application for the Post of Engineer (FTA-Civil) or Supervisor (FTA-Civil)” as the case may be.