BPSC 64th Admit Card 2021 Out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check BPSC 64th CCE 2021 Interview Letter Download Link Here

BPSC 64th CCE 2021 Interview Letter: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released BPSC 64th CCE 2021 Interview Letter on its website. All such candidates who applied for BPSC 64th CCE 2021 can now download their interview letters through the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 64th CCE 2021 Interview is scheduled to be held between 18 to 25 January 2021 for 637 Candidates. Candidates can now download BPSC 64th CCE 2021 Interview Letter by entering their roll number in the search bar available on the homepage. Candidates can follow the instructions give below to download their admit card.

Visit on the official website.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on BPSC 64th CCE 2021 Interview Letterflashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the login page. Please type in your 6-Digit Roll Number in the box appearing on the login page and press Enter key or click on Submit button to start the search. Then, BPSC 64th CCE 2021 Interview Letter will be displayed. Candidates can download BPSC 64th CCE 2021 Interview Letter and save it for future reference.

Download BPSC 64th CCE 2021 Interview Letter

Candidates appearing in the interview session should note that they would have to submit duly filled in Prapatra I/Prapatra II available on the official website. Candidates can directly download BPSC 64th CCE 2021 Interview Letter by clicking on the above link.

Around 1465 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive for the post of Police Vice-Chancellor, Municipal Executive Officer, Block Panchayati Raj Officer etc. Earlier, the commission had released the interview letters for phase 1 and phase 2 scheduled on 1 to 5 December and 1 to 11 December 2020.

