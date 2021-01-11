JKRLM Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 168 SPM, DGM, Project Manager & Other Posts @sids.co.in

How to apply for JKRLM Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the application through the online mode on or before 22 January 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What is the age limit required for applying on JKRLM Recruitment 2021?

The candidates not having crossed the age of 40 & 45 years are eligible to apply.

What is the last date for JKRLM Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 January 2021.

How many vacancies are released for JKRLM Recruitment 2021?

Around 168 vacancies are released for SPM, DPM, Block Programme Manager, Coordinator Livelihoods, State Project Officer, Coordinator, District GIS Expert, Block GIS Coordinator and others.