JKRLM Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 168 SPM, DGM, Project Manager & Other Posts @sids.co.in

Created On: Jan 11, 2021 11:21 IST
Modified On: Jan 11, 2021 11:22 IST
JKRLM Recruitment 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKRLM) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of SPM, DPM, Block Programme Manager, Coordinator Livelihoods, State Project Officer, Coordinator, District GIS Expert, Block GIS Coordinator and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 22 January 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Last date for submission of application: 22 January 2021

JKRLM Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

SMMU

  • SPM (Monitoring & Evaluation) - 1 Post
  • SPM (Financial Inclusion) - 1 Post
  • SPM (Finance)- 1 Post
  • SPM Livelihoods (Farm) - 1 Post
  • SPM Livelihoods (Non - Farm) - 1 Post
  • Project Manager, FNWH- 1 Post
  • Project Manager, SISD & Gender - 1 Post

DMMU

  • DPM (IB&CB) - 3 Posts
  • DPM (Livelihoods) - 3 Posts
  • DPM (Financial Inclusion) - 6 Posts

BMMU

  • Block Program Manager - 61 Posts
  • Coordinator Livelihoods Farm - 6 Posts
  • Coordinator Livelihoods Non-Farm - 6 Posts
  • MIS Assistant/Accountant cum Administrative Assistant - 68 Posts

Cluster Facilitation Project

  • State Project Officer NRM - 1 Post
  • State Project Officer -GIS - 1 Post
  • State Project Officer - Livelihoods - 1 Post
  • District Coordinator NRM - 1 Post
  • District GIS Expert - 1 Post
  • Block GIS Coordinator - 1 Post
  • Block NRM Expert - 1 Post
  • Block Livelihoods Expert (Agriculture & Allied) - 1 Post

JKRLM Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

SMMU

  • SPM (Monitoring & Evaluation) - Postgraduate Degree in Economics or Statistics or Mathematics or Commerce.
  • SPM (Financial Inclusion) - Masters Degree with minimum of 7 years of relevant experience in any bank/financial institution at least from the level of manager but not having crossed the age of 45 years.
  • SPM (Finance)- Masters degree in commerce/ MBA in Finance and tally knowing with minimum 7 years of experience in the related domain but not having crossed the age of 45 years.
  • SPM Livelihoods (Farm) - Bachelors’ degree in Veterinary Science; MSC agriculture.
  • SPM Livelihoods (Non - Farm) - MBA with 7 years of relevant experience.
  • Project Manager, FNWH- Post Graduate Degree in Home Science/Rural Development with 4 years of experience in Food & Nutrition; Water, Sanitation & Hygiene.
  • Project Manager, SISD & Gender - Post Graduate degree in Rural Development/Social Work/MBA with 2 years of relevant experience.

DMMU

  • DPM (IB&CB) - Post Graduate degree in Rural Development or Social Work with 5 years’ relevant experience.
  • DPM (Livelihoods) - Bachelors’ degree in Veterinary Science (farm livelihoods) for Livestock Management; BSC agriculture for Sustainable Agriculture; MBA for promotion/value addition/marketing of enterprises.
  • DPM (Financial Inclusion) -Master’s degree with a minimum of 5 years of relevant experience in any bank / financial institution at least from the level of Manager.

BMMU

  • Block Program Manager - Post Graduate degree in Rural Development or Social Work or MBA with 5 years relevant experience.
  • Coordinator Livelihoods Farm - Bachelor’s degree in veterinary Science; MSc Agriculture; MBA with 3 years of relevant experience.
  • Coordinator Livelihoods Non-Farm - Bachelor’s degree in veterinary Science; MSc Agriculture; MBA.
  • MIS Assistant/Accountant cum Administrative Assistant - MCA/MSc IT with relevant experience of one year.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application

Official Website

How to apply for JKRLM Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply to the application through the online mode on or before 22 January 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

