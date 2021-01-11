MIDHANI Recruitment 2021, Apply Online for JR Technician, Staff Nurse, Operator & Other Posts @ midhani-india.in

MIDHANI Recruitment 2021: Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Technician, Staff Nurse, Operator and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 January 2021.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 23 January 2021

MIDHANI Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Technician -Field Trials - 1 Post

Operator - Fluidised Bed Reactor for CNT - 1 Post

Operator - CNC fibre cutting machine - 1 post

Operator - Hydraculic Press for Ballistic Panel Moulding - 1 Post

Operator - Autoclave - 1 Post

Junior Artisan - Welder - 1 Post

Junior Staff Nurse - 3 Posts

MIDHANI Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Technician -Field Trials - Diploma in Engineering with minimum of 15 years experience in handling trails of Ballistic Products and arms/ammunition in the field.

Operator - Fluidised Bed Reactor for CNT - 60% Marks in Diploma in Metallurgy/Chemical Engineering with a minimum of 2 years of experience in the process industry.

Operator - CNC fibre cutting machine - 60% marks in Diploma in Engineering with minimum 2 years of post-qualification experience in the operation of automatic fibre cutting machine.

Operator - Hydraulic Press for Ballistic Panel Moulding - 10 th pass with minimum 4 years of post-qualification experience in operation in Ballistic Panel moulding press or any other composite manufacturing process industry and SSC + ITI in any technical trade with minimum 2 years post qualification experience in the operation of Ballistic panel moulding press or any other manufacturing process industry.

Operator - Autoclave - SSC/10th with minimum 4 years post qualification experience in the operation of Autoclave or SSC+ITI in any technical trade with minimum 2 years post qualification experience in the operation of Autoclave. Knowledge of composite curing is preferred.

Junior Artisan - Welder -SSC/ 10th with 4 years experience in welding and fabrication of Bulletproof products Or ITI (Welder) with 2 years experience in welding and fabrication of Bulletproof products. Knowledge and practical experience of plasma cutting & advanced welding equipment are preferred.

Junior Staff Nurse: B.Sc Nursing / Intermediate with GNM / Graduate with EMT or equivalent with 2 years of post-qualification experience.

How to apply for Midhani Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at midhani-india.in on or before 23 January 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.