Bihar B.Ed. Admit Card 2025 Released at biharcetintbed-brabu.in, Download Bihar Integrated B.Ed Entrance Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here

Bihar BEd Admit Card 2025: Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University has released the admit card for Bihar Integrated B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-INT-BED)-2025 on its official website. The University is all set to conduct the Bihar Integrated B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-INT-BED)-2025 on October 12, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website -biharcetintbed-brabu.in.
We have provided you with the Bihar BEd Admit Card 2025 below.
Bihar B.Ed. CET Admit Card 2025
The candidates can log in to the provided link and provide their login credentials to download the admit card. Students will be required to login using their login ID and password.
Bihar B.Ed CET Login Link
Bihar Integrated BEd Admit Card 2025 Highlights
The written exam for the Bihar Integrated B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025 will be conducted by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur on October 12, 2025 across the state. Check here the details of how many seats are allotted for which college:
University Name
Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University
Exam Name
Bihar Integrated BEd Common Entrance Test 2025
Bihar Integrated BEd Admit Card Status
Out
Bihar Integrated BEd Entrance Exam Date
October 12, 2025
Publication of Result
October 17, 2025
Official Website
biharcetintbed-brabu.in
How to download Bihar BEd Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can follow the given instructions to download their admit card from the website of Bihar B.Ed
Step 1: Visit the official website - biharcetintbed-brabu.in
Step 2: Now, go to click on the admit card
Step 3: Now, provide your Login details such as user name and password (provided at the time of application), and proceed to submit.
Step 4: Download your admit card
Step 5: Check all the information and take the orint out of the admit card
