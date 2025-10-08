Bihar B.Ed. Admit Card 2025 Released at biharcetintbed-brabu.in, Download Bihar Integrated B.Ed Entrance Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here

Bihar BEd Admit Card 2025: Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University has released the admit card for Bihar Integrated B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-INT-BED)-2025 on its official website. The University is all set to conduct the Bihar Integrated B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-INT-BED)-2025 on October 12, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website -biharcetintbed-brabu.in.

We have provided you with the Bihar BEd Admit Card 2025 below.

Bihar B.Ed. CET Admit Card 2025

The candidates can log in to the provided link and provide their login credentials to download the admit card. Students will be required to login using their login ID and password.

Bihar B.Ed CET Login Link Click Here