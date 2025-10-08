Bihar B.Ed. Admit Card 2025 Released at biharcetintbed-brabu.in, Download Bihar Integrated B.Ed Entrance Exam Admit Card PDF - Link Here

UGC NET December 2025 Application Form
By Manish Kumar
Oct 8, 2025, 11:57 IST

Bihar Integrated B.Ed Admit Card 2025 has been released by the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University for Bihar Integrated B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-INT-BED)-2025 on its official website. The written exam is scheduled to be held on October 12, 2025 across the state. Get all the details here.

Bihar BEd Admit Card 2025: Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University has released the admit card for Bihar Integrated B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-INT-BED)-2025 on its official website. The University is all set to conduct the Bihar Integrated B.Ed. Common Entrance Test (CET-INT-BED)-2025 on October 12, 2025 across the state. All those candidates who have applied for the exam can download their admit card from the official website -biharcetintbed-brabu.in.

We have provided you with the Bihar BEd Admit Card 2025 below.

Bihar B.Ed. CET Admit Card 2025

The candidates can log in to the provided link and provide their login credentials to download the admit card. Students will be required to login using their login ID and password.

Bihar B.Ed CET Login Link

Click Here

Bihar Integrated BEd Admit Card 2025 Highlights

The  written exam for the Bihar Integrated B.Ed Entrance Exam 2025 will be conducted by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University, Muzaffarpur on October 12, 2025 across the state. Check here the details of how many seats are allotted for which college:

University Name

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University

Exam Name

Bihar Integrated BEd Common Entrance Test 2025

Bihar Integrated BEd Admit Card Status

Out

Bihar Integrated BEd Entrance Exam Date 

October 12, 2025

Publication of Result

October 17, 2025

Official Website

biharcetintbed-brabu.in

How to download Bihar BEd Admit Card 2025?   

Candidates can follow the given instructions to download their admit card from the website of Bihar B.Ed

Step 1: Visit the official website - biharcetintbed-brabu.in

Step 2: Now, go to click on the admit card

Step 3: Now, provide your Login details such as user name and password (provided at the time of application), and proceed to submit.

Step 4:  Download your admit card

Step 5: Check all the information and take the orint out of the admit card

