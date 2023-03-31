Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: List of Websites to Check BSEB Matric Results; Know Where to Download

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 (Today) on March 31: The BSEB 10th result 2023 has been announced on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/ secondary.biharboardonline.com/ results.biharboardonline.com. Check here the list of official websites to check Bihar board matric result.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Shortly

Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has confirmed date and time for Bihar board Matric Result 2023. Education Minister Prof Chandra Shekhar will announce BSEB 10th result 2023 in a press conference in the presence of BSEB officials. The press conference begins at 1:30 pm. Bihar board 10th results will be available on results.biharboardonline.com. To check Bihar Board Result through SMS candidates have to send BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER message to 56263 through their mobile number. Once the message triggers candidates receive the result on their mobile.

Many times, the server of the Bihar Board website doesn’t work. In that case, students can check their Bihar Board 10th result 2023 at these websites - onlinebseb.in and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To check the BSEB 10th result, students have to enter their roll number and roll code in the login window.

Updated as on March 31, 2023 at 1.27 PM

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) to declare the BSEB Matric Result today (March 31, 2023) in online mode at 1:15 PM. The result has been hosted on official websites- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in/ secondary.biharboardonline.com/ results.biharboardonline.com. Candidates can also check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 through SMS in case official websites server crashes.

As per media reports, over 16 lakh students are awaiting the announcement of the Bihar Board 10th result 2023. This year, BSEB class 10 examinations were conducted from February 14 to 22, 2023 in two shifts. To pass the exam, students have to obtain the specified minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. Last year, the Bihar Board Matric result was announced on March 31 at 3 PM.

Where To Check the Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Online?

To check BSEB matric results, students have to go to the official website of the Bihar Board. However, due to traffic and other technical issues, the Bihar Board official website might not work. In that case, the officials provide the BSEB Matric result link at different websites. They can check below the list of websites where students can download their BSEB 10th marksheets -

Apart from these websites, students can also check BSEB Matric result in offline mode through the SMS facility. The information on how to check Bihar Board 10th result 2023 is provided below. They can also check the official website of Twitter for all the latest updates.

How To Check BSEB Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Via SMS?

Students can check the Bihar Board result 2023 without the internet by using the SMS facility. They can go through the steps to know how to check BSEB Matric scores below -

1st Step - Go to the Message section on mobile phone.

2nd Step - Now, type - BIHAR12 (space) ROLL-NUMBER

3rd Step - Send the message to 56263

4th Step - The Bihar Board 10 scores will be sent to the respective student.

Last Few Year’s Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date and Time

This year, BSEB Matric result 2023 will be announced today at 1.15 PM. Last year, Bihar Board 10th result was announced on March 31, whereas in 2021 it was declared on April 5. Check past year’s Bihar Board 10th result date and time below -

Years Bihar Board 10 Result Date and Time 2022 March 31 at 3:00 pm 2021 April 5 at 3:30 pm 2020 May 26 at 12:30 pm 2019 April 6 at 1:00 pm 2018 June 26 at 5:00 pm 2017 June 22 at 1:00 pm 2016 May 29 at 3:00 pm 2015 June 20 at 3:00 pm

