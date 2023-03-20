Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: How to Check without Internet, Wifi on Mobile?

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: BSEB conducted the Bihar Board 12th exam 2023. The evaluation of the answer sheet has also been done. Now, the Board will be releasing the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 live on BSEB website. More than 13.18 lakh students have appeared in the exam and are waiting for the declaration of the result. The Bihar Board 12th result can be checked online as well as offline. In this article, we have shared the steps to check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 without the internet.
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Kab Aayega
The students of the BSEB 12th exam are eagerly awaiting the release of the Bihar Board result eagerly. The Bihar Board inter result can be checked by visiting the BSEB website or by SMS. Here are some important details regarding the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result.
|
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023
|
Category
|
Sarkari Result
|
Mulyankan Start Date
|
24 Feb 2023 to 5 Mar 2023
|
Bihar 12th Exam Date
|
1st Feb to 11 Feb 2023
|
Result Date
|
20th March 2023 (Expected)
|
Ways to Check Bihar Board Inter Result
|
By SMS or by visiting BSEB website
|
Board
|
Bihar Board
|
Website
|
biharboardonline.gov.in
BSEB 12th Result 2023 Statistics
The Bihar Board 12th exam was held for Arts, Science and Commerce streams in which 13.18 lakh students registered. The following table gives the details regarding the Bihar Board 12th exam statistics. More details shall be updated after the announcement of the result.
|
Category
|
Number of Students
|
Students Passed
|
Pass Percentage
|
Boys
|
7.5 Lakh
|
To be updated
|
To be updated
|
Girls
|
5.68 Lakh
|
To be updated
|
To be updated
|
Overall
|
13.18 Lakhs
|
To be updated
|
To be updated
We have mentioned the link to check Bihar Board 12 Result online below in the table.
|
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 in Hindi
|
How to Check Bihar Board 12th Result via SMS?
Students can check the Bihar Board result 2023 without the internet through SMS. The steps to check BSEB Bihar Board 12th result via SMS are as follows:
Step 1: Type the following in the messaging section in the following format of your mobile phone.
Step 2: BIHAR12 (space) ROLL-NUMBER
Step 3: Once you have typed it, send it to 56263
Step 4: The Bihar Board 12th result will be sent to your mobile phone.