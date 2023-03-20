Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date: When, Where and How to Check; Know BSEB Inter Passing Marks

BSEB 12 Result 2023: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will be announcing the Bihar Board Inter result 2023 date and time soon. As per media reports, the board has already completed the Bihar Board 12 toppers 2023 verification, and evaluation of copies. Now, it is expected that Bihar Board Inter result 2023 will be announced by this week. Students can check their BSEB 12 result for Arts, Science and Commerce in online mode from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Before announcing the Bihar Board 12 result 2023, the officials will release the date and time for the declaration of the same on Twitter. Once announced the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 date and time will be updated here on this page too. Students have to use their login credentials - roll number and roll code to download their BSEB Inter result 2023.

Updated as on March 20, 2023

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Date: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to release the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 date and time anytime soon now. As per the some media reports, it is expected that BSEB Inter results 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce date and time will be announced by today or tomorrow. BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor will release the Bihar Board 12th result 2023 date and time at BSEB Twitter official website.

This year, around 13 lakh students are awaiting for the release of BSEB Inter results 2023. According to media updates, the Bihar Board is expected to release the BSEB 12th result anytime soon however official confirmation is still awaited. Once the Bihar Board Inter result 2023 date is announced, it will be updated here.

When Will Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Be Announced?

Every year, the board announces the date and time for the release of BSEB Inter result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce a day or two earlier. Therefore, this time too, it is likely that the board will follow the same procedure. As per recent updates, Bihar Board 12th result 2023 date and time is expected to be announced by today or tomorrow in evening on Twitter. Based on that, it can be predicted that BSEB 12th results 2023 will be announced by this week.

Where To Check BSEB Inter Result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce?

The board releases the result of Bihar Board 12th Arts, Science and Commerce on its official website. Students can download their respective provisional BSEB inter marksheet from the official websites. Check below the list of websites where students can check their Bihar Board 12 result 2023 -

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

onlinebseb.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

How To Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023?

Bihar Board announces the BSEB Intermediate result 2023 in online mode. Students can check their Bihar Board 12th stream-wise result 2023 at the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Apart from that, SMS facility is expected to be provided to the students to check their Bihar Board 12th scores. They can go through the steps below to know how to check BSEB 12th result 2023 online -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or biharboardonline.com.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link - Bihar board Intermediate result 2023.

3rd Step - Bihar Board 12 result 2023 login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter roll code and the roll number in the login window.

5th Step - Bihar Board class 12 result 2023 will appear on the screen.

What is BSEB Inter Result 2023 Passing Marks?

The students who appeared for the BSEB board exams are required to secure the minimum marks required to pass in Bihar Board Inter result 2023. As per the updates, for theory papers, students have to secure 30% of the total marks in each subject to pass in Bihar Board 12 result 2023. Whereas in practical exams, they have to obtain 40% of the total marks in each subject.

