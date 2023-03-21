Bihar Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: 12th BSEB Result Announced, 83.7 Percent Pass, Check Toppers, Latest News

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Live Updates: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the Bihar Board 12 result for Arts, Science and Commerce today in a press conference. Students can check their Bihar Board 12th result 2023 for all the streams at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and at Jagran Josh portal too. They have to use their roll code and roll number to download Bihar Board 12th result 2023. The Bihar Board result link at the official website has been activated. The board held a press conference and announced Bihar Board 12th results 2023 pass percentage, toppers' names, etc. The pass percentage has been recorded at 83.7%. Out of the total 13,04,586 students who wrote the BSEB inter 2023 exam, 10,51,948 have passed.
The BSEB Class 12 Toppers from all streams will get cash prizes and laptops. Each female top-scorer will receive Rs 1 lakh, one Kindle, and one laptop, while the second and third-place finishers will receive Rs 75,000, one Kindle, and one laptop, respectively, and Rs 50,000, a laptop, and a kindle. A laptop and Rs 15,000 are awarded to the fourth and fifth-place finishers.
Keep refreshing this page for the latest updates related to Bihar Board 12 Result 2023!
21 Mar, 2023 03:53 PM IST
Now that the BSEB 12th result 2023 has been announced, students can check the same by using their login credentials. They have to use their roll number and roll code to download their provisional marksheets.
21 Mar, 2023 03:48 PM IST
As per the information available, the BSEB inter toppers will get laptops and cash prizes. Each girl topper will get Rs 1 lakh, 1 kindle and one laptop, while second and third-rank holders will get Rs 75,000, 1 kindle, 1 laptop and Rs 50,000, a laptop and a kindle. The fourth and fifth toppers will get Rs 15,000 and a laptop.
21 Mar, 2023 03:41 PM IST
The official link of Bihar Board 12th result has been activated. Check the image below -
21 Mar, 2023 03:34 PM IST
Time time, students will get their Bihar Board 12 e-marks sheets today. For physical copies of mark sheets, they will have to wait for a few days. Students have to get their 12th BSEB result marksheet 2023 from their respective schools.
21 Mar, 2023 03:25 PM IST
|
Toppers
|
Marks
|
Somya Sharma, Rajnish Kumar Pathak
|
475
|
Bhumi Kumari, Tanuja Singh, Komal Kumari
|
474
|
Payal Kumari, Srishti Akshay
|
472
|
Vidhi Kumari, Sonam Kumari
|
468
|
Pooja Kumari, Nilam Kumari,
|
467
|
Tanisha Kumari, Aman Kumar
|
466
21 Mar, 2023 03:22 PM IST
|
Names
|
Marks
|
Ayushi Nandan
|
474
|
Himanshu Kumar, Shubham Chaurasiya
|
472
|
Aditi Kumari
|
471
|
Rama Bharti
|
469
|
Piyush Kumar, Abhishek Raj, Tanu Kumari
|
468
|
Ruchika Raj
|
466
21 Mar, 2023 03:09 PM IST
The overall pass percentage in Bihar board Inter exam is 83.7 per cent this year.
21 Mar, 2023 03:06 PM IST
As per updates, this year, a total of 5,13,222 students have secured first division in Bihar board 12th result 2023.
Arts: 1,80,979
Science: 3,01,627
Commerce: 30,475
Vocational: 141
21 Mar, 2023 03:03 PM IST
|
Division
|
Number of Students Passed
|
First Class
|
5,13,222
|
Second Class
|
4,87,223
|
Third Class
|
91,503
21 Mar, 2023 03:00 PM IST
As per updates, Rs. 25,000 will be awarded to the unmarried girls who have cleared Bihar Board Inter Exam 2023
21 Mar, 2023 02:57 PM IST
Appeared: 6,68,526
Pass: 5,53,150
Pass percentage: 82.74 percent
21 Mar, 2023 02:56 PM IST
Appear: 49,155
Pass: 46,180
Pass percentage: 93.95%
21 Mar, 2023 02:56 PM IST
Appeared: 5,86,532
Pass: 4,92,300
Pass percentage: 83.93 percent
21 Mar, 2023 02:52 PM IST
Total Pass Percent: 85.50%
Arts Pass Percent:84.33%
Commerece:96.39% Science: 86.98%
Vocational: 78.08%
21 Mar, 2023 02:48 PM IST
Science: Ayushi Nandan (94.8%)
Commerce: Somya Sharma (95%)
Arts: Mohaddesa (95%)
21 Mar, 2023 02:45 PM IST
As per recent updates, Mohaddesa has topped the Arts BSEB Class 12th result with 475 marks or 95% marks.
21 Mar, 2023 02:44 PM IST
As per updates, in the Commerce stream, Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak have topped. They scored 475 marks or 95%.
21 Mar, 2023 02:42 PM IST
21 Mar, 2023 02:40 PM IST
The Bihar board online.bihar.gov.in 2023 result has been declared by education minister Chandrasekhar.
21 Mar, 2023 02:38 PM IST
As per updates, out of the total 13,04,586 students who wrote the BSEB inter 2023 exam, 10,51,948 have succeeded.
21 Mar, 2023 02:38 PM IST
As per the updates, 83.93% of students have passed in science. Ayushi Nandan has topped Class 12 inter 2023 science exam.
21 Mar, 2023 02:31 PM IST
The officials have arrived at the venue. The BSEB 12th Toppers name will be announced anytime soon.
21 Mar, 2023 02:30 PM IST
As per reports, the officials have arrived at the press conference venue. The Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 is now expected to be announced in a few minutes.
21 Mar, 2023 02:27 PM IST
As per the trends, this year too, the 12th BSEB result 2023 will be first announced in a press conference. The BSEB toppers list and rank holders will be released initially and then the marks will be updated on the official website.
21 Mar, 2023 02:22 PM IST
Students will get their e-marks sheets today after the announcement of BSEB Inter results 2023. For physical copies of marks sheets, they will have to wait for a few days. It will be distributed by the respective schools.
21 Mar, 2023 02:20 PM IST
As of now, the press conference for the release of BSEB 12 Arts, Commerce and Science result has not yet started. Students can check this page for latest updates.
21 Mar, 2023 02:19 PM IST
As per the recent updates, the Bihar board website, results.biharboardonline.com, has crashed due to heavy traffic. Students can check BSEB Inter 2023 on Jagran Josh as well.
21 Mar, 2023 02:16 PM IST
Students have to visit the official website of Bihar Board to check and download BSEB 12th result 2023. They can follow the steps below to know how to check Bihar Board 12 result for Arts, Science and Commerce -
Step 1: Visit the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
Step 2: Click on - Bihar 12th result link
Step 3: On the next window, log in with the BSEB roll codes and roll numbers
Step 4: Download the Bihar board result PDF online
21 Mar, 2023 02:10 PM IST
A per updates, the Jagran Josh team has arrived at the press conference. the fficials have not arrived at the press conference venue for the announcement of BSEB 12 result 2023 yet.
21 Mar, 2023 02:07 PM IST
The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will declare the BSEB 12th result 2023 today in online mode. Students have to visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com to check Bihar Board 12th result 2023. Along with the result, BSEB also releases the list of Bihar Board 12 toppers, pass percentage, and the number of female and male students who cleared the exam.
21 Mar, 2023 02:04 PM IST
The Bihar inter result 2023 scheduled time was 2 pm. Jgaran Josh team arrived at Board's office, the conference not yet started.
21 Mar, 2023 02:01 PM IST
Over 13 lakh students will be checking BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 on the official website. Students have to use their roll code and roll number to download their Bihar Board 12 result 2023.
21 Mar, 2023 02:00 PM IST
The press conference for Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 is going to commence in a few seconds.
21 Mar, 2023 02:00 PM IST
The official website of the Bihar board is not opening due to heavy traffic.
21 Mar, 2023 01:52 PM IST
The BSEB Inter result has been verified for all the toppers. Based on that, the official will announce Bihar Board 12 toppers today.
21 Mar, 2023 01:46 PM IST
The Education Minister Chandrashekhar will declare BSEB Inter 2023 Result in Press Conference. Students can check their Bihar Board 12 result 2023 at the official website.
21 Mar, 2023 01:42 PM IST
After the announcement of Bihar Board 12th Result 2023, the authorities will allow the students to apply for scrutiny on payment of fees. BSEB will share more details on this matter through an official notification.
21 Mar, 2023 01:41 PM IST
In the result press conference, the BSEB will release the names of the top students along with important statistics including the number of students who registered, appeared, were missing, passed, and had a passing grade,stream-wise result, and division-wise result. During the press conference, the board will also provide the dates for the compartmental exam and answer sheet re-evaluation.
21 Mar, 2023 01:40 PM IST
Only 20 minutes are left for the official declaration of the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023.
21 Mar, 2023 01:32 PM IST
Students must keep the board exam roll number, roll code, and registration numbers handy. Any of these may be required to check out BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result.
21 Mar, 2023 01:31 PM IST
Apart from the official websites, students can check their Bihar Board result 2023 for class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce at Jagran Josh portal at 2 PM soon after the press conference. Students can check their BSEB Inter results at bihar12.jagranjosh.com.
21 Mar, 2023 01:28 PM IST
The link to view Bihar board 12 final results for Arts, Science and Commerce will be activated after the official declaration of results by the Education Minister in the press conference. Students can also check their BSEB 12th result 2023 at Jagran Josh portal.
Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Today To Be Available at Jagran Josh, Check BSEB Inter Result Updates Here
21 Mar, 2023 01:25 PM IST
The authorities will give another chance to the students whose Bihar Board Inter Exam 2023 did not go well. BSEB will conduct the compartmental exam later. The details of the same will be shared via an official notification.
21 Mar, 2023 01:21 PM IST
The official Twitter handle of the Bihar Board is @officialbseb. Examinees can get the latest updates on Bihar Board’s Twitter account also.
21 Mar, 2023 01:14 PM IST
After the declaration of results by the Education Minister in the Press conference, the link to view the Bihar Board 12th Result will be activated.
21 Mar, 2023 01:13 PM IST
Only one hour is left for the press conference. The Education Minister will announce the Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 in the conference scheduled for 2.00 pm.
21 Mar, 2023 12:52 PM IST
Apart the official websites, the students can also check their BSEB 12 result 2023 at Jagran Josh.
21 Mar, 2023 12:50 PM IST
BSEB will declare the result for all three streams - Bihar Bioard Science, Arts, and Commerce along with toppers list and statistics. Check BSEB Inter pass percentage of last few years below -
|
Years
|
Commerce
|
Arts
|
Science
|
2022
|
90.38%
|
79.53%
|
79.81%
|
2021
|
91.48%
|
77.97%
|
77.628%
|
2020
|
93.26%
|
81.44%
|
77.39%
|
2019
|
93.02%
|
76.5%
|
81.2%
|
2018
|
91.32%
|
61.32%
|
44.71%
|
2017
|
37.13%
|
73.76%
|
30.11%
|
2016
|
73.13%
|
56%
|
67%
21 Mar, 2023 12:47 PM IST
The BSEB 12th result to be declared on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in today on March 21, 2023. BSEB Class 12 exams 2023 were conducted from February 1 to February 11 for over 13 lakh students including 6,36,432 female students and 6,81,795 male students.
21 Mar, 2023 12:45 PM IST
As per the date and time announced, BSEB will declare the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 today at 2 pm. In case any student face any problem, they can reach BSEB at - 0612-2232074 and 8757241924 or may write to bsebsehelpdesk@gmail.com.
21 Mar, 2023 12:42 PM IST
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar board 12th result 2023 at 2 PM today.
Also Read: BSEB 12th Result 2023 Today: Check When, Where and How to Get Bihar Board Inter Result Here
21 Mar, 2023 12:41 PM IST
To check the Bihar Board Inter results 2023, students have to visit the official websites. They have to use their roll number and roll code.
21 Mar, 2023 12:39 PM IST
As per the information available, it is likely that BSEB Inter result 2023 marksheet will have the following information -
21 Mar, 2023 12:35 PM IST
Bihar board 12th result 2023 will be declared today, March 21 at 2pm for all the streams - Arts, Science and Commerce.
21 Mar, 2023 12:34 PM IST
Mr. Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee told that the result of the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 will be issued today on March 21 at 02:00 pm by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Prof. Chandrashekhar. Shri Deepak Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department will also be present on this occasion.
इस अवसर पर श्री दीपक कुमार सिंह, अपर मुख्य सचिव, शिक्षा विभाग भी उपस्थित रहेंगे।#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #Inter_Result_2023 #BiharBoardResult— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 21, 2023
21 Mar, 2023 12:30 PM IST
After the announcement of BSEB Inter results 2023, students have to visit the official websites to check the same. They can check their Bihar Board 12 result 2023 for Arts, Commerce and Science at -
Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Official Websites: List of Sites to Check BSEB Inter Result Today
21 Mar, 2023 12:27 PM IST
BSEB Inter results 2023 will be declared today at 2pm on the official website. Students have to use their roll number and roll code ready to check their Bihar Board 12 result 2023.
21 Mar, 2023 12:25 PM IST
The Bihar Board Class 12th Result of Science/Commerce/Arts will be released at 2 PM today. To download results candidates have to visit the official website. The list of websites where Bihar Board Inter result 2023 is to be published is given below.
|
Bihar Board Class 12th Result Websites
|
Official Link to Download BSEB Inter Result
|
biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
|
biharboardonline.com
|
inter23.biharboardonline.com
21 Mar, 2023 12:24 PM IST
BSEB has announced the date and time for Bihar board Inter results 2023 by today. As per the Bihar Board 12th result date and time 2023, the officials will announce the result today at 2 PM on the Bihar Board websites. Students can check BSEB 12th result 2023 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, once announced.
21 Mar, 2023 12:19 PM IST
Students can download Bihar Board Class 12th result can be from - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check the details below on How to Download Bihar Board 12th Result.
Download Bihar Board Class 12th result and mark sheet:
21 Mar, 2023 12:16 PM IST
BSEB has released the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 date and time. As per the announced date and time, BSEB Inter result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce will be declared today on March 21 at 2 PM. Check tweet below
Also Read: [Official] Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Date and Time Released by BSEB, Check Latest Update Here
श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति ने बताया कि माननीय मंत्री, शिक्षा विभाग, प्रो० चन्द्रशेखर द्वारा आज दिनांक 21.03.2023 को अपराह्न 02:00 बजे इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षाफल जारी किया जायेगा।— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 21, 2023