Bihar Board Result 2023 LIVE Updates: 12th BSEB Result Announced, 83.7 Percent Pass, Check Toppers, Latest News

21 Mar, 2023 03:53 PM IST Bihar Board 12 Result 2023: Login Credentials Required Now that the BSEB 12th result 2023 has been announced, students can check the same by using their login credentials. They have to use their roll number and roll code to download their provisional marksheets.

21 Mar, 2023 03:48 PM IST BSEB 12th Result 2023: What will Bihar Board Inter toppers get? As per the information available, the BSEB inter toppers will get laptops and cash prizes. Each girl topper will get Rs 1 lakh, 1 kindle and one laptop, while second and third-rank holders will get Rs 75,000, 1 kindle, 1 laptop and Rs 50,000, a laptop and a kindle. The fourth and fifth toppers will get Rs 15,000 and a laptop.

21 Mar, 2023 03:41 PM IST 12th BSEB Result 2023 link active The official link of Bihar Board 12th result has been activated. Check the image below -

21 Mar, 2023 03:34 PM IST BSEB Bihar 12th Result 2023: Marksheet Updates Time time, students will get their Bihar Board 12 e-marks sheets today. For physical copies of mark sheets, they will have to wait for a few days. Students have to get their 12th BSEB result marksheet 2023 from their respective schools.

21 Mar, 2023 03:25 PM IST 12th BSEB result 2023: Bihar Board Commerce Toppers Toppers Marks Somya Sharma, Rajnish Kumar Pathak 475 Bhumi Kumari, Tanuja Singh, Komal Kumari 474 Payal Kumari, Srishti Akshay 472 Vidhi Kumari, Sonam Kumari 468 Pooja Kumari, Nilam Kumari, 467 Tanisha Kumari, Aman Kumar 466

21 Mar, 2023 03:22 PM IST 12th BSEB Science Toppers 2023 Names Marks Ayushi Nandan 474 Himanshu Kumar, Shubham Chaurasiya 472 Aditi Kumari 471 Rama Bharti 469 Piyush Kumar, Abhishek Raj, Tanu Kumari 468 Ruchika Raj 466

21 Mar, 2023 03:09 PM IST Bihar 12th result 2023: 83.7 percent pass The overall pass percentage in Bihar board Inter exam is 83.7 per cent this year.

21 Mar, 2023 03:06 PM IST Bihar board BSEB 12th result 2023: Over 5 lakh students get first division As per updates, this year, a total of 5,13,222 students have secured first division in Bihar board 12th result 2023. Arts: 1,80,979 Science: 3,01,627 Commerce: 30,475 Vocational: 141

21 Mar, 2023 03:03 PM IST BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 Statistics Division Number of Students Passed First Class 5,13,222 Second Class 4,87,223 Third Class 91,503

21 Mar, 2023 03:00 PM IST Bihar Board Class 12 Result OUT: Reward for Unmarried Girls As per updates, Rs. 25,000 will be awarded to the unmarried girls who have cleared Bihar Board Inter Exam 2023

21 Mar, 2023 02:57 PM IST BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: Arts Stream Appeared: 6,68,526

Pass: 5,53,150

Pass percentage: 82.74 percent

21 Mar, 2023 02:56 PM IST BSEB Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: Commerce Stream Appear: 49,155

Pass: 46,180

Pass percentage: 93.95%

21 Mar, 2023 02:56 PM IST BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result: Science Stream Appeared: 5,86,532

Pass: 4,92,300

Pass percentage: 83.93 percent

21 Mar, 2023 02:52 PM IST Bihar Board 12 result 2023: Pass Percentage Total Pass Percent: 85.50% Arts Pass Percent:84.33% Commerece:96.39% Science: 86.98% Vocational: 78.08%

21 Mar, 2023 02:48 PM IST Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Stream-Wise Toppers Science: Ayushi Nandan (94.8%)

Commerce: Somya Sharma (95%)

Arts: Mohaddesa (95%)

21 Mar, 2023 02:45 PM IST BSEB 12 Arts Toppers 2023 As per recent updates, Mohaddesa has topped the Arts BSEB Class 12th result with 475 marks or 95% marks.

21 Mar, 2023 02:44 PM IST BSEB Class 12 Commerce Toppers 2023 As per updates, in the Commerce stream, Saumya Sharma and Rajneesh Kumar Pathak have topped. They scored 475 marks or 95%.

21 Mar, 2023 02:42 PM IST 12th BSEB result 2023 Pass Percentage BSEB Class 12 exams 2023 were conducted from February 1 to February 11 for over 13 lakh students including 6,36,432 female students and 6,81,795 male students. As per updates, 83.07% pass percentage recorded this time.

21 Mar, 2023 02:40 PM IST Bihar board Inter 2023 Result OUT The Bihar board online.bihar.gov.in 2023 result has been declared by education minister Chandrasekhar.

21 Mar, 2023 02:38 PM IST BSEB Inter Result 2023 Statistics As per updates, out of the total 13,04,586 students who wrote the BSEB inter 2023 exam, 10,51,948 have succeeded.

21 Mar, 2023 02:38 PM IST Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023: Science Pass Percentage As per the updates, 83.93% of students have passed in science. Ayushi Nandan has topped Class 12 inter 2023 science exam.

21 Mar, 2023 02:31 PM IST BSEB 12th Result 2023: Toppers to be Announced Soon The officials have arrived at the venue. The BSEB 12th Toppers name will be announced anytime soon.

21 Mar, 2023 02:30 PM IST BSEB 12 Result 2023: Officials Arrived at Venue As per reports, the officials have arrived at the press conference venue. The Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 is now expected to be announced in a few minutes.

21 Mar, 2023 02:27 PM IST 12th BSEB Result 2023: How to check Bihar Board 12th result? As per the trends, this year too, the 12th BSEB result 2023 will be first announced in a press conference. The BSEB toppers list and rank holders will be released initially and then the marks will be updated on the official website.

21 Mar, 2023 02:22 PM IST BSEB 12 Result 2023: E-Marksheets Today for Bihar Board Inter Students will get their e-marks sheets today after the announcement of BSEB Inter results 2023. For physical copies of marks sheets, they will have to wait for a few days. It will be distributed by the respective schools.

21 Mar, 2023 02:20 PM IST Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Inter Result Updates As of now, the press conference for the release of BSEB 12 Arts, Commerce and Science result has not yet started. Students can check this page for latest updates.

21 Mar, 2023 02:19 PM IST BSEB 12 Result 2023: Bihar board website not working As per the recent updates, the Bihar board website, results.biharboardonline.com, has crashed due to heavy traffic. Students can check BSEB Inter 2023 on Jagran Josh as well.

21 Mar, 2023 02:16 PM IST Bihar board 12th result 2023: Steps to Check BSEB Inter Result Students have to visit the official website of Bihar Board to check and download BSEB 12th result 2023. They can follow the steps below to know how to check Bihar Board 12 result for Arts, Science and Commerce - Step 1: Visit the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Step 2: Click on - Bihar 12th result link Step 3: On the next window, log in with the BSEB roll codes and roll numbers Step 4: Download the Bihar board result PDF online



21 Mar, 2023 02:10 PM IST BSEB Inter Result 2023 Press Conference to start soon A per updates, the Jagran Josh team has arrived at the press conference. the fficials have not arrived at the press conference venue for the announcement of BSEB 12 result 2023 yet.

21 Mar, 2023 02:07 PM IST Bihar board 12th result 2023: Stream-wise toppers The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will declare the BSEB 12th result 2023 today in online mode. Students have to visit the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com to check Bihar Board 12th result 2023. Along with the result, BSEB also releases the list of Bihar Board 12 toppers, pass percentage, and the number of female and male students who cleared the exam. Also Read: BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Today: Check Stream-wise Inter Passing Percentage here

21 Mar, 2023 02:04 PM IST BSEB Inter 2023 Result Time The Bihar inter result 2023 scheduled time was 2 pm. Jgaran Josh team arrived at Board's office, the conference not yet started.

21 Mar, 2023 02:01 PM IST Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 to be Announced Shortly Over 13 lakh students will be checking BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 on the official website. Students have to use their roll code and roll number to download their Bihar Board 12 result 2023.

21 Mar, 2023 02:00 PM IST Bihar Board 12th Result: Few Seconds to go for Press Conference The press conference for Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 is going to commence in a few seconds.

21 Mar, 2023 02:00 PM IST Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Official Website not Working The official website of the Bihar board is not opening due to heavy traffic.

21 Mar, 2023 01:52 PM IST BSEB 12 Result 2023: Toppers To Be Announced The BSEB Inter result has been verified for all the toppers. Based on that, the official will announce Bihar Board 12 toppers today.

21 Mar, 2023 01:46 PM IST Who will Announce BSEB Inter 2023 Result? The Education Minister Chandrashekhar will declare BSEB Inter 2023 Result in Press Conference. Students can check their Bihar Board 12 result 2023 at the official website.

21 Mar, 2023 01:42 PM IST What After Declaration of Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023? After the announcement of Bihar Board 12th Result 2023, the authorities will allow the students to apply for scrutiny on payment of fees. BSEB will share more details on this matter through an official notification.

21 Mar, 2023 01:41 PM IST BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2023: Details to be Shared in Result Press Conference In the result press conference, the BSEB will release the names of the top students along with important statistics including the number of students who registered, appeared, were missing, passed, and had a passing grade,stream-wise result, and division-wise result. During the press conference, the board will also provide the dates for the compartmental exam and answer sheet re-evaluation.

21 Mar, 2023 01:40 PM IST BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: 20 Minutes Left for Declaration Only 20 minutes are left for the official declaration of the BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023.

21 Mar, 2023 01:32 PM IST Bihar Board 12th Result: Things to Keep Handy to Check Result Students must keep the board exam roll number, roll code, and registration numbers handy. Any of these may be required to check out BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result.

21 Mar, 2023 01:31 PM IST BSEB Bihar board 12th result 2023: Check at Jagran Josh Apart from the official websites, students can check their Bihar Board result 2023 for class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce at Jagran Josh portal at 2 PM soon after the press conference. Students can check their BSEB Inter results at bihar12.jagranjosh.com.

21 Mar, 2023 01:28 PM IST BSEB Bihar board Inter result 2023 link soon The link to view Bihar board 12 final results for Arts, Science and Commerce will be activated after the official declaration of results by the Education Minister in the press conference. Students can also check their BSEB 12th result 2023 at Jagran Josh portal. Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Today To Be Available at Jagran Josh, Check BSEB Inter Result Updates Here

21 Mar, 2023 01:25 PM IST Bihar Board 12th result: BSEB to Hold Compartmental Exam Later The authorities will give another chance to the students whose Bihar Board Inter Exam 2023 did not go well. BSEB will conduct the compartmental exam later. The details of the same will be shared via an official notification.

21 Mar, 2023 01:21 PM IST BSEB Bihar Board 12th result 2023: Bihar Board Official Twitter Account The official Twitter handle of the Bihar Board is @officialbseb. Examinees can get the latest updates on Bihar Board’s Twitter account also.

21 Mar, 2023 01:14 PM IST Bihar Board 12th result 2023: When Will Bihar Board Class 12th Result Link Activated? After the declaration of results by the Education Minister in the Press conference, the link to view the Bihar Board 12th Result will be activated.

21 Mar, 2023 01:13 PM IST Bihar Board Class 12th Result in 1 Hour Only one hour is left for the press conference. The Education Minister will announce the Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 in the conference scheduled for 2.00 pm.

21 Mar, 2023 12:50 PM IST Bihar Board Result 2023: Check BSEB Inter Pass Percentage and Statistics Highlights of Last Year BSEB will declare the result for all three streams - Bihar Bioard Science, Arts, and Commerce along with toppers list and statistics. Check BSEB Inter pass percentage of last few years below - Years Commerce Arts Science 2022 90.38% 79.53% 79.81% 2021 91.48% 77.97% 77.628% 2020 93.26% 81.44% 77.39% 2019 93.02% 76.5% 81.2% 2018 91.32% 61.32% 44.71% 2017 37.13% 73.76% 30.11% 2016 73.13% 56% 67%



21 Mar, 2023 12:47 PM IST Bihar board 12th result 2023 Date The BSEB 12th result to be declared on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in or onlinebseb.in today on March 21, 2023. BSEB Class 12 exams 2023 were conducted from February 1 to February 11 for over 13 lakh students including 6,36,432 female students and 6,81,795 male students.



21 Mar, 2023 12:45 PM IST Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 : BSEB helpdesk As per the date and time announced, BSEB will declare the Bihar Board 12 result 2023 today at 2 pm. In case any student face any problem, they can reach BSEB at - 0612-2232074 and 8757241924 or may write to bsebsehelpdesk@gmail.com.

21 Mar, 2023 12:42 PM IST BSEB Inter Result 2023: BSEB 12th result at 2pm today The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce the Bihar board 12th result 2023 at 2 PM today. Also Read: BSEB 12th Result 2023 Today: Check When, Where and How to Get Bihar Board Inter Result Here

21 Mar, 2023 12:41 PM IST BSEB official website: Bihar board 12th result credentials To check the Bihar Board Inter results 2023, students have to visit the official websites. They have to use their roll number and roll code.

21 Mar, 2023 12:39 PM IST BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Details to be mentioned in marksheet As per the information available, it is likely that BSEB Inter result 2023 marksheet will have the following information - Name of the students

Father’s name

School name

Roll code

Roll number

Registration number

Faculty/Stream (Science, Commerce and Arts)

Subject-wise full and passing marks

Subject-wise theory and practical obtained marks

Subject-wise total marks

Aggregate marks

BSEB Class 12 result status

Division

21 Mar, 2023 12:35 PM IST Intermediate result 2023 bseb: When Bihar board 12th result will be declared? Bihar board 12th result 2023 will be declared today, March 21 at 2pm for all the streams - Arts, Science and Commerce.

21 Mar, 2023 12:34 PM IST BSEB Inter Result 2023: Who will be present for the announcement of Bihar Board 12 Result 2023? Mr. Anand Kishore, Chairman, Bihar School Examination Committee told that the result of the Intermediate Annual Examination, 2023 will be issued today on March 21 at 02:00 pm by Honorable Minister, Education Department, Prof. Chandrashekhar. Shri Deepak Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department will also be present on this occasion. इस अवसर पर श्री दीपक कुमार सिंह, अपर मुख्य सचिव, शिक्षा विभाग भी उपस्थित रहेंगे।#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #Inter_Result_2023 #BiharBoardResult — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 21, 2023

21 Mar, 2023 12:30 PM IST Bihar board 12th result 2023: Official websites to download BSEB Inter result After the announcement of BSEB Inter results 2023, students have to visit the official websites to check the same. They can check their Bihar Board 12 result 2023 for Arts, Commerce and Science at - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

onlinebseb.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com Also Read: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Official Websites: List of Sites to Check BSEB Inter Result Today

21 Mar, 2023 12:27 PM IST BSEB result for Class 12 Today BSEB Inter results 2023 will be declared today at 2pm on the official website. Students have to use their roll number and roll code ready to check their Bihar Board 12 result 2023.

21 Mar, 2023 12:25 PM IST BSEB Result 2023: How and Where to download Bihar Board Inter result and mark sheet? The Bihar Board Class 12th Result of Science/Commerce/Arts will be released at 2 PM today. To download results candidates have to visit the official website. The list of websites where Bihar Board Inter result 2023 is to be published is given below. Bihar Board Class 12th Result Websites Official Link to Download BSEB Inter Result biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click Here biharboardonline.com Click Here inter23.biharboardonline.com Click Here

21 Mar, 2023 12:24 PM IST When will Bihar Board 12th result 2023 date and time be announced? BSEB has announced the date and time for Bihar board Inter results 2023 by today. As per the Bihar Board 12th result date and time 2023, the officials will announce the result today at 2 PM on the Bihar Board websites. Students can check BSEB 12th result 2023 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, once announced.



21 Mar, 2023 12:19 PM IST BSEB Inter Result 2023: How to Check Bihar Board 12 Result Students can download Bihar Board Class 12th result can be from - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check the details below on How to Download Bihar Board 12th Result. Download Bihar Board Class 12th result and mark sheet: Step 1: Visit the biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the designated Bihar 12th result link

Step 3: On the next window, log in with the BSEB roll codes and roll numbers

Step 4: Download the Bihar board result PDF online Also Read: BSEB 12th Result 2023 Today: Check When, Where and How to Get Bihar Board Inter Result Here

