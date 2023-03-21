Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Official Websites: List of Sites to Check BSEB Inter Result Today

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: After the release of the BSEB 12th result for Arts, Commerce and Science, students can check it at various official websites. They can download their Bihar Board inter result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Check details here

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) will release the result of Bihar Board 12th result for Arts, Commerce and Science today. Students can check their BSEB inter result 2023 on these websites - onlinebseb.in, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. To check the Bihar Board 12 result 2023, students have to enter their roll number and roll code in the login window.

Students have to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of the declaration of Bihar Board 12th result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce. As per reports, this year 0ver 13 lakh students have registered for BSEB intermediate class 12 result 2023. Out of which 6,36,432 are female students and 6,81,795 are male students.

When To Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 for Arts, Commerce and Science?

As per the announced date, the result of Bihar Board 12 Arts, Science and Commerce can be checked today at 2 PM. The officials announced the Bihar Board result 2023 date on the official website as well as on its social media pages. Students who appeared for the board exam can check and download their Bihar Board 12 result 2023 in online mode. They can check below the Bihar Board official websites where the BSEB 12th result will be announced.

Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Date and Time official Tweet

श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति ने बताया कि माननीय मंत्री, शिक्षा विभाग, प्रो० चन्द्रशेखर द्वारा आज दिनांक 21.03.2023 को अपराह्न 02:00 बजे इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षाफल जारी किया जायेगा। — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 21, 2023

Where To Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 for Arts, Commerce and Science?

To check BSEB 12th result 2023, students have to visit the Bihar Board official website. Due to heavy rush after the release of BSEB 12 results, there might be chances that the Bihar Board official website result might not work. In that case, students can check their Bihar Board 12th result at these websites -

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboard.online

biharboardonline.com

Apart from Bihar Board's official website, students can also get their result via SMS. The details regarding the same will be updated after the confirmation by the BSEB board. They can also check the official website of Twitter for all the latest updates. Also, a direct link to check the Bihar Board 12th result will be provided on this page too.

How To Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023?

Students can check Bihar Board results in online mode by using their roll number and roll code. They can check as well as download their BSEB 12th result 2023 by following the steps given below -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Bihar board 12th result 2023 link.

3rd Step - A login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the roll code and roll number in the login window.

5th Step - Click on the submit button. The Bihar board 12th result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

6th Step - Download BSEB 12th result and take a printout of the same for future reference.

