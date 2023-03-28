Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Analysis: Check Past Year BSEB Matric Data for Appeared and Passed Students

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Analysis: Check here Past 7 - 8 Years BSEB High school Data for Appeared and Passed Students for Girls and Boys along with full toppers list.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Analysis: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) to announce Bihar Board Class 10th result soon. This year, more than 16 lakh candidates have appeared in Bihar Board Class 10th which was concluded on February 23, 2023. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their Bihar Board Class 10 result from the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in / secondary.biharboardonline.com / results.biharboardonline.com. To download BSEB Class 10 result 2023 candidates have to provide their roll number and roll code in the result login window.

As per the reports published in national dailies, a total of 16.37 lakh candidates have appeared in the Bihar Board Class 10th exam. The exam was conducted in two shifts and in each examination shift, eight lakh candidates appeared. In order to conduct fair examinations, the examination authority BSEB had set up a total of 1500 examination centers across the state. Patna district in the state has the maximum number of candidates appearing for the class 10th exam.

Bihar Board 10th Result Analysis 2023: Past 7 Years BSEB Class 10th Result Analysis

Bihar Board 10th Result Analysis: Appeared Vs Passed in Last 8 Years

On average more than 16 lakh candidates appear in the Bihar Board matric examination every year and more than 11 lakh candidates qualify. In 2019, the highest number of candidates passed the class 10 exam followed by 12,93,054 and 12,86,971 candidates in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Check the table below for more details on appeared vs passed candidates in Bihar Board 10th exam in the last 8 years.

Year Appeared Passed Pass Percentage 2022 16,11,099 12,86,971 79.88% 2021 16,54,171 12,93,054 78.17% 2020 14,94,071 12,04,030 80.59% 2019 16,60,609 13,40,610 80.73% 2018 17,58,000 12,11,086 68.89% 2017 17,71,000 8,87,625 50.12% 2016 15,38,789 7,17,999 46.66% 2015 14,09,175 10,59,277 75.17%





Bihar Board 10th Result Analysis: How Many Candidates Fail to Qualify in BSEB Matric

Based on Bihar Board Class 10 result data of the last eight years, on average 4.87 lakh candidates fail to qualify in the examination. In 2022, a total of 3,24,128 candidates failed to qualify for the exam. Candidates can check the table below to understand how many candidates fail in the BSEB Class 10 exam either due to not securing minimum qualifying marks.

Year Candidates Appeared Candidates Failed Fail Percentage 2022 16,11,099 3,24,128 20.12 2021 16,54,171 3,61,117 21.83 2020 14,94,071 2,90,041 19.41 2019 16,60,609 3,19,999 19.27 2018 17,58,000 5,46,914 31.11 2017 17,71,000 8,83,375 49.88 2016 15,38,789 8,20,790 53.34 2015 14,09,175 3,49,898 24.83

Bihar Board 10th Result Analysis: How Many Candidates Secure 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Division



In 2022, a total of 12,86,971 passed in Bihar Board 10th exam. Among the total qualified candidates, 6, 78,110 are boys and 6,08,861 are girls. Based on the analysis of the Bihar Board Class 10th result, 4,24,957 candidates secured first and 5,10,411 secured second division. For more details on how many candidates secured 1st, 2nd, and 3rd division in Bihar Board Class 10 result check the table below.

Pass Students Boys Girls Total First division 2,54,482 1,70,115 4,24,957 Second division 2,63,553 2,46,858 5,10,411 Third division 1,57,968 1,89,669 3,47,637 Pass (Compartmental/qualifying) 2,107 2,219 4,326 Total pass 6, 78,110 6,08,861 12,86,971

Bihar Board 10th Result Analysis: Bihar Board Toppers Marks and List



In 2022, Ramayani Roy, a student of Patel High School and Aurangabad, secured the first position by securing 487 marks in Bihar Board Matric exam. Sania of Nawada district and Vivek of Madhubani have been the second toppers. Both have got 486 marks. Check the table below for more details on Bihar Board Class 10 toppers and their scores.

Bihar Board 10th Toppers List 2022 Rank Bihar 10th Topper Name Marks Secured 1 Ramayani Roy 487 2 Sanya Kumar 486 2 Vivek Kumar Thakur 486 3 Prayaga Kumari 485 4 Nirjala Kumari 484 5 Anurag Kumar 483 5 Susan Kumar 483 5 Nikhil Kumar 483

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: How to Check and Download Marksheet

Candidates can check Bihar Board Class 10th result 2023 either online or offline. Candidates can check below the process to know how to download Bihar Board Class 10th result

How to check Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 online: To check the BSEB 10th Result, students must follow the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in / secondary.biharboardonline.com /results.biharboardonline.com Click on the link for Bihar Board online 10th Result 2023 Enter Roll Code, Roll Number/Name and press submit Download BSEB 10th result 2023

How to check BSEB 10th Result 2023 via SMS: Candidates can follow below mentioned steps to check Bihar Board Class 10th Result 2023 through SMS.

Type the following message: BIHAR10 ROLL-NUMBER

Now send this message to 56263

Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be sent as an SMS to your mobile phone

Save Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 for future references

The Bihar School Examination Board commonly known as BSEB is an autonomous body under the state education department of Bihar. The main function of BSEB is to conduct Class 10 (Matric exams) and Class 12 (intermediate exams ) for all the state government-affiliated schools.