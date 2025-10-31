List of Government PSUs in India

Public Sector Undertakings, or PSUs, are government-owned corporations in India that play a very important role in its economy. These enterprises operate in various strategic sectors such as energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, finance, and infrastructure. PSUs contribute towards employment, industrial development, and national growth while ensuring the government's presence in key industries.

They have been categorized into Maharatna, Navratna, and Miniratna based on their size, operational autonomy, and financial performance. Go through the following article for an updated and informative list of some of the key PSUs in India, along with their contributions, sector-wise.

Energy Sector PSUs