List of Government PSUs in India

By Kirti Sharma
Oct 31, 2025, 09:00 IST

Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) are central to India’s economic framework, driving progress in energy, industry, telecom, and finance. Divided into Maharatna, Navratna, and Miniratna categories, these enterprises ensure government participation in critical sectors while promoting industrial and social growth. Their contribution continues to be vital in shaping India’s sustainable development and economic stability.

Public Sector Undertakings, or PSUs, are government-owned corporations in India that play a very important role in its economy. These enterprises operate in various strategic sectors such as energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, finance, and infrastructure. PSUs contribute towards employment, industrial development, and national growth while ensuring the government's presence in key industries. 

They have been categorized into Maharatna, Navratna, and Miniratna based on their size, operational autonomy, and financial performance. Go through the following article for an updated and informative list of some of the key PSUs in India, along with their contributions, sector-wise.

Energy Sector PSUs

PSU Name

Sector

Key Functions

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

Oil & Gas Exploration

Exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC)

Refining & Marketing

Refining, pipeline transportation, and marketing of petroleum products

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)

Refining & Marketing

Refineries, marketing of petroleum products

National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)

Power Generation

Thermal power generation

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd

Power Transmission

Transmission of bulk power

Gas Authority of India Ltd (GAIL)

Natural Gas Transmission

Natural gas transmission and marketing

Manufacturing and Heavy Industries

PSU Name

Sector

Key Functions

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL)

Steel Manufacturing

Production of steel and its products

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

Heavy Electrical Equipment

Manufacturing and servicing of power equipment

National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)

Aluminium Production

Mining, refining, smelting, and marketing of aluminium

Cement Corporation of India

Cement Manufacturing

Production and marketing of cement

Telecommunications and IT

PSU Name

Sector

Key Functions

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)

Telecommunications

Providing telecom services across India

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL)

Telecommunications

Telephone services in metros like Delhi and Mumbai

Electronics Corporation of India Ltd (ECIL)

Electronics & Defense

Development of electronics, defense products

Financial Services

PSU Name

Sector

Key Functions

Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC)

Insurance

Life insurance services

State Bank of India (SBI)

Banking

Largest public sector bank

Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Banking

Commercial banking services

Export-Import Bank of India (EXIM Bank)

Financial Institution

Facilitate and finance exports and imports

Infrastructure and Miscellaneous

PSU Name

Sector

Key Functions

National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC)

Construction & Infrastructure Development

Urban infrastructure and housing projects

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

Aerospace & Defense

Aircraft manufacturing and maintenance

Food Corporation of India (FCI)

Food Security

Procurement, storage, and distribution of food grains

Categories of PSUs in India

  • Maharatna PSUs are the largest and profit-making PSUs with substantial operational autonomy. Examples include ONGC, IOC, NTPC, and SAIL.
  • Navratna PSUs: Medium to large PSUs with a good deal of autonomy to compete in the market. Examples include BHEL, GAIL, HPCL.

Public Sector Undertakings form the backbone of India's industrial, economic, and social development. They drive growth in very important areas such as energy, manufacturing, telecommunications, finance, and infrastructure. The government, through these enterprises, has been able to ensure that strategic sectors remain under controlled development with social welfare objectives. 

The combination of Maharatna, Navratna, and Miniratna companies brings about a structured and efficient way of approaching economic governance and industrial expansion. As India progresses, the role of PSUs remains vital in meeting national objectives and bringing in stability and growth across sectors.

Kirti Sharma
Kirti Sharma

Content Writer

Kirti Sharma is a content writing professional with 3 years of experience in the EdTech Industry and Digital Content. She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and worked with companies like ThoughtPartners Global, Infinite Group, and MIM-Essay. She writes for the General Knowledge and Current Affairs section of JagranJosh.com.

... Read More

