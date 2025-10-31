Which Is The Largest Saltwater Lake In India?

Did you know that India has a huge saltwater lake that many people don't know much about? Covering around 1,100 square kilometres, this massive lagoon is a true natural wonder. It lies on the eastern coast of India, in Odisha, and connects to the Bay of Bengal, where fresh and saltwater mix harmoniously. Every winter, this lake becomes a safe haven for over a million migratory birds that travel from Siberia, Mongolia, and Central Asia.

It's also one of the few places in the world where you can see the rare Irrawaddy dolphin swimming in the wild. In 1981, it became India's first Ramsar Site, underscoring its importance to nature and wildlife. In this article, we'll explore why this Lake is not only full of life and beauty but also proudly known as India's largest saltwater lake.