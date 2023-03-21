BSEB 12th Result 2023 OUT: Get Bihar Board Inter Result Here

BSEB 12th Result 2023 Today at 2 PM: Bihar Board Intermediate Class 12 Result have been announced on the official website. The results have been declared by Bihar Education Minister Prof. Chandra Sekhar. Students who have appeared for the Class 12 Bihar Board exam 2023 can check the BSEB Result 2023 through the link available on the official website. Students can also click on the link given below to check the BSEB 12th Result 2023.

श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति ने बताया कि माननीय मंत्री, शिक्षा विभाग, प्रो० चन्द्रशेखर द्वारा आज दिनांक 21.03.2023 को अपराह्न 02:00 बजे इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षाफल जारी किया जायेगा। — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 21, 2023

According to the latest updates shared, roughly over 13 Lakh students have appeared for the BSEB 12th Exams 2023 conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023. Candidates can check their BSEB 12th Arts, Science and Commerce stream exams through the link given on the official website. To check the Bihar 12th Result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the BSEB 12th Roll Number in the result link given

The Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 will be available on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also check the Bihar 12th Result 2023 through the direct link available here.

When to check BSEB 12th Result 2023

The Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB 12th Result 2023 today - March 21, 2023, at 2 PM. The official date and time have been confirmed by the Bihar Board officials. Candidates can check their results through the link given here.

Where to check BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result 2023

The Bihar board will be announcing the Class 12 result for all three streams on the official website of the board. Candidates must note that along with the official link on the website, a direct link for candidates to check the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 will also be available on this page.

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboardonline.com

How to check BSEB 12th Result 2023

The Bihar Board Class 12 Results 2023 were announced by the board officials. The link for students to check the Bihar Class 12 Result 2023 will be given on the website of the board. Students can also follow the steps available here to check the Bihar 12th Result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the Bihar School Examination Board official website

Step 2: Click on the BSEB Class 12 Result link given

Step 3: Enter the BSEB 12th Roll Number in the registration link given

Step 4: The BSEB 12th Result 2023 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the BSEB 12th Result 2023 for further reference

