Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 LIVE: BSEB Intermediate Result OUT, Check at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

21 Mar, 2023 03:41 PM IST BSEB 12th Result 2023 Statistics Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 have been announced. A total of 1304586 students appeared for the BSEB Class 12 exams out of which 1091948 students have qualified the exams. Also Read: BSEB 12th Result 2023 List of Toppers

21 Mar, 2023 02:54 PM IST How to check 12 bseb result 2023 To check the Bihar Class 12 Result 2023, candidates can visit the official website or click on the link given here and enter the Class 12 Roll Number and Roll Code.

21 Mar, 2023 02:51 PM IST Check BSEB class 12 Result Here Candidates unable to visit the Bihar Board official website can click on the below-given link to download the BSEB class 12 Result 2023. BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 - Click Here

21 Mar, 2023 02:49 PM IST Bihar Class 12 Result 2023 Announced Bihar Class 12 Results 2023 have been announced on the official website of the Bihar Board. Candidates can check here the statistics of the performance of the students in the Class 12 Bihar board Exams 2023. Total Pass Percent: 85.50% Arts Pass Percent:84.33% Commerece:96.39% Science: 86.98% Vocational: 78.08%

21 Mar, 2023 02:44 PM IST BSEB Result 2023 Overall Pass Percentage The overall Pass percentage recorded for the BSEB 12th Result 2023 is 83.70%.

21 Mar, 2023 02:42 PM IST Bihar 12th Result 2023 Toppers Bihar Board has announced the Class 12 Results 2023 on the official website. Students can check the BSEB 12th Toppers here. Ayushi Nandan has topped the BSEB class 12 Science stream exams with 94.8%. Mohaddesa has secured the top rank in the Arts stream with 95% and Somya Sharma has topped the Commerce stream with 95%.

21 Mar, 2023 02:35 PM IST Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 OUT! The wait for the Bihar 12th Result 2023 is finally over. Bihar Education Minister Prof. Chandra Sekhar has officially announced the Bihar 12th Result 2023 in an official press conference. Candidates can check the Class 12 Result through the link given on the official website of the board.



21 Mar, 2023 01:59 PM IST Bihar 12th Result Shortly Bihar Class 12 Result 2023 is expected shortly. Bihar Education Minister Prof. Chandra Shekar will be announcing the Bihar Class 12 Result 2023 Soon. Students can keep refreshing this page for updates.

21 Mar, 2023 01:50 PM IST Bihar Intermediate Result 2023 OUT soon Bihar Class 12 Result for Arts, Science and Commerce streams will be out soon. All those candidates awaiting the results can check the results through the result link given on the official website of the board. Also Read: BSEB 12th Result 2023 Today: Check When, Where and How to Get Bihar Board Inter Result Here

21 Mar, 2023 01:48 PM IST Where to Check BSEB 12th Result 2023 Bihar Education Minister will be announcing the class 12 results following which the link will be available on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can also check the Bihar Class 12 Result 2023 through the direct link given here.

21 Mar, 2023 01:46 PM IST Bihar 12th Result 2023: What is the minimum passing mark? To qualify the Bihar 12th Exam 2023, students are required to secure a minimum of 30% in the written exam and 40% in the Practical exams.

21 Mar, 2023 01:42 PM IST Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Kaise Check Kare? Bihar Class 12 Result will be announced in the next 15 minutes. To check the BSEB 12th Result students need to enter the class 12 roll number and roll code in the result link available on the official website.

21 Mar, 2023 01:40 PM IST Key points to remember when checking BSEB 12th Result 2023 When checking the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 students must make sure to cross check all the details given on the online marksheet. The board will issue the original marksheets to the students soon.

21 Mar, 2023 01:33 PM IST Bihar Class 12 Result 2023 Pass percentage Bihar Board officials will be announced on the official website of the board. along with the BSEB 12th Result 2023, the board will also be announcing the list of students who have topped the exams and the overall pass percentage of each steam. BSEB 12th Result Previous year Pass percentage Years Commerce Arts Science 2022 90.38% 79.53% 79.81% 2021 91.48% 77.97% 77.628% 2020 93.26% 81.44% 77.39%

21 Mar, 2023 01:29 PM IST Steps to Download BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 To download the Bihar Class 12 Result 2023 candidates can follow the below-given steps. Step 1: Visit the Bihar Board official website Step 2: Click on the Bihar 12th Result link on the homepage Step 3: Enter the BSEB 12th Roll Number and Roll Code in the link given Step 4: Download the BSEB 12th Result 2023 for further reference

21 Mar, 2023 01:18 PM IST Documents required to check BSEB 12th Result 2023 Candidates appearing for the BSEB 12th Result 2023 need to keep their Class 12 Admit Card with them when checking the BSEB Intermediate Result on the official website. Candidates are required to enter the BSEB 12th Roll Number and Roll Code in the link given.

BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 Soon Candidates eagerly awaiting the BSEB Class 12 Results 2023 can also check the Result on the below-given websites. bihar12.jagranjosh.com

jagranjosh.com

21 Mar, 2023 01:09 PM IST Bihar Class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce Result Today Bihar Board Intermediate, Class 12 Result 2023 will be announced on the official website today. The board will be announcing the BSEB 12th Results fir all the three streams in a single result link.

21 Mar, 2023 01:08 PM IST Bihar Board Result 2023: Helpdesk for students BSEB Intermediate Result 2023 will be announced at 2 PM today - March 21, 2023. In case of any queries candidates can contact the helpline number- 0612-2232074 and 8757241924 or write to bsebsehelpdesk@gmail.com.

21 Mar, 2023 12:53 PM IST Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 to be announced in an Hour Bihar Board Class 12 Intermediate Exam Result 2023 will be announced on the official website at 2 PM today. Students awaiting the declaration of the Bihar 12th Exam Result 2023 can visit the official website of BSEB - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. to check the exam result.

21 Mar, 2023 12:37 PM IST What is the Date and Time to check BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 Going by the notification issued on the official website, the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023, will be announced on the official website today - March 21, 2023 at 2 PM on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

21 Mar, 2023 12:36 PM IST Bihar 12th Pass Percentage 2023 According to the data released in 2022, Bihar Board recorded an overall pass percentage of 80.15% in the Class 12 BSEB Exam 2023. This year as well the board will be announcing the Class 12 Pass percentage and the data of the performance of the students.

21 Mar, 2023 12:33 PM IST Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: List of Toppers Bihar Board officials will be announcing the list of students who have topped the BSEB 12th Science, Commerce and Arts stream exams. The overall pass percentage and the stream wise pass percentage will also be announced today.

21 Mar, 2023 12:28 PM IST BSEB Class 12 Compartment Exams Bihar Board will also announce today the dates for the Bihar Class 12 Compartment exams after the Intermediate Class 12 Results are announced.

21 Mar, 2023 12:22 PM IST Details Mentioned on the Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Bihar Board Intermediate Results will contain the following details Candidate Name and Roll Number

Name of Examination

Marks Secured

Subjects Appeared

Total Marks

Minimum Marks Required

Qualifying status

21 Mar, 2023 12:20 PM IST Bihar 12th Result 2023: Login Credentials To check the Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the following in the result link BSEB 12th Roll Number BSEB 12th Roll Code

21 Mar, 2023 12:19 PM IST Who will be announcing the BSEB 12th Result 2023 Bihar Board Class 12 Result 2023 will be announced by Bihar Education Minister Prof. Chandra Shekhar. Students can login using the BSEB Roll Number and Roll Code in the link given.

21 Mar, 2023 12:18 PM IST www.biharboard.ac.in 2023 12th result At 2 PM Today Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB Intermediate Result on the official website - www.biharboard.ac.in at 2 PM today.

21 Mar, 2023 12:16 PM IST How many students have appeared for BSEB 12th Exam 2023? According to data shared, over 13.5 Lakh students have appeared for the BSEB 12th Exams 2023 conducted from February 1 to 11, 2023. The exact data of the performance of the students will be shared by the officials along with the BSEB Class 12 Result 2023.

21 Mar, 2023 12:14 PM IST Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: What is the Minimum Mark Required? Bihar Board 12th Result will be announced at 2 PM today. As per the marking scheme shared by the board, students are required to secure a minimum of 30% marks in the theory exams and 40% marks in the practical exams in each subject in order to be considered as qualified.

21 Mar, 2023 12:12 PM IST BSEB Class 12 Result 2023: Has the Board Announced the Results? Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB 12th Result today - March 21, 2023 at 2 PM on the official website biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

21 Mar, 2023 12:04 PM IST When will the BSEB 12th Result 2023 be Announced? According to the official notification schedule in Twitter by Bihar School Examination Board, BSEB 12th Result will be announced by the state education minister at 2 PM today.

21 Mar, 2023 12:04 PM IST Where to Check BSEB 12th Result 2023 Bihar Board Class 12 Result for the Arts, Commerce and Science streams will be announced on the official website at 2 PM today. Candidates can visit the below given websites to check the BSEB 12th Result 2023 biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboard.online

biharboardonline.com Also Read: List of Websites to check BSEB 12th Result 2023

21 Mar, 2023 12:02 PM IST BSEB 12th Result Today at 2 PM - Keep Your Admit Cards Ready Bihar Board will be announcing the BSEB 12th Result on the official website today. Candidates who have appeared for the Bihar Board 12th Exams 2023 must keep their Class 12 Admit Card ready with them. Also Read: [Official] Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 Date and Time Released by BSEB, Check Latest Update Here

21 Mar, 2023 12:01 PM IST How to check BSEB 12th Result 2023 Bihar School Examination Board will be announcing the BSEB Class 12 Result on the official website today - March 21, 2023 at 2 PM. Students who have appeared for the Bihar Class 12 Exams can follow the below given steps to check the BSEB 12th Result 2023. Step 1: Visit the BSEB official website Step 2: Click on the BSEB 12th Result link on the homepage Step 3: Enter the BSEB 12th Roll Number and Roll Code in the link given Step 4: Download the BSEB 12th Result 2023 for further reference Also Read: BSEB 12th Result 2023 Today: Check When, Where and How to Get Bihar Board Inter Result Here

21 Mar, 2023 11:47 AM IST BSEB Class 12 Results at 2 PM Today According to the notification issued, Bihar 12th Result 2023 will be announced by Bihar Education Minister Prof. Chandra Shekhar along with Shri Deepak Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department who will also be present. इस अवसर पर श्री दीपक कुमार सिंह, अपर मुख्य सचिव, शिक्षा विभाग भी उपस्थित रहेंगे।#BSEB #BiharBoard #Bihar #Inter_Result_2023 #BiharBoardResult — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 21, 2023

21 Mar, 2023 11:39 AM IST BSEB 12th Results at 2 PM today Bihar Board is all set to announce the BSEB Class 12 Results at 2 PM today - March 21, 2023. श्री आनन्द किशोर, अध्यक्ष, बिहार विद्यालय परीक्षा समिति ने बताया कि माननीय मंत्री, शिक्षा विभाग, प्रो० चन्द्रशेखर द्वारा आज दिनांक 21.03.2023 को अपराह्न 02:00 बजे इंटरमीडिएट वार्षिक परीक्षा, 2023 का परीक्षाफल जारी किया जायेगा। — Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) March 21, 2023

21 Mar, 2023 11:34 AM IST Will the BSEB 12th Result be announced on March 22? According to a post on social media, the BSEB 12th Result will be announced on March 22, 2023. The news is however fake and students have been asked to only visit the official website of Bihar board for result related updates. Result to be announced on 22.03.2023#BSEB #BiharBoard #Inter_Result_2023 #BSEB_Inter_Result_2023 #Bihar_Board_12th_Result_2023

Bihar Board Intermediate Result 2023@bseb_results @ABPNews @aajtak @BBCHindi @officialbseb @DainikBhaskar@Live_Hindustan pic.twitter.com/GKMa3Ol5Bp — Bseb Results (@bseb_results) March 12, 2023

21 Mar, 2023 11:23 AM IST Has BSEB 12th Result Date and Time been announced? Bihar School Examination Board is yet to announce the BSEB Class 12 Result Date and Time. Students awaiting the announcement of the Bihar 12th Result 2023 are advised to keep visiting the official website for details on the BSEB 12th Result 2023.

20 Mar, 2023 07:09 PM IST BSEB Result 2023: Will the Board announce Class 12 Toppers? Just like every year Bihar board will be announcing the list of students who have topped the BSEB 12th Exams in the Science, Arts and Commerce stream.

20 Mar, 2023 06:54 PM IST Students await Bihar 12th Result 2023 Around 13.5 Lakh students have appeared for the Bihar 12th exams 2023. Students are eagerly awaiting the announcement from board officials regarding the Bihar 12th Result 2023.

20 Mar, 2023 06:42 PM IST Where to collect the Bihar 12th Original certificates The Bihar 12th Original certificates will be issued to the respective schools. Students can collect their class 12 mark sheets and certificates from their respective schools once the results are announced.

20 Mar, 2023 06:30 PM IST BSEB 12th Result 2023: Result Link for different streams Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 will be announced in a single link for all three streams. Students can enter the BSEB 12th Roll number in the result link in order to check the Bihar 12th Result 2023.

20 Mar, 2023 06:18 PM IST When will the board conduct BSEB 12th Answer Sheet Scrutiny? The Bihar 12th Answer sheet scrutiny will be conducted shortly after the board announces the class 12 results. Candidates who want to get their answer sheets rechecked can visit the website and apply for the scrutiny procedure.

20 Mar, 2023 06:10 PM IST How to check BSEB 12th Result via SMS? BSEB Class 12 Results will also be available to the students via SMS. Candidates can follow the below given steps for the same. Step 1 - Go to the SMS application on a mobile phone. Step 2 - Type a message in the given format: BIHAR12 ROLL-NUMBER. Step 3 - Now, send the message to a specified number: 56263. Step 4 - Bihar Board will send the Bihar board class 12th results 2023 on the same number.

20 Mar, 2023 06:02 PM IST Bihar 12th Result 2023: What after the Board Announces the Results? After the Bihar Class 12 Result 2023 is announced, students who have qualified the exams will be eligible for the further admissions to professional and degree courses. Candidates can also apply for the Class 12 Compartment exams and Answer Sheet Scrutiny.

20 Mar, 2023 05:55 PM IST Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: Latest Updates Bihar Board is yet to announce the Class 12 Result Date and Time. Close 13.5 Lakh students who have appeared for the Class 12 Bihar board exams are patiently awaiting the class 12 exam results. Candidates can keep visiting the official website for details on the BSEB 12th Result 2023.

20 Mar, 2023 05:44 PM IST Bihar 12th Result 2023: Date and Time Soon Bihar Board will soon be announcing the Date and Time for candidates to download the BSEB 12th Result 2023. According to local media reports, the BSEB Class 12 Results for all the three streams will be announced in the next few days.

20 Mar, 2023 05:30 PM IST BSEB 12th Result 2023: Class 12 Scoence Toppers 2022 BSEB class 12 Result 2023 will be announced on the official website. Students can check the list of toppers from the previous year below. Rank Student Name Total Marks Percentage 1 Saurav Kumar 472 94.40% 1 Arjun Kumar 472 94.40% 2 Raj Kumar 471 94.20% 3 Sejal Kumari 470 94.00% 4 Vishnu Kumar 469 93.80% 4 Shubham Kumar Verma 469 93.80% 4 Sanjeet Kumar 469 93.80% 4 Laukesh Kumar 469 93.80% 4 Goutam Kumar Jha 469 93.80% 4 Swati kumari 469 93.80% 5 Anshul Kumar 468 93.60% 5 Vidyanand Kumar 468 93.60% 5 Shivdayal Kumar 468 93.60%

20 Mar, 2023 05:19 PM IST BSEB 12th Result 2023: What if a Student Fails? In case a student fails in a few papers of the Bihar Board 12th exams 2023, they will be eligible to appear for the Bihar 12th Compartment exams. The board will be conducting the BSEB 12th Compartment exams after the board results are announced online.

20 Mar, 2023 05:10 PM IST BSEB Intermediate Result 2023: How many students appeared for Board Exams? According to the data provided, close to 13.5 Lakh students have appeared for the Bihar Board 12th Exams 2023.

20 Mar, 2023 05:02 PM IST Will the board issue BSEB 12th Original Marksheets A few weeks from the announcement of the Bihar 12th Result 2023, candidates will be able to collect their Bihar 12th Original marksheet and certificates from their respective schools. The original marksheets will be issued by the board.

20 Mar, 2023 04:57 PM IST BSEB 12th Result 2023: Commerce Stream Toppers Bihar Board will be announcing the Class 12 Commerce stream toppers after the results are announced. Candidates can check the toppers from the previous year below. Rank Student Name Total Marks Percentage 1 Ankit Kumar Gupta 473 94.60% 2 Vinit Sinha 472 94.40% 2 Piyush Kumar 472 94.40% 3 Muskan Singh 470 94.00% 3 Anjali Kumari 470 94.00% 4 Sudhanshu Ranjan 469 93.80% 5 MD Aaquib 468 93.60% 5 MD Intekhab Alam 468 93.60% 5 MD Ammar Ashhad 468 93.60% 5 Kamlesh Mukhiya 468 93.60%

20 Mar, 2023 04:45 PM IST Bihar Inter Result 2023: Compartment Exams Bihar Board will be conducting Compartment exams for students who want to improve their exam scores. Such candidates are required to visit the website and apply for the Bihar 12th Compartment exams through the applications available online.

20 Mar, 2023 04:38 PM IST BSEB 12th Result 2023: Answer Sheet Scrutiny After the Bihar 12th Results 2023 are announced on the official website, students will be notified of the Bihar 12th Answer Sheet Scrutiny procedure. Students can submit their answer sheets for re-evaluation within the time period notified.

20 Mar, 2023 04:28 PM IST Bihar 12th Result 2023: Does BSEB announce the Result on Twitter Bihar Board officials will be announcing the Class 12 Results only on the official website. However, the board will announce the date and time of the results on its official Twitter handle - Bihar School Examination Board.

20 Mar, 2023 04:10 PM IST BSEB Inter Result 2023: Where to check BSEB 12th Result 2023 Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 will be available on the below given websites biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

onlinebseb.in

secondary.biharboardonline.com

20 Mar, 2023 03:58 PM IST BSEB Class 12 Result 2023: List of toppers from 2022 Every year the board announces the Class 12 Bihar board toppers. The list of students who topped the Arts stream exams in 2022 is given below. BSEB Class 12 ArtsToppers 2022 Rank Student Name Total Marks Percentage 1 Sangam Raj 482 96.40% 2 Shreya kumari 471 94.20% 3 Ritika Ratna 470 94.00% 4 Ratrani Kumari 469 93.80% 5 Sharafat Alam 466 93.20% 5 Mamta Kumari 466 93.20%

20 Mar, 2023 03:44 PM IST BSEB 12th Result 2023: What was the Previous year Pass Percentage? The performance of the students in BSEB Class 12 Exams in 2023 is as follows Particulars Details Total Number of Students Appeared 13,45,939 Total Number of Students Passed 10,62,557 Total Pass Percentage 80.15% Percentage of Arts Students Passed 79.53% Percentage of Commerce Students Passed 90.38% Percentage of Science Students Passed 79.81%

20 Mar, 2023 03:30 PM IST BSEBB 12th Result 2023: How to check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023? The BSEB 12th Result will be given on the official website of the board. To download the BSEB 12th Result Students can follow the steps provided here. Step 1 - Visit the Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Step 2 - Click on the BSEB Class 12 result link on the homepage

Step 3 - Enter the Class 12 Roll Number and Roll Code in the link given

Step 4 - BSEB 12th Result 2023 will be displayed

Step 5 - Download the BSEB 12th Result 2023 for Further reference

20 Mar, 2023 03:15 PM IST Bihar Board Inter Result 2023: What are the Login credentials required to download BSEB 12th Result 2023 To download the BSEB Class 12 Result 2023, students are required to visit the official website and enter the following details BSEB Class 12 Roll Number BSEB Class 12 Roll Code



20 Mar, 2023 03:02 PM IST BSEB 12th Result 2023: Will the Intermediate Arts Result be announced Separately? BSEB will be announcing the Bihar Board Class 12 Results for the BSEB 12th Arts, Commerce and Science streams in a single link where candidates can enter the Class 12 Roll number to check the results

20 Mar, 2023 02:51 PM IST Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: What are the Details Mentioned on the BSEB 12th Marksheet? BSEB will be releasing an online copy of the class 12 mark sheets of the students. The online copy will contain the following details Candidate Name and Roll Number

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Category of the candidate

Name of Examination

Subjects appeared

Marks Secured

Total Marks

Qualifying status

20 Mar, 2023 02:37 PM IST BSEB Class 12 Result 2023: How to download BSEB 12th Result 2023? Bihar Board Intermediate Class 12 Result 2023 will be available for download on the official website. To check the board results, students must visit the official website and enter the BSEB Class 12 Roll Number in the result link given.



20 Mar, 2023 02:37 PM IST BSEB 12th Result 2023: What are the Bihar Board official websites to download the mark sheet? Bihar Board officials will be announcing the BSEB Class 12 Result 2023 on the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Along with this, candidates will also be able to check the BSEB 12th Result and download the Marksheet at onlinebseb.in or secondary.biharboardonline.com