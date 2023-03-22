Bihar Board 12th Toppers List: Overall 83.70 Pass Percentage, Check Science, Art and Commerce Toppers Name Here!

Bihar Board 12th Toppers List 2023: BSEB 12th Result 2023 has been announced by Bihar School Examination Board on March 21, 2023. As per the data released by the board out of the 13,04,586 students who appeared for the BSEB 12th board exams, a total of 10,91,948 cleared the exams with an overall pass percentage of 83.70%.
Board has also announced the list of students who have topped the Bihar Board Class 12 exams in the Arts, Science and Commerce streams. The overall pass percentage for the male candidates was 82.01% while the pass percentage for girls was 85.5%. Students can check here the list of toppers along with the marks and ranks secured.
|Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 - Overall Analysis
|Category
|Appear
|Pass
|Pass%
|Female
|631563
|539988
|85.5
|Male
|673023
|551960
|82.01
|Total
|1304586
|1091948
|83.70
Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Pass Percentage
A total of 13,04,586 students participated in the Bihar Board 12th exam 2023 out of which 10,51,948 students have been able to be successful in it. The overall pass percentage is 83.70%. The Bihar Board 12th result pass percentage for Science, Arts and Commerce is shared in the table below here.
- Bihar Board Arts Pass Percentage: 82.74%
- Bihar Board Commerce Pass Percentage:93.95%
- Bihar Board Science Pass Percentage: 83.93%
- Bihar Board Vocational Pass Percentage: 85.25%
BSEB 12th Result 2023 Sectionwise Performance of Students
Bihar board has released the section performance of the students, the number of students who have secured the 1st, 2nd and 3rd division in the BSB 12th exam 2023. Check details below.
|Faculty
|1st - Division
|2nd - Division
|3rd - Division
|Arts
|1,80,979
|2,86,859
|85,312
|Commerce
|30,475
|12,975
|2,730
|Science
|3,01,627
|1,87,223
|3,450
|Vocational
|141
|166
|11
|Total
|5,13,222
|4,87,223
|91,503
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Topper List 2023
In the BSEB Bihar Result 2023 that has been declared on 21 March, Ayushi Nandan, Somya Sharma and Mohaddesa have topped the exam from Science, Commerce and Arts streams respectively. The topper list has been shared below here for Bihar Board 12th Science, Arts and Commerce.
- Science: Ayushi Nandan (94.8%)
- Commerce: Somya Sharma (95%)
- Arts: Mohaddesa (95%)
Bihar Board 12th Science Toppers 2023
Ayushi Nandann has topped the Bihar Board 12th Science with 474 marks - 94.8%. The second position is bagged by two candidates Himanshu Kumar, and Shubham Chaurasiya with 94.4%. Check the BSEB 12th Science toppers below with marks.
|
Bihar Class 12 Science Topper Name
|
Marks/ Percentage
|
Ayushi Nandan
|
474 marks (94.8%)
|
Himanshu Kumar, Shubham Chaurasiya
|
472 marks (94.4%)
|
Aditi Kumari
|
471 marks (94.2%)
Bihar Board 12th Arts Toppers List 2023
The highest marks secured in the Bihar 12th Arts stream was by Mohaddesa who secured 475 marks - 95%. Check the complete list of toppers here.
|
Bihar Class 12 Arts Topper Name
|
Marks/ Percentage
|
Mohaddesa
|
475 marks (95%)
|
Kumari Pragya
|
470 marks (94%)
|
Saurabh Kumar
|
469 marks (93.8%)
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Commerce Toppers 2023 List
BSEB 12th Commerce stream had the highest number of rank holders. Check the list of top rank holders below.
|
Bihar Class 12 Commerce Toppers Name
|
Marks/ Percentage
|
Soumya Sharma, Rajnish Kumar Pathak
|
475 (95%)
|
Bhumi Kumari, Tanuja Singh, Komal Kumari
|
474 (94.8%)
|
Payal Kumari
|
472 marks (94.4%)
BSEB 12th Result 2023: Division-wise Data
The performance of the students has been graded into the first, second, and third divisions. 5,13,222 candidates have appeared in the 1st division, 4,87,223 in 2nd division and 91,503 in third division. You can check the Bihar Board 12th division-wise data in the table below.
|
Division
|
Number of Students Passed
|
First Class
|
5,13,222
|
Second Class
|
4,87,223
|
Third Class
|
91,503
