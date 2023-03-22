Bihar Board 12th Toppers List: Overall 83.70 Pass Percentage, Check Science, Art and Commerce Toppers Name Here!

Bihar Board 12th Toppers List 2023: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 has been declared on 21 March. Class 12th students from BSEB Bihar Board can check the topper list here for Science, Arts and Commerce. As per the Bihar Board Inter result, the overall percentage is 83.70%. Check Bihar Board 12th topper list, pass percentage and more here.

Board has also announced the list of students who have topped the Bihar Board Class 12 exams in the Arts, Science and Commerce streams. The overall pass percentage for the male candidates was 82.01% while the pass percentage for girls was 85.5%. Students can check here the list of toppers along with the marks and ranks secured.

Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2023 - Overall Analysis Category Appear Pass Pass% Female 631563 539988 85.5 Male 673023 551960 82.01 Total 1304586 1091948 83.70

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Pass Percentage

A total of 13,04,586 students participated in the Bihar Board 12th exam 2023 out of which 10,51,948 students have been able to be successful in it. The overall pass percentage is 83.70%. The Bihar Board 12th result pass percentage for Science, Arts and Commerce is shared in the table below here.

Bihar Board Arts Pass Percentage: 82.74%

Bihar Board Commerce Pass Percentage:93.95%

Bihar Board Science Pass Percentage: 83.93%

Bihar Board Vocational Pass Percentage: 85.25%

BSEB 12th Result 2023 Sectionwise Performance of Students

Bihar board has released the section performance of the students, the number of students who have secured the 1st, 2nd and 3rd division in the BSB 12th exam 2023. Check details below.

Faculty 1st - Division 2nd - Division 3rd - Division Arts 1,80,979 2,86,859 85,312 Commerce 30,475 12,975 2,730 Science 3,01,627 1,87,223 3,450 Vocational 141 166 11 Total 5,13,222 4,87,223 91,503

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Topper List 2023

In the BSEB Bihar Result 2023 that has been declared on 21 March, Ayushi Nandan, Somya Sharma and Mohaddesa have topped the exam from Science, Commerce and Arts streams respectively. The topper list has been shared below here for Bihar Board 12th Science, Arts and Commerce.

Science: Ayushi Nandan (94.8%)

Commerce: Somya Sharma (95%)

Arts: Mohaddesa (95%)

Bihar Board 12th Science Toppers 2023

Ayushi Nandann has topped the Bihar Board 12th Science with 474 marks - 94.8%. The second position is bagged by two candidates Himanshu Kumar, and Shubham Chaurasiya with 94.4%. Check the BSEB 12th Science toppers below with marks.

Bihar Class 12 Science Topper Name Marks/ Percentage Ayushi Nandan 474 marks (94.8%) Himanshu Kumar, Shubham Chaurasiya 472 marks (94.4%) Aditi Kumari 471 marks (94.2%)

Bihar Board 12th Arts Toppers List 2023

The highest marks secured in the Bihar 12th Arts stream was by Mohaddesa who secured 475 marks - 95%. Check the complete list of toppers here.

Bihar Class 12 Arts Topper Name Marks/ Percentage Mohaddesa 475 marks (95%) Kumari Pragya 470 marks (94%) Saurabh Kumar 469 marks (93.8%)

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Commerce Toppers 2023 List

BSEB 12th Commerce stream had the highest number of rank holders. Check the list of top rank holders below.

Bihar Class 12 Commerce Toppers Name Marks/ Percentage Soumya Sharma, Rajnish Kumar Pathak 475 (95%) Bhumi Kumari, Tanuja Singh, Komal Kumari 474 (94.8%) Payal Kumari 472 marks (94.4%)

BSEB 12th Result 2023: Division-wise Data

The performance of the students has been graded into the first, second, and third divisions. 5,13,222 candidates have appeared in the 1st division, 4,87,223 in 2nd division and 91,503 in third division. You can check the Bihar Board 12th division-wise data in the table below.

Division Number of Students Passed First Class 5,13,222 Second Class 4,87,223 Third Class 91,503

