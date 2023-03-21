Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Today To Be Available at Jagran Josh, Check BSEB Inter Result Updates Here

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023: As per the recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Bihar Board Inter result 2023 today on March 21 for Arts, Science and Commerce. Students can check their BSEB 12th result 2023 at the official websites of Bihar Board - results.biharboardonline.com and at Jagran Josh - jagranjosh.com portal too. They have to use their roll number and roll code to check the Bihar Board 12 result 2023. As per reports, over 13 lakh students have registered for BSEB intermediate. Out of which 6,36,432 were female and 6,81,795 were male students.

The link to view the Bihar board Intermediate result 2023 will be activated after the official declaration of results by the Education Minister in the press conference. In last year's BSEB Inter results announced on March 16, the overall pass percentage stood at 80.15%. A total of 13,25,749 candidates wrote the exam, of whom 10,62,557 were declared pass.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Today To Be Available at Jagran Josh

Apart from the official websites, students can check their Bihar Board result 2023 for class 12 Arts, Science and Commerce at Jagran Josh portal at 2 PM soon after the press conference. They can check below the list of Jagran Josh websites, where the BSEB 12th result will be available -

Important Links for Bihar Board Result 2023-

How To Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 at Jagran Josh?

To check BSEB Inter result 2023 at Jagran Josh, students have to visit the official website. They can go through below mentione steps -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Jagran Josh Bihar Board 12 - bihar12.jagranjosh.com .

2nd Step - On the new page, click on Bihar Board 12 result 2023.

3rd Step - A window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the login credentials.

5th Step - The BSEB 12 Inter result will appear on the screen.

