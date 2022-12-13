Bihar BSFC Recruitment 2022-23 For 526 Manager, LDC Posts: Check Eligibility And How To Apply

BCECEB has invited online application for the 526 Manager, LDC Posts on its official website. Check BCECEB Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

Bihar BSFC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has published job notification for total 526 various posts including Assistant Manager, Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Accountant, Quality Controller and others on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 02 January 2023.

Out of total 526 vacancies, there are 262- Assistant Manager, Assistant Account Officer-20, Accountant-10, Quality Controller-101 and 133 are for LDC. Candidates with certain educational qualification including Graduate/MBA/CA with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.





Important Date Bihar BSFC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 02 January 2023

Last Date To Download the Challan:31 December 2022.

Online Edit Option 06 to 08 January 2023.

Vacancy Details Bihar BSFC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Assistant Manager-262

Assistant Account officer-20

Accountant-10

Quality Controller-101

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)-133

Eligibility Criteria Bihar BSFC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Assistant Manager-MBA/ PGDBM/PGD in Business Management from any recognized university/ institutions.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the Eligibility/Age Limit and others update for the posts.

How To Download: Bihar BSFC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification

Visit the official website of Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB)-https://bceceboard.bihar.gov.in/ Go to the Announcements Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Advertisement and Important Links related to Examination for Assistant Manager/Assistant Account officer/Accountant/Quality Controller and Lower Division Clerk Post in Bihar State Food & Civil Supplies Corporation Limited(BSFC)' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the Bihar BSFC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification in a new window. Download Bihar BSFC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification and save the same for your future reference.

Bihar BSFC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification PDF





How To Apply Bihar BSFC Recruitment 2022-23 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official eebsite:bceceboard.bihar.gov.in on or before 02 January 2023.