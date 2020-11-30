Bihar City Manager Admit Card 2020 Released @bcecebpatna.in, Check UDHD City Manager Call Letter Link Here

Bihar City Manager Admit Card 2020: Urban Development & Housing Dept, Bihar has released the admit cards for recruitment to the post of City Manager. All such candidates who applied for UDHD City Manager Exam 2020 against the advertisement number. UD&H/CTM-2020/01 and 2020/02 Dated: 24.04.2020 and Advt. No. UD&H/CTM-2020/03 Dated 22.05.2020 can download their admit cards through Bihar Combined Competitive Exam Board (BCCEB) official website.i.e. bcecebpatna.in.

Urban Development & Housing Department Govt. of Bihar, Patna will conduct the online exam for the contract appointment on the vacant post of City Manager on 9 December 2020. Candidates who have duly filled the Online Application Form can download their Admit Card by login to their account through registration no. & password by clicking the link available on the official website.

Candidates should note that UDHD City Manager Admit Card 2020 will be available from 30 November to 8 December 2020 on the website of BCECE Board. Candidate must also download the Self Declaration Form while downloading their Admit Card by clicking "Self Declaration Form" button and must bring the Self Declaration Form affixed with recent passport size photograph at given space along with admit card to the Examination Centre. Both Admit Card and Self Declaration Form are mandatory for appearing in the examination.

How and Where to Download UDHD City Manager Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website of BCECE Board.i.e. bcecebpatna.in. Click on Online Portal of City Manager Under Urban Local Bodies available in Online Application Form. Then, a window will be opened. Candidates are required to click on Download Admit Card for City Manager-2020 on the notification page. Then, admit card login page will be opened. Enter Registration Number, Password, Captcha Code and click on submit button. Candidates can download UDHD City Manager Admit Card 2020 and submit it for future reference.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 143 vacancies of City Manager under Urban Development and Housing Department. The selected candidates will get a salary of Rs. 40,000/- consolidated per month after the appointment. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of CBT the Merit List will be prepared on marks obtained by the candidate.